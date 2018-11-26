Hey all, ready to shop while you work? Here are a batch of Cyber Monday deals. For even more, check this thread in the Vital MX forum, where our elves...er, forum member have been collecting other savings.



JE PISTONS



November 23-26, 25% off sitewide with promo code JEPOWER.

blog.jepistons.com

LITPRO

$100 off, expires Monday at midnight.

litprolive.com

MIKA METALS

Buy one item at retail price, and receive the same item free. No discount codes allowed, no limite on number of items. (See site for details.)

mikametals.com

THE MOTO CO.

30% off storewide, 35% off Moto 10 The Movie, 50% off 2017 KTM 125SX raffle tickets.

themotocompany.com

MOTOHOSE

30% off with the code BLK30.

motohose.com



MOTOOL

Save big on the Slacker Digital Suspension Tuner, New Ballistic Cases, Accessories, and more with 20% off your order. Discounts will automatically be applied from Friday the 23rd at 12:00am until Monday the 26th at midnight.

motool.co

MOTOSTUFF

20% off storewide, except Öhlins products, which are 15% off. Now through Monday, 11/26/18. Use code BLACKMOTO.

motostuff.com PANICREV Cyber Monday deal saves up to 75% off sale items already marked down in the store & 30% off storewide with code CYBER18. Ends Sunday, December 2nd.

panicrev.org



WISECO & PROX



November 23-26, 30% off sitewide with promo code WISECOWINS.

wiseco.com

ProX parts are available in the U.S. on the Wiseco site, so the discount applies to those as well.

pro-x.com