While we always hear about these stout podium only bonus structures for the sports best, how does the rest of the field make money? Well, if you're a privateer or on a support team, contingency is still on the table. So how much do pro riders receive from each OEM's contingency program? We snagged the results from one privateer and two riders from OEM supported teams to see what was possible for each guy. Below you'll find all three rider's individual Supercross and Pro Motocross results, what they would've made from each manufacturers program, and the season total. At the bottom of the article you can find each OEM's program breakdown, to see how each one pays out and how we came up with our results.
Contingency - Which Pro Made the Most? Who Pays Best?
Brandon Hartranft 450 SX and MX for Twisted Tea/HEP Suzuki
2021 450 Supercross
- Houston 1 - 21st / Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $400 / Yamaha $200 /
- Houston 2 - 17th / Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $250 /
- Houston 3 - 10th LCQ
- Indianapolis 1 - 18th / Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 /
- Honda $500 / Yamaha $250 /
- Indianapolis 2 - 17th / Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $250 /
- Indianapolis 3 - 5th LCQ
- Orlando 1 - 6th LCQ
- Orlando 2 - 5th LCQ
- Daytona - 19th / Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $250 /
- Arlington 1 - 6th LCQ
- Arlington 2 - 6th LCQ
- Arlington 3 - 18th / Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $250 /
- Atlanta 1 - N/A
- Atlanta 2 - N/A
- Atlanta 3 - 19th / Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $250 /
- Salt Lake City 1 - 18th / Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $250 /
- Salt Lake City 2 - 7th LCQ
Total: Suzuki $2,000 / KTM $3,200 / GasGas $3,200 / Husky $3,200 / Kawi $4,000 + $300 per night show = $8,500 / Honda $3,900 / Yamaha $1,950
Since Brandon missed a few mains in Supercross, Kawasaki's $300 night show bonus really shines through.
2021 450 Motocross Nationals
- Fox Raceway 1 - 22nd: Suzuki $200 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $400 / Honda $200 / Yamaha $0
- Colorado - 17th: Suzuki $400 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $450 / Yamaha $250
- High Point - 16th: Suzuki $400 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $250
- Red Bud - 10th: Suzuki $750 / KTM $800 / GasGas $800 / Husqvarna $800 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $800 / Yamaha $500
- Southwick - 13th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $650 / Yamaha $350
- Spring Creek - 13th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $650 / Yamaha $350
- Washougal - 13th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $650 / Yamaha $350
- Unadilla - 15th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $550 / Yamaha $350
- Budds Creek -13th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $650 / Yamaha $350
- Ironman - 9th: Suzuki $750 / KTM $900 / GasGas $900 / Husqvarna $900 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $850 / Yamaha $500
- Fox Raceway 2 - 8th: Suzuki $750 / KTM $1,000 / GasGas $1,000 / Husqvarna $1,000 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $900 / Yamaha $500
- Hangtown - 5th: Suzuki$1,000 / KTM $4,000 / GasGas $4,000 / Husqvarna $4,000 / Kawasaki $4,000 / Honda $1,500 / Yamaha $1,000
Total: Suzuki $6,250 / KTM $11,300 / GasGas $11,300 / Husqvarna $11,300 / Kawasaki $12,150 / Honda $8,350 / Yamaha $4,750
2021 450 Supercross and Nationals Combined Payout:
1st: Kawasaki = $20,650
2nd-4th: KTM/Husqvarna/GasGas = $14,500
5th: Honda = $12,250
6th: Suzuki = $8,250
7th: Yamaha = $6,700
Coty Schock #72 - 250 SX and 450 SX for Chaparral/FXR Honda
2021 250 Supercross West Coast
- Orlando 2 - 12th / Suzuki $400 / KTM $500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $650 / Yamaha $350
- Daytona - 9th / Suzuki $500 / KTM $900 / GasGas $900 / Husqvarna $900 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $900 / Yamaha $500
- Arlington 1 - 11th / Suzuki $400 / KTM $500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $700 / Yamaha $350
- Arlington 2 - 12th / Suzuki $400 / KTM $500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $650 / Yamaha $350
- Arlington 3 - 14th / Suzuki $400 / KTM $500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $550 / Yamaha $350
- Atlanta 1 - 10th / Suzuki $500 / KTM $800 / GasGas $800 / Husqvarna $800 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $800 / Yamaha $500
- Atlanta 2 - 7th / Suzuki $500 / KTM $2,000 / GasGas $2,000 / Husqvarna $2,000 / Kawasaki $2,000 / Honda $1,250 / Yamaha $500
- Atlanta 3 - 10th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $800 / GasGas $800 / Husqvarna $800 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $800 / Yamaha $500
- Salt Lake City 2 - 18th: Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $450 / Yamaha $250
Total: Suzuki $3,850 / KTM $6,100 / GasGas $6,100 / Husky $6,100 / Kawi $9,500 + $300 for each night show = $12,200 / Honda $6,750 / Yamaha $3,650
2021 450 Motocross Nationals
- Fox Raceway 1 - 15th / Suzuki $500 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $550 / Yamaha $350
- Colorado - 18th / Suzuki $400 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $400 / Yamaha $250
- High Point - 13th / Suzuki $500 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $650 / Yamaha $350
- Red Bud - 11th / Suzuki $500 / KTM $700 / GasGas $700 / Husqvarna $700 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $750 / Yamaha $350
- Southwick - 41st / Suzuki N/A / KTM $0 / GasGas $0 / Husqvarna $0 / Kawasaki $0 / Honda $0 / Yamaha $0
- Spring Creek - 37th: Suzuki $200 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $300 / Honda $150 / Yamaha $0
- Washougal - 15th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $550 / Yamaha $350
- Unadilla - 10th: Suzuki $750 / KTM $800 / GasGas $800 / Husqvarna $800 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $800 / Yamaha $500
- Budds Creek: 9th / Suzuki $750 / KTM $900 / GasGas $900 / Husqvarna $900 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $850 / Yamaha $500
- Ironman - 6th: Suzuki $750 / KTM $3,000 / GasGas $3,000 / Husqvarna $3,000 / Kawasaki $3,000 / Honda $1,250 / Yamaha $500
- Fox Raceway 2 - 7th: Suzuki $750 / KTM $2,000 / GasGas $2,000 / Husqvarna $2,000 / Kawasaki $2,000 / Honda $1,000 / Yamaha $500
- Hangtown - 12th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $700 / Yamaha $350
Total: Suzuki $6,100 / KTM $10,800 / GasGas $10,800 / Husky $10,800 / Kawi $11,550 / Honda $7,650 / Yamaha $4,000
2021 250 Supercross and 450 Nationals Combined Payout:
1st: Kawasaki = $23,750
2nd-4th: KTM/Husqvarna/GasGas = $16,900
5th: Honda = $14,350
6th: Suzuki = $9,950
7th: Yamaha = $7,650
Joshua Varize #241 - 250 class privateer (final two rounds of Nationals with Factory Rockstar Energy Husqvarna)
2021 250 East Coast Supercross
- Houston 1 - 12th / Suzuki $400 / KTM $500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $650 / Yamaha $350
- Houston 2 - 17th / Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $450 / Yamaha $250
- Houston 3 - 11th / Suzuki $400 / KTM $500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $700 / Yamaha $350
- Indianapolis 1 - 11th / Suzuki $400 / KTM $500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $700 / Yamaha $350
- Indianapolis 2 - 7th / Suzuki $500 / KTM $2,000 / GasGas $2,000 / Husqvarna $2,000 / Kawasaki $2,000 / Honda $1,250 / Yamaha $500
- Indianapolis 3 - 16th / Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $450 / Yamaha $250
- Orlando 1 - 6th / Suzuki $500 / KTM $3,000 / GasGas $3,000 / Husqvarna $3,000 / Kawasaki $3,000 / Honda $1,500 / Yamaha $500
- Salt Lake City 1 - 6th / Suzuki $500 / KTM $3,000 / GasGas $3,000 / Husqvarna $3,000 / Kawasaki $3,000 / Honda $1,500 / Yamaha $500
- Salt Lake City 2 - 17th / Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $450 / Yamaha $250
Total: Suzuki $3,450 / KTM $10,700 / GasGas $10,700 / Husqvarna $10,700 / Kawasaki $12,500 + $300 per night show = $15,200 / Honda $8,350 / Yamaha $3,300
2021 250 Motocross Nationals
- Fox Raceway 1 - 23rd: Suzuki $200 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $400 / Honda $200 / Yamaha $0
- Colorado - 17th: Suzuki $400 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $450 / Yamaha $250
- High Point - 18th: Suzuki $400 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $400 / Yamaha $250
- Red Bud - 20th: Suzuki $400 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $300 / Yamaha $250
- Southwick - 21st: Suzuki $200 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $400 / Honda $200 / Yamaha $0
- Spring Creek - 19th: Suzuki $400 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $350 / Yamaha $250
- Washougal - 20th: Suzuki $400 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $300 / Yamaha $250
- Unadilla - 15th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $550 / Yamaha $350
- Budds Creek - 11th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $700 / GasGas $700 / Husqvarna $700 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $750 / Yamaha $350
- Ironman - 14th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $600 / Yamaha $350
- Fox Raceway 2 - 8th: Suzuki $750 / KTM $1,000 / GasGas $1,000 / Husqvarna $1,000 / Kawi $1,000 / Honda $900 / Yamaha $500
- Hangtown - 8th: Suzuki $750 / KTM $1,000 / GasGas $1,000 / Husqvarna $1,000 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $900 / Yamaha $500
Total: Suzuki $4,900 / KTM $7,700 / GasGas $7,700 / Husqvarna $7,700 / Kawasaki $7,550 / Honda $5,000 / Yamaha $3,300
2021 250 Supercross and 250 Nationals Combined Payout:
1st: Kawasaki = $22,750
2nd-4th: KTM/Husqvarna/GasGas = $18,800
5th: Honda = $13,350
6th: Suzuki = $8,350
7th: Yamaha = $6,600
Conclusion
This feature was inspired by an article Kris Keefer created a couple years back, for comparison of how pro payout has changed from then to now, check here: PAY THE MAN! CONTINGENCY AND WHAT IT’S ALL ABOUT
Obviously, Kawasaki has the strongest program in each class. This is mostly due to their indoor payouts and the extra $300 per night show that's an additional payout on top of their main event placements. They're the only OEM that has anything like this and with their generally strong numbers, it's quite rewarding to go with Team Green.
KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas finally have the same payouts! For years, Husky and KTM had different payouts but now it all matches up, so pick a color and go. Their program is a little behind Kawasaki's payouts indoors but is right on point come outdoors. In general, the Austrian brands are very rewarding, especially inside the top ten. Similar to Kawasaki, the payouts in thee back half of the field are the same for multiple spots.
Honda has the most unique payout in the group in terms of jumps in pay per position. Every other OEM tends to lump 4-5 positions in the same pay range but the Red Riders group has a little bit different payout for almost every position. They're a little off Kawi and the Austrian group in terms of overall payout, but definitely a ways ahead of Suzuki and Yamaha.
Suzuki's payout is a little all over the place. Payouts are decent inside the top ten, but a bit weaker down the field. For some riders on this list their RM Army bucks are more noticeable than Yamaha's pay, but for others it wasn't that much of a difference.
Hmmm, Yamaha... With it being considered the best stock 250 in the class, it make it a tempting platform to go with if you're doing 250 Supercross. But, sadly, the payout is so low there's some sacrifice there in terms of return.
Check out below for each OEM's complete payout charts!
Suzuki's Contingency Payout:
250 Supercross
- 1st: $12,000
- 2nd: $6,000
- 3rd: $3,000
- 4th: $1,500
- 5th: $800
- 6th-10th: $500
- 11th-15th: $400
- 16th-22nd: $250
450 Supercross
- 1st: $12,000
- 2nd: $6,000
- 3rd: $3,000
- 4th: $1,500
- 5th: $800
- 6th-10th: $500
- 11th-15th: $400
- 16th-22nd: $250
250 Motocross Nationals
- 1st: $10,000
- 2nd: $5,000
- 3rd: $3,000
- 4th: $1,500
- 5th: $1,000
- 6th-10th: $750
- 11th-15th: $500
- 16th-20th: $400
- 21st-40th: $200
450 Motocross Nationals
- 1st: $10,000
- 2nd: $5,000
- 3rd: $3,000
- 4th: $1,500
- 5th: $1,000
- 6th-10th: $750
- 11th-15th: $500
- 16th-20th: $400
- 21st-40th: $200
KTM Contingency
250 Supercross
- 1st: $15,000
- 2nd: $10,000
- 3rd: $7,500
- 4th: $5,000
- 5th: $4,000
- 6th: $3,000
- 7th: $2,000
- 8th: $1,000
- 9th: $900
- 10th: $800
- 11th-15th: $500
- 16th-22nd: $400
450 Supercross
- 1st: $15,000
- 2nd: $10,000
- 3rd: $7,500
- 4th: $5,000
- 5th: $4,000
- 6th: $3,000
- 7th: $2,000
- 8th: $1,000
- 9th: $900
- 10th: $800
- 11th-15th: $500
- 16th-22nd: $400
250 Motocross Nationals
- 1st: $15,000
- 2nd: $10,000
- 3rd: $7,500
- 4th: $5,000
- 5th: $4,000
- 6th: $3,000
- 7th: $2,000
- 8th: $1,000
- 9th: $900
- 10th: $800
- 11th: $700
- 12th-20th: $600
- 21st-40th: $400
450 Motocross Nationals
- 1st: $15,000
- 2nd: $10,000
- 3rd: $7,500
- 4th: $5,000
- 5th: $4,000
- 6th: $3,000
- 7th: $2,000
- 8th: $1,000
- 9th: $900
- 10th: $800
- 11th: $700
- 12th-20th: $600
- 21st-40th: $400
Husqvarna Contingency
250 Supercross
- 1st: $15,000
- 2nd: $10,000
- 3rd: $7,500
- 4th: $5,000
- 5th: $4,000
- 6th: $3,000
- 7th: $2,000
- 8th: $1,000
- 9th: $900
- 10th: $800
- 11th-15th: $500
- 16th-22nd: $400
450 Supercross
- 1st: $15,000
- 2nd: $10,000
- 3rd: $7,500
- 4th: $5,000
- 5th: $4,000
- 6th: $3,000
- 7th: $2,000
- 8th: $1,000
- 9th: $900
- 10th: $800
- 11th-15th: $500
- 16th-22nd: $400
250 Motocross Nationals
- 1st: $15,000
- 2nd: $10,000
- 3rd: $7,500
- 4th: $5,000
- 5th: $4,000
- 6th: $3,000
- 7th: $2,000
- 8th: $1,000
- 9th: $900
- 10th: $800
- 11th: $700
- 12th-20th: $600
- 21st-40th: $400
450 Motocross Nationals
- 1st: $15,000
- 2nd: $10,000
- 3rd: $7,500
- 4th: $5,000
- 5th: $4,000
- 6th: $3,000
- 7th: $2,000
- 8th: $1,000
- 9th: $900
- 10th: $800
- 11th: $700
- 12th-20th: $600
- 21st-40th: $400
GasGas Contingency
250 Supercross
- 1st: $15,000
- 2nd: $10,000
- 3rd: $7,500
- 4th: $5,000
- 5th: $4,000
- 6th: $3,000
- 7th: $2,000
- 8th: $1,000
- 9th: $900
- 10th: $800
- 11th-15th: $500
- 16th-22nd: $400
450 Supercross
- 1st: $15,000
- 2nd: $10,000
- 3rd: $7,500
- 4th: $5,000
- 5th: $4,000
- 6th: $3,000
- 7th: $2,000
- 8th: $1,000
- 9th: $900
- 10th: $800
- 11th-15th: $500
- 16th-22nd: $400
250 Motocross Nationals
- 1st: $15,000
- 2nd: $10,000
- 3rd: $7,500
- 4th: $5,000
- 5th: $4,000
- 6th: $3,000
- 7th: $2,000
- 8th: $1,000
- 9th: $900
- 10th: $800
- 11th: $700
- 12th-20th: $600
- 21st-40th: $400
450 Motocross Nationals
- 1st: $15,000
- 2nd: $10,000
- 3rd: $7,500
- 4th: $5,000
- 5th: $4,000
- 6th: $3,000
- 7th: $2,000
- 8th: $1,000
- 9th: $900
- 10th: $800
- 11th: $700
- 12th-20th: $600
- 21st-40th: $400
Kawasaki Contingency
250 Supercross
- 1st: $15,000
- 2nd: $10,000
- 3rd: $7,500
- 4th: $5,000
- 5th: $4,000
- 6th: $3,000
- 7th: $2,000
- 8th-15th: $1000
- 16th-22nd: $500
- 250 Supercross Night Show 1st-40th Bonus: $300 (additional on top of above amounts)
450 Supercross
- 1st: $15,000
- 2nd: $10,000
- 3rd: $7,500
- 4th: $5,000
- 5th: $4,000
- 6th: $3,000
- 7th: $2,000
- 8th-15th: $1000
- 16th-22nd: $500
- 450 Supercross Night Show 1st-40th Bonus: $300 (additional on top of above amounts)
250 Motocross Nationals
- 1st: $15,000
- 2nd: $10,000
- 3rd: $7,500
- 4th: $5,000
- 5th: $4,000
- 6th: $3,000
- 7th: $2,000
- 8th-10th: $750
- 11th-15th: $400
- 16th-20th: $500
- 21st-30th: $400
- 21st-40th: $300
450 Motocross Nationals
- 1st: $15,000
- 2nd: $10,000
- 3rd: $7,500
- 4th: $5,000
- 5th: $4,000
- 6th: $3,000
- 7th: $2,000
- 8th-10th: $750
- 11th-15th: $400
- 16th-20th: $500
- 21st-30th: $400
- 21st-40th: $300
Honda Contingency
250 Supercross
- 1st: $10,000
- 2nd: $5,000
- 3rd: $3,000
- 4th: $2,000
- 5th: $1,750
- 6th: $1,500
- 7th: $1,250
- 8th: $1,000
- 9th: $900
- 10th: $800
- 11th: $700
- 12th: $650
- 13th: $600
- 14th: $550
- 15th-19th: $450
- 20th-22nd: $350
450 Supercross
- 1st: $15,000
- 2nd: $7,500
- 3rd: $5,000
- 4th: $3,000
- 5th: $2,500
- 6th: $2,000
- 7th: $1,750
- 8th: $1,500
- 9th: $1,250
- 10th: $1,000
- 11th-14th: $600
- 15th-19th: $500
- 20th-22nd: $400
250 Motocross Nationals
- 1st: $5,000
- 2nd: $3,000
- 3rd: $2,000
- 4th: $1,750
- 5th: $1,500
- 6th: $1,250
- 7th: $1,000
- 8th: $900
- 9th: $850
- 10th: $800
- 11th: $750
- 12th: $700
- 13th: $650
- 14th: $600
- 15th: $550
- 16th: $500
- 17th: $450
- 18th: $400
- 19th: $350
- 20th: $300
- 21st-30th: $200
- 31st-40th: $150
450 Motocross Nationals
- 1st: $5,000
- 2nd: $3,000
- 3rd: $2,000
- 4th: $1,750
- 5th: $1,500
- 6th: $1,250
- 7th: $1,000
- 8th: $900
- 9th: $850
- 10th: $800
- 11th: $750
- 12th: $700
- 13th: $650
- 14th: $600
- 15th: $550
- 16th: $500
- 17th: $450
- 18th: $400
- 19th: $350
- 20th: $300
- 21st-30th: $200
- 31st-40th: $150
Yamaha Contingency
250 Supercross
- 1st: $15,000
- 2nd: $10,000
- 3rd: $7,500
- 4th: $5,000
- 5th: $4,000
- 6th: $3,000
- 7th: $2,000
- 8th: $1,000
- 9th: $900
- 10th: $800
- 11th-15th: $500
- 16th-22nd: $400
450 Supercross
- 1st: $15,000
- 2nd: $10,000
- 3rd: $7,500
- 4th: $5,000
- 5th: $4,000
- 6th: $3,000
- 7th: $2,000
- 8th: $1,000
- 9th: $900
- 10th: $800
- 11th-15th: $500
- 16th-22nd: $400
250 Motocross Nationals
- 1st: $15,000
- 2nd: $10,000
- 3rd: $7,500
- 4th: $5,000
- 5th: $4,000
- 6th: $3,000
- 7th: $2,000
- 8th: $1,000
- 9th: $900
- 10th: $800
- 11th: $700
- 12th-20th: $600
- 21st-40th: $400
450 Motocross Nationals
- 1st: $15,000
- 2nd: $10,000
- 3rd: $7,500
- 4th: $5,000
- 5th: $4,000
- 6th: $3,000
- 7th: $2,000
- 8th: $1,000
- 9th: $900
- 10th: $800
- 11th: $700
- 12th-20th: $600
- 21st-40th: $400
Article - Michael "ML512" Lindsay
Photos - Steve "GuyB" Giberson