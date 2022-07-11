After an impressive 2021, Coty Schock was ready to take the next step on the Phoenix Racing Honda in 2022. Unfortunately, injuries road blocked that effort. For 2023 he has resigned with Phoenix and moved to North Carolina to be closer to the team. Coty has dealt with some significant struggles mentally in dealing with his injury. Michael Lindsay has a long form story he’s working on to cover those topics coming soon. I called Coty recently to do a quick check-in and see what he’s been up to.

For the full interview, check out the YouTube video right here. If you're interested in the condensed written version, scroll down just a bit further.

Vital MX: What's going on, Coty? What have you been up to?

Coty Schock: Not much, man. Just got done moving across the country. Some would say that we're not the smartest to just knock it out all in one. But I figured you're going to feel like crap after a long drive anyhow, so why not just get it over with?

Vital MX Did you move to North Carolina for training purposes

Coty: Phoenix Honda wanted to be in house with them. And I agree because we did one-year of trying to ship out everything to California. It worked, but it definitely wasn't as easy as I thought it was going into it. If I were to break any parts or if an engine went, we would have to try to get an engine shipped out the next day. It was a lot of hassle. Now that I'm in house if something happens, we go straight to the shop and get it right away. And I feel the quality of the tracks and the dirt on the East Coast right now are a little better than in California. There's a lot of little variables that I felt were important and I was like, “I just need to make the move”. And being from the East Coast, it's nice to be closer to home. Not that it's a priority, but everyone misses their family. And whenever you're able to see them, it's always good. I'm now 8 hours from home instead of being 40 hours.

Vital MX: How has your summer been for you? Are you feeling healthy, and all healed up and ready for that final push into Supercross?

Coty: Yeah, I actually just got cleared from the doctors last week. I got cleared the day before I moved, ‘which was nice. But I feel good. I'm 100% recovered. I'm still trying to get back into “on the bike shape” in the gym. I'm pretty good, but obviously in the gym and on the bike are two completely different things, but I'm not far off. After any surgery that you have or any injury, it's never going to feel the same. So, my knee feels strong. I can rely on it. I'm really confident in it. But that normal day to day walking without anything lingering, you know, it always comes up a little bit. It reminds me, “hey, you had something pretty big happen. So, be easy on It”. So, I'm still dealing with that, trying to not think about it. But fortunately, when riding, I don't think about it at all. When you're on the bike, you only have one task and that's just to go as fast as you can and be the best version of yourself. When the adrenaline kicks in everything else goes out the window and you just focus on the task. And any time I get off the track, it's okay. It's still there so let's not be dumb about all this.

Vital MX: For those that don't remember, Coty had a big injury this year at the Arlington Supercross round. Again, ML is going to get into dealing with it mentally and physically and all the things you've been through. Talk about Phoenix Honda picking you up last year after your great 2021 season and sticking with you through the injury and recovery.

Coty: Yeah. I mean, it sucked because I was so excited to be on board with Phoenix because they're a really established team and they're sticking around. I knew I was secure; you know? It's always good to know that you're riding for somebody that's behind you. And having the number 37, I really wanted to prove that I could do it again. And I got two rounds in and it's crazy how one crash can change a whole year. So, I didn't really get to do much. But we just kept in touch throughout the year. I was told by David Eller to focus on getting healthy and see how I feel when I get back on the bike and then we'll be in touch. I went through physical therapy with Erin Skrettingland at Pacific Pro Therapy, and I crushed it. I got back on a bike, and I was like, “Man, I still feel good”. I was talking to Heath Harrison and David Eller and said, “I can still ride. I'm not afraid to do this”. I’ll get more into this with ML, but after an injury, everyone’s mentality changes a little bit. But for me it's like, “no, I'm going to get better from this. I'm gonna learn from it”. I told him, “I don't want you to stress about signing me and me not being able to do this”. So, they're giving me another shot. I'm so thankful for it, because you know how this industry is. You get hurt and you're out for a year, you get forgotten about. I didn't want to have that happen. I'm fortunate to be in this position and have this opportunity with them. I can't thank them enough. It's time to hit that reset button and get back to doing what I know how to do best and just do it. Do it for them, but also do it for me and just have fun with it.

Vital MX: What about your expectations? Do you have set goals, expectations for ‘23, or are you very much in the building process?

Coty: I'm definitely still in the building process, but I have my expectations. They are the same expectations that I had for this season. I expect to do really well in the 250 East Supercross series. I would love to do better than what I did in ’21 and then same thing with outdoors. I want to do what I did in outdoors, but maybe a little bit better. I just want to keep progressing. I did well, but I'd like to be a little bit more consistent with those same results. And then overall, it'll lead to a better result in the in the series standings. I've been off this year and out of the groove a little bit, but I'm pretty adaptable and I know I'll be able to come right back to where I was. I'm not stressing that one bit because I know what I can do on a motorcycle. If I'm comfortable and I'm gelling with everybody on the team, which I already do, and I'm having fun on it and I feel comfortable, we'll be fine. That's just like with every other rider, it's all mental. I was in a deep hole this year and I'm climbing myself out and it's all about perspective. I'm just trying to keep a positive outlook on everything and get ready to get back into the swing of things.

Vital MX: What do you think the key is to being more consistent? Is it the mental side or are there other factors?

Coty: Just not pulling those bonehead moments. We always risk it, you know, and is it worth the risk? Sometimes, but generally it's not. So, trying to be more consistent on getting the start and to focus on me. And then to not get scatterbrained out on the track and focus on trying to catch somebody. There's so much that happens that we think about when we're out there on the track. As long as you focus on yourself, usually you can get the job done. I'm trying to bring it back to the basics.

Vital MX: I recently interviewed Andy White from FXR, and he mentioned how good you were at promoting them on social media. Is that something that comes naturally to you? That you need to push your social media to show support for your sponsors?

Coty: Yeah, I find that kind of easy. My thing is, if you love what you're doing and like who you're representing, it's easy to just give a shout out. To make a post and constantly tag them. Being with FXR, Andy, Brad, and Milt, all those guys over there, I love being with them. They're such a great group of people and. I love the brand, but I also love the people behind it. And I feel like it's easier to represent a company when you enjoy the people behind it more than the product. You know what I mean? I always try to form a personal relationship. I love those guys, and I love the people that I'm dealing with now, everyone over at Phoenix. And people are going to see that I enjoyed doing what I'm doing and just go from there.

Vital MX: Yeah, that actually makes sense. I think that people can see that's it's honest. I dig that. Well, Coty, I know this was a short check in, but like I said, Michael Lindsay's got a long form one coming up with you. I wanted to see how you're feeling after the move and getting back on the bike. Supercross is going to be here before we know it. So, we're looking forward to big things from you.

Coty: Yeah, I look forward to big things for me, too. It'll be a fun year. Just get back in the groove and keep it fun.