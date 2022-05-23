Toggle

Evan Ferry Riding a Monster Energy Star Yamaha! - VIDEO

Well, that didn't take long.

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_IMG_1717_1632064395.jpg?1632063636 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 491 72 1959 386 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 620 11679 1 741 120 28

ML512
5/23/2022 9:35 AM

Evan Ferry Riding a Monster Energy Star Yamaha! - VIDEO

The Ferry family bought their own Kawasaki KX250 and Yamaha YZ250F for Evan Ferry to test out, after splitting ways with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, then showed up to a Loretta Lynn qualifier over the weekend on the near stock YZ250F to race. Now on Monday morning, Evan has been spotted on one of Monster Energy Star Yamaha's YZ250Fs down at the Farm. Here's a couple clips as proof.

However, if you read through the comments, Nick Romano states that Evan didn't get the ride. Just joking around on Social Media or?...

Related: Evan Ferry Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing
Evan Ferry Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest