Enzo's Ross Maeda | The Inside Line Podcast - Episode 6

Settle in for a listening party with Ross Maeda, veteran suspension tuner, innovator, and all-around good guy.

Enzo's Ross Maeda | The Inside Line Podcast - Episode 6

Ross Maeda is what some would label as an OG of suspension tuning for the motocross world. A racer turned test rider, then technician and all-around development and suspension guy; he now runs his own shop, Enzo Racing. Over his career, Ross has worked with racers such as Bob Hannah and Roger Decoster, all the way to Ricky Carmichael and Ryan Villopoto. We caught up with Ross for a broad background on testing and some of the earlier days of moto suspension.

Related: Enzo Racing KYB Ross Maeda Suspension The Inside Line Podcast
