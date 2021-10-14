While we always hear about these stout podium only bonus structures for the sports best, how does the rest of the field make money? Well, if you're a privateer or on a support team, contingency is still on the table. So how much do pro riders receive from each OEM's contingency program? We snagged the results from one privateer and two riders from OEM supported teams to see what was possible for each guy. Below you'll find all three rider's individual Supercross and Pro Motocross results, what they would've made from each manufacturers program, and the season total. At the bottom of the article you can find each OEM's program breakdown, to see how each one pays out and how we came up with our results.

Contingency - Which Pro Made the Most? Who Pays Best?

Brandon Hartranft 450 SX and MX for Twisted Tea/HEP Suzuki

2021 450 Supercross

Houston 1 - 21st / Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $400 / Yamaha $200 /

Houston 2 - 17th / Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $250 /

Houston 3 - 10th LCQ

Indianapolis 1 - 18th / Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 /

Honda $500 / Yamaha $250 /

Indianapolis 2 - 17th / Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $250 /

Indianapolis 3 - 5th LCQ

Orlando 1 - 6th LCQ

Orlando 2 - 5th LCQ

Daytona - 19th / Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $250 /

Arlington 1 - 6th LCQ

Arlington 2 - 6th LCQ

Arlington 3 - 18th / Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $250 /

Atlanta 1 - N/A

Atlanta 2 - N/A

Atlanta 3 - 19th / Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $250 /

Salt Lake City 1 - 18th / Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $250 /

Salt Lake City 2 - 7th LCQ

Total: Suzuki $2,000 / KTM $3,200 / GasGas $3,200 / Husky $3,200 / Kawi $4,000 + $300 per night show = $8,500 / Honda $3,900 / Yamaha $1,950

Since Brandon missed a few mains in Supercross, Kawasaki's $300 night show bonus really shines through.

2021 450 Motocross Nationals

Fox Raceway 1 - 22nd: Suzuki $200 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $400 / Honda $200 / Yamaha $0

Colorado - 17th: Suzuki $400 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $450 / Yamaha $250

High Point - 16th: Suzuki $400 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $250

Red Bud - 10th: Suzuki $750 / KTM $800 / GasGas $800 / Husqvarna $800 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $800 / Yamaha $500

Southwick - 13th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $650 / Yamaha $350

Spring Creek - 13th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $650 / Yamaha $350

Washougal - 13th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $650 / Yamaha $350

Unadilla - 15th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $550 / Yamaha $350

Budds Creek -13th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $650 / Yamaha $350

Ironman - 9th: Suzuki $750 / KTM $900 / GasGas $900 / Husqvarna $900 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $850 / Yamaha $500

Fox Raceway 2 - 8th: Suzuki $750 / KTM $1,000 / GasGas $1,000 / Husqvarna $1,000 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $900 / Yamaha $500

Hangtown - 5th: Suzuki$1,000 / KTM $4,000 / GasGas $4,000 / Husqvarna $4,000 / Kawasaki $4,000 / Honda $1,500 / Yamaha $1,000

Total: Suzuki $6,250 / KTM $11,300 / GasGas $11,300 / Husqvarna $11,300 / Kawasaki $12,150 / Honda $8,350 / Yamaha $4,750

2021 450 Supercross and Nationals Combined Payout:

1st: Kawasaki = $20,650

2nd-4th: KTM/Husqvarna/GasGas = $14,500

5th: Honda = $12,250

6th: Suzuki = $8,250

7th: Yamaha = $6,700

Coty Schock #72 - 250 SX and 450 SX for Chaparral/FXR Honda

2021 250 Supercross West Coast

Orlando 2 - 12th / Suzuki $400 / KTM $500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $650 / Yamaha $350

Daytona - 9th / Suzuki $500 / KTM $900 / GasGas $900 / Husqvarna $900 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $900 / Yamaha $500

Arlington 1 - 11th / Suzuki $400 / KTM $500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $700 / Yamaha $350

Arlington 2 - 12th / Suzuki $400 / KTM $500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $650 / Yamaha $350

Arlington 3 - 14th / Suzuki $400 / KTM $500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $550 / Yamaha $350

Atlanta 1 - 10th / Suzuki $500 / KTM $800 / GasGas $800 / Husqvarna $800 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $800 / Yamaha $500

Atlanta 2 - 7th / Suzuki $500 / KTM $2,000 / GasGas $2,000 / Husqvarna $2,000 / Kawasaki $2,000 / Honda $1,250 / Yamaha $500

Atlanta 3 - 10th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $800 / GasGas $800 / Husqvarna $800 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $800 / Yamaha $500

Salt Lake City 2 - 18th: Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $450 / Yamaha $250

Total: Suzuki $3,850 / KTM $6,100 / GasGas $6,100 / Husky $6,100 / Kawi $9,500 + $300 for each night show = $12,200 / Honda $6,750 / Yamaha $3,650

2021 450 Motocross Nationals

Fox Raceway 1 - 15th / Suzuki $500 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $550 / Yamaha $350

Colorado - 18th / Suzuki $400 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $400 / Yamaha $250

High Point - 13th / Suzuki $500 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $650 / Yamaha $350

Red Bud - 11th / Suzuki $500 / KTM $700 / GasGas $700 / Husqvarna $700 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $750 / Yamaha $350

Southwick - 41st / Suzuki N/A / KTM $0 / GasGas $0 / Husqvarna $0 / Kawasaki $0 / Honda $0 / Yamaha $0

Spring Creek - 37th: Suzuki $200 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $300 / Honda $150 / Yamaha $0

Washougal - 15th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $550 / Yamaha $350

Unadilla - 10th: Suzuki $750 / KTM $800 / GasGas $800 / Husqvarna $800 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $800 / Yamaha $500

Budds Creek: 9th / Suzuki $750 / KTM $900 / GasGas $900 / Husqvarna $900 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $850 / Yamaha $500

Ironman - 6th: Suzuki $750 / KTM $3,000 / GasGas $3,000 / Husqvarna $3,000 / Kawasaki $3,000 / Honda $1,250 / Yamaha $500

Fox Raceway 2 - 7th: Suzuki $750 / KTM $2,000 / GasGas $2,000 / Husqvarna $2,000 / Kawasaki $2,000 / Honda $1,000 / Yamaha $500

Hangtown - 12th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $700 / Yamaha $350

Total: Suzuki $6,100 / KTM $10,800 / GasGas $10,800 / Husky $10,800 / Kawi $11,550 / Honda $7,650 / Yamaha $4,000

2021 250 Supercross and 450 Nationals Combined Payout:

1st: Kawasaki = $23,750

2nd-4th: KTM/Husqvarna/GasGas = $16,900

5th: Honda = $14,350

6th: Suzuki = $9,950

7th: Yamaha = $7,650

Joshua Varize #241 - 250 class privateer (final two rounds of Nationals with Factory Rockstar Energy Husqvarna)

2021 250 East Coast Supercross

Houston 1 - 12th / Suzuki $400 / KTM $500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $650 / Yamaha $350

Houston 2 - 17th / Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $450 / Yamaha $250

Houston 3 - 11th / Suzuki $400 / KTM $500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $700 / Yamaha $350

Indianapolis 1 - 11th / Suzuki $400 / KTM $500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $700 / Yamaha $350

Indianapolis 2 - 7th / Suzuki $500 / KTM $2,000 / GasGas $2,000 / Husqvarna $2,000 / Kawasaki $2,000 / Honda $1,250 / Yamaha $500

Indianapolis 3 - 16th / Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $450 / Yamaha $250

Orlando 1 - 6th / Suzuki $500 / KTM $3,000 / GasGas $3,000 / Husqvarna $3,000 / Kawasaki $3,000 / Honda $1,500 / Yamaha $500

Salt Lake City 1 - 6th / Suzuki $500 / KTM $3,000 / GasGas $3,000 / Husqvarna $3,000 / Kawasaki $3,000 / Honda $1,500 / Yamaha $500

Salt Lake City 2 - 17th / Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $450 / Yamaha $250

Total: Suzuki $3,450 / KTM $10,700 / GasGas $10,700 / Husqvarna $10,700 / Kawasaki $12,500 + $300 per night show = $15,200 / Honda $8,350 / Yamaha $3,300

2021 250 Motocross Nationals

Fox Raceway 1 - 23rd: Suzuki $200 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $400 / Honda $200 / Yamaha $0

Colorado - 17th: Suzuki $400 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $450 / Yamaha $250

High Point - 18th: Suzuki $400 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $400 / Yamaha $250

Red Bud - 20th: Suzuki $400 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $300 / Yamaha $250

Southwick - 21st: Suzuki $200 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $400 / Honda $200 / Yamaha $0

Spring Creek - 19th: Suzuki $400 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $350 / Yamaha $250

Washougal - 20th: Suzuki $400 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $300 / Yamaha $250

Unadilla - 15th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $550 / Yamaha $350

Budds Creek - 11th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $700 / GasGas $700 / Husqvarna $700 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $750 / Yamaha $350

Ironman - 14th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $600 / Yamaha $350

Fox Raceway 2 - 8th: Suzuki $750 / KTM $1,000 / GasGas $1,000 / Husqvarna $1,000 / Kawi $1,000 / Honda $900 / Yamaha $500

Hangtown - 8th: Suzuki $750 / KTM $1,000 / GasGas $1,000 / Husqvarna $1,000 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $900 / Yamaha $500

Total: Suzuki $4,900 / KTM $7,700 / GasGas $7,700 / Husqvarna $7,700 / Kawasaki $7,550 / Honda $5,000 / Yamaha $3,300

2021 250 Supercross and 250 Nationals Combined Payout:

1st: Kawasaki = $22,750

2nd-4th: KTM/Husqvarna/GasGas = $18,800

5th: Honda = $13,350

6th: Suzuki = $8,350

7th: Yamaha = $6,600

Conclusion

This feature was inspired by an article Kris Keefer created a couple years back, for comparison of how pro payout has changed from then to now, check here: PAY THE MAN! CONTINGENCY AND WHAT IT’S ALL ABOUT

Obviously, Kawasaki has the strongest program in each class. This is mostly due to their indoor payouts and the extra $300 per night show that's an additional payout on top of their main event placements. They're the only OEM that has anything like this and with their generally strong numbers, it's quite rewarding to go with Team Green.

KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas finally have the same payouts! For years, Husky and KTM had different payouts but now it all matches up, so pick a color and go. Their program is a little behind Kawasaki's payouts indoors but is right on point come outdoors. In general, the Austrian brands are very rewarding, especially inside the top ten. Similar to Kawasaki, the payouts in thee back half of the field are the same for multiple spots.

Honda has the most unique payout in the group in terms of jumps in pay per position. Every other OEM tends to lump 4-5 positions in the same pay range but the Red Riders group has a little bit different payout for almost every position. They're a little off Kawi and the Austrian group in terms of overall payout, but definitely a ways ahead of Suzuki and Yamaha.

Suzuki's payout is a little all over the place. Payouts are decent inside the top ten, but a bit weaker down the field. For some riders on this list their RM Army bucks are more noticeable than Yamaha's pay, but for others it wasn't that much of a difference.

Hmmm, Yamaha... With it being considered the best stock 250 in the class, it make it a tempting platform to go with if you're doing 250 Supercross. But, sadly, the payout is so low there's some sacrifice there in terms of return.

Check out below for each OEM's complete payout charts!

Suzuki's Contingency Payout:

250 Supercross

1st: $12,000

2nd: $6,000

3rd: $3,000

4th: $1,500

5th: $800

6th-10th: $500

11th-15th: $400

16th-22nd: $250

450 Supercross

1st: $12,000

2nd: $6,000

3rd: $3,000

4th: $1,500

5th: $800

6th-10th: $500

11th-15th: $400

16th-22nd: $250

250 Motocross Nationals

1st: $10,000

2nd: $5,000

3rd: $3,000

4th: $1,500

5th: $1,000

6th-10th: $750

11th-15th: $500

16th-20th: $400

21st-40th: $200

450 Motocross Nationals

1st: $10,000

2nd: $5,000

3rd: $3,000

4th: $1,500

5th: $1,000

6th-10th: $750

11th-15th: $500

16th-20th: $400

21st-40th: $200

KTM Contingency

250 Supercross

1st: $15,000

2nd: $10,000

3rd: $7,500

4th: $5,000

5th: $4,000

6th: $3,000

7th: $2,000

8th: $1,000

9th: $900

10th: $800

11th-15th: $500

16th-22nd: $400

450 Supercross

1st: $15,000

2nd: $10,000

3rd: $7,500

4th: $5,000

5th: $4,000

6th: $3,000

7th: $2,000

8th: $1,000

9th: $900

10th: $800

11th-15th: $500

16th-22nd: $400

250 Motocross Nationals

1st: $15,000

2nd: $10,000

3rd: $7,500

4th: $5,000

5th: $4,000

6th: $3,000

7th: $2,000

8th: $1,000

9th: $900

10th: $800

11th: $700

12th-20th: $600

21st-40th: $400

450 Motocross Nationals

1st: $15,000

2nd: $10,000

3rd: $7,500

4th: $5,000

5th: $4,000

6th: $3,000

7th: $2,000

8th: $1,000

9th: $900

10th: $800

11th: $700

12th-20th: $600

21st-40th: $400

Husqvarna Contingency

250 Supercross

1st: $15,000

2nd: $10,000

3rd: $7,500

4th: $5,000

5th: $4,000

6th: $3,000

7th: $2,000

8th: $1,000

9th: $900

10th: $800

11th-15th: $500

16th-22nd: $400

450 Supercross

1st: $15,000

2nd: $10,000

3rd: $7,500

4th: $5,000

5th: $4,000

6th: $3,000

7th: $2,000

8th: $1,000

9th: $900

10th: $800

11th-15th: $500

16th-22nd: $400

250 Motocross Nationals

1st: $15,000

2nd: $10,000

3rd: $7,500

4th: $5,000

5th: $4,000

6th: $3,000

7th: $2,000

8th: $1,000

9th: $900

10th: $800

11th: $700

12th-20th: $600

21st-40th: $400

450 Motocross Nationals

1st: $15,000

2nd: $10,000

3rd: $7,500

4th: $5,000

5th: $4,000

6th: $3,000

7th: $2,000

8th: $1,000

9th: $900

10th: $800

11th: $700

12th-20th: $600

21st-40th: $400

GasGas Contingency

250 Supercross

1st: $15,000

2nd: $10,000

3rd: $7,500

4th: $5,000

5th: $4,000

6th: $3,000

7th: $2,000

8th: $1,000

9th: $900

10th: $800

11th-15th: $500

16th-22nd: $400

450 Supercross

1st: $15,000

2nd: $10,000

3rd: $7,500

4th: $5,000

5th: $4,000

6th: $3,000

7th: $2,000

8th: $1,000

9th: $900

10th: $800

11th-15th: $500

16th-22nd: $400

250 Motocross Nationals

1st: $15,000

2nd: $10,000

3rd: $7,500

4th: $5,000

5th: $4,000

6th: $3,000

7th: $2,000

8th: $1,000

9th: $900

10th: $800

11th: $700

12th-20th: $600

21st-40th: $400

450 Motocross Nationals

1st: $15,000

2nd: $10,000

3rd: $7,500

4th: $5,000

5th: $4,000

6th: $3,000

7th: $2,000

8th: $1,000

9th: $900

10th: $800

11th: $700

12th-20th: $600

21st-40th: $400

Kawasaki Contingency

250 Supercross

1st: $15,000

2nd: $10,000

3rd: $7,500

4th: $5,000

5th: $4,000

6th: $3,000

7th: $2,000

8th-15th: $1000

16th-22nd: $500

250 Supercross Night Show 1st-40th Bonus: $300 (additional on top of above amounts)

450 Supercross

1st: $15,000

2nd: $10,000

3rd: $7,500

4th: $5,000

5th: $4,000

6th: $3,000

7th: $2,000

8th-15th: $1000

16th-22nd: $500

450 Supercross Night Show 1st-40th Bonus: $300 (additional on top of above amounts)

250 Motocross Nationals

1st: $15,000

2nd: $10,000

3rd: $7,500

4th: $5,000

5th: $4,000

6th: $3,000

7th: $2,000

8th-10th: $750

11th-15th: $400

16th-20th: $500

21st-30th: $400

21st-40th: $300

450 Motocross Nationals

1st: $15,000

2nd: $10,000

3rd: $7,500

4th: $5,000

5th: $4,000

6th: $3,000

7th: $2,000

8th-10th: $750

11th-15th: $400

16th-20th: $500

21st-30th: $400

21st-40th: $300

Honda Contingency

250 Supercross

1st: $10,000

2nd: $5,000

3rd: $3,000

4th: $2,000

5th: $1,750

6th: $1,500

7th: $1,250

8th: $1,000

9th: $900

10th: $800

11th: $700

12th: $650

13th: $600

14th: $550

15th-19th: $450

20th-22nd: $350

450 Supercross

1st: $15,000

2nd: $7,500

3rd: $5,000

4th: $3,000

5th: $2,500

6th: $2,000

7th: $1,750

8th: $1,500

9th: $1,250

10th: $1,000

11th-14th: $600

15th-19th: $500

20th-22nd: $400

250 Motocross Nationals

1st: $5,000

2nd: $3,000

3rd: $2,000

4th: $1,750

5th: $1,500

6th: $1,250

7th: $1,000

8th: $900

9th: $850

10th: $800

11th: $750

12th: $700

13th: $650

14th: $600

15th: $550

16th: $500

17th: $450

18th: $400

19th: $350

20th: $300

21st-30th: $200

31st-40th: $150

450 Motocross Nationals

1st: $5,000

2nd: $3,000

3rd: $2,000

4th: $1,750

5th: $1,500

6th: $1,250

7th: $1,000

8th: $900

9th: $850

10th: $800

11th: $750

12th: $700

13th: $650

14th: $600

15th: $550

16th: $500

17th: $450

18th: $400

19th: $350

20th: $300

21st-30th: $200

31st-40th: $150

Yamaha Contingency

250 Supercross

1st: $15,000

2nd: $10,000

3rd: $7,500

4th: $5,000

5th: $4,000

6th: $3,000

7th: $2,000

8th: $1,000

9th: $900

10th: $800

11th-15th: $500

16th-22nd: $400

450 Supercross

1st: $15,000

2nd: $10,000

3rd: $7,500

4th: $5,000

5th: $4,000

6th: $3,000

7th: $2,000

8th: $1,000

9th: $900

10th: $800

11th-15th: $500

16th-22nd: $400

250 Motocross Nationals

1st: $15,000

2nd: $10,000

3rd: $7,500

4th: $5,000

5th: $4,000

6th: $3,000

7th: $2,000

8th: $1,000

9th: $900

10th: $800

11th: $700

12th-20th: $600

21st-40th: $400

450 Motocross Nationals

1st: $15,000

2nd: $10,000

3rd: $7,500

4th: $5,000

5th: $4,000

6th: $3,000

7th: $2,000

8th: $1,000

9th: $900

10th: $800

11th: $700

12th-20th: $600

21st-40th: $400

Article - Michael "ML512" Lindsay

Photos - Steve "GuyB" Giberson