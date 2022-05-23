Evan Ferry Riding a Monster Energy Star Yamaha! - VIDEO

The Ferry family bought their own Kawasaki KX250 and Yamaha YZ250F for Evan Ferry to test out, after splitting ways with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, then showed up to a Loretta Lynn qualifier over the weekend on the near stock YZ250F to race. Now on Monday morning, Evan has been spotted on one of Monster Energy Star Yamaha's YZ250Fs down at the Farm. Here's a couple clips as proof.

However, if you read through the comments, Nick Romano states that Evan didn't get the ride. Just joking around on Social Media or?...