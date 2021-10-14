Toggle

Contingency - Which Pro Made the Most? Who Pays Best?

We snagged three of the best performing privateers and team support riders of the year and weighed out who made more from their OEM. Along with which OEM would've paid them best for their services.

ML512
10/14/2021 6:46 AM

Contingency - Which Pro Made the Most? Who Pays Best?

While we always hear about these stout podium only bonus structures for the sports best, how does the rest of the field make money? Well, if you're a privateer or on a support team, contingency is still on the table. So how much do pro riders receive from each OEM's contingency program? We snagged the results from one privateer and two riders from OEM supported teams to see what was possible for each guy. Below you'll find all three rider's individual Supercross and Pro Motocross results, what they would've made from each manufacturers program, and the season total. At the bottom of the article you can find each OEM's program breakdown, to see how each one pays out and how we came up with our results.

Contingency - Which Pro Made the Most? Who Pays Best?

Brandon Hartranft 450 SX and MX for Twisted Tea/HEP Suzuki

Photo

2021 450 Supercross

  • Houston 1 - 21st / Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $400 / Yamaha $200 /
  • Houston 2 - 17th / Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $250 /
  • Houston 3 - 10th LCQ 
  • Indianapolis 1 - 18th / Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 /
  • Honda $500 / Yamaha $250 /
  • Indianapolis 2 - 17th / Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $250 /
  • Indianapolis 3 - 5th LCQ 
  • Orlando 1 - 6th LCQ
  • Orlando 2 - 5th LCQ
  • Daytona - 19th / Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $250 /
  • Arlington 1 - 6th LCQ
  • Arlington 2 - 6th LCQ
  • Arlington 3 - 18th / Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $250 /
  • Atlanta 1 - N/A
  • Atlanta 2 - N/A
  • Atlanta 3 - 19th / Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $250 /
  • Salt Lake City 1 - 18th / Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $250 /
  • Salt Lake City 2 - 7th LCQ

Total: Suzuki $2,000 / KTM $3,200 / GasGas $3,200 / Husky $3,200 / Kawi $4,000 + $300 per night show = $8,500 / Honda $3,900 / Yamaha $1,950

Since Brandon missed a few mains in Supercross, Kawasaki's $300 night show bonus really shines through.

2021 450 Motocross Nationals

  • Fox Raceway 1 - 22nd: Suzuki $200 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $400 / Honda $200 / Yamaha $0
  • Colorado - 17th: Suzuki $400 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $450 / Yamaha $250
  • High Point - 16th: Suzuki $400 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $500 / Yamaha $250
  • Red Bud - 10th: Suzuki $750 / KTM $800 / GasGas $800 / Husqvarna $800 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $800 / Yamaha $500
  • Southwick - 13th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $650 / Yamaha $350
  • Spring Creek - 13th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $650 / Yamaha $350
  • Washougal - 13th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $650 / Yamaha $350
  • Unadilla - 15th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $550 / Yamaha $350
  • Budds Creek -13th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $650 / Yamaha $350
  • Ironman - 9th: Suzuki $750 / KTM $900 / GasGas $900 / Husqvarna $900 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $850 / Yamaha $500
  • Fox Raceway 2 - 8th: Suzuki $750 / KTM $1,000 / GasGas $1,000 / Husqvarna $1,000 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $900 / Yamaha $500
  • Hangtown - 5th: Suzuki$1,000 / KTM $4,000 / GasGas $4,000 / Husqvarna $4,000 / Kawasaki $4,000 / Honda $1,500 / Yamaha $1,000

Total: Suzuki $6,250 / KTM $11,300 / GasGas $11,300 / Husqvarna $11,300 / Kawasaki $12,150 / Honda $8,350 / Yamaha $4,750

2021 450 Supercross and Nationals Combined Payout:

1st: Kawasaki = $20,650

2nd-4th: KTM/Husqvarna/GasGas = $14,500

5th: Honda = $12,250

6th: Suzuki = $8,250

7th: Yamaha = $6,700

Coty Schock #72 - 250 SX and 450 SX for Chaparral/FXR Honda

Photo

2021 250 Supercross West Coast

  • Orlando 2 - 12th / Suzuki $400 / KTM $500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $650 / Yamaha $350
  • Daytona - 9th / Suzuki $500 / KTM $900 / GasGas $900 / Husqvarna $900 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $900 / Yamaha $500
  • Arlington 1 - 11th / Suzuki $400 / KTM $500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $700 / Yamaha $350
  • Arlington 2 - 12th / Suzuki $400 / KTM $500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $650 / Yamaha $350
  • Arlington 3 - 14th / Suzuki $400 / KTM $500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $550 / Yamaha $350
  • Atlanta 1 - 10th / Suzuki $500 / KTM $800 / GasGas $800 / Husqvarna $800 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $800 / Yamaha $500
  • Atlanta 2 - 7th / Suzuki $500 / KTM $2,000 / GasGas $2,000 / Husqvarna $2,000 / Kawasaki $2,000 / Honda $1,250 / Yamaha $500
  • Atlanta 3 - 10th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $800 / GasGas $800 / Husqvarna $800 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $800 / Yamaha $500
  • Salt Lake City 2 - 18th: Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $450 / Yamaha $250

Total: Suzuki $3,850 / KTM $6,100 / GasGas $6,100 / Husky $6,100 / Kawi $9,500 + $300 for each night show = $12,200 / Honda $6,750 / Yamaha $3,650

2021 450 Motocross Nationals

  • Fox Raceway 1 - 15th / Suzuki $500 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $550 / Yamaha $350
  • Colorado - 18th / Suzuki $400 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $400 / Yamaha $250
  • High Point - 13th / Suzuki $500 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $650 / Yamaha $350
  • Red Bud - 11th / Suzuki $500 / KTM $700 / GasGas $700 / Husqvarna $700 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $750 / Yamaha $350
  • Southwick - 41st / Suzuki N/A / KTM $0 / GasGas $0 / Husqvarna $0 / Kawasaki $0 / Honda $0 / Yamaha $0
  • Spring Creek - 37th: Suzuki $200 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $300 / Honda $150 / Yamaha $0
  • Washougal - 15th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $550 / Yamaha $350
  • Unadilla - 10th: Suzuki $750 / KTM $800 / GasGas $800 / Husqvarna $800 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $800 / Yamaha $500
  • Budds Creek: 9th / Suzuki $750 / KTM $900 / GasGas $900 / Husqvarna $900 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $850 / Yamaha $500
  • Ironman - 6th: Suzuki $750 / KTM $3,000 / GasGas $3,000 / Husqvarna $3,000 / Kawasaki $3,000 / Honda $1,250 / Yamaha $500
  • Fox Raceway 2 - 7th: Suzuki $750 / KTM $2,000 / GasGas $2,000 / Husqvarna $2,000 / Kawasaki $2,000 / Honda $1,000 / Yamaha $500
  • Hangtown - 12th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $700 / Yamaha $350

Total: Suzuki $6,100 / KTM $10,800 / GasGas $10,800 / Husky $10,800 / Kawi $11,550 / Honda $7,650 / Yamaha $4,000

2021 250 Supercross and 450 Nationals Combined Payout:

1st: Kawasaki = $23,750

2nd-4th: KTM/Husqvarna/GasGas = $16,900

5th: Honda = $14,350

6th: Suzuki = $9,950

7th: Yamaha = $7,650

Joshua Varize #241 - 250 class privateer (final two rounds of Nationals with Factory Rockstar Energy Husqvarna)

Photo

2021 250 East Coast Supercross

  • Houston 1 - 12th / Suzuki $400 / KTM $500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $650 / Yamaha $350
  • Houston 2 - 17th / Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $450 / Yamaha $250
  • Houston 3 - 11th / Suzuki $400 / KTM $500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $700 / Yamaha $350
  • Indianapolis 1 - 11th / Suzuki $400 / KTM $500 / GasGas $500 / Husqvarna $500 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $700 / Yamaha $350
  • Indianapolis 2 - 7th / Suzuki $500 / KTM $2,000 / GasGas $2,000 / Husqvarna $2,000 / Kawasaki $2,000 / Honda $1,250 / Yamaha $500
  • Indianapolis 3 - 16th / Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $450 / Yamaha $250
  • Orlando 1 - 6th / Suzuki $500 / KTM $3,000 / GasGas $3,000 / Husqvarna $3,000 / Kawasaki $3,000 / Honda $1,500 / Yamaha $500
  • Salt Lake City 1 - 6th / Suzuki $500 / KTM $3,000 / GasGas $3,000 / Husqvarna $3,000 / Kawasaki $3,000 / Honda $1,500 / Yamaha $500
  • Salt Lake City 2 - 17th / Suzuki $250 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $450 / Yamaha $250

Total: Suzuki $3,450 / KTM $10,700 / GasGas $10,700 / Husqvarna $10,700 / Kawasaki $12,500 + $300 per night show = $15,200 / Honda $8,350 / Yamaha $3,300

2021 250 Motocross Nationals

  • Fox Raceway 1 - 23rd: Suzuki $200 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $400 / Honda $200 / Yamaha $0
  • Colorado - 17th: Suzuki $400 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $450 / Yamaha $250
  • High Point - 18th:  Suzuki $400 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $400 / Yamaha $250
  • Red Bud - 20th: Suzuki $400 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $300 / Yamaha $250
  • Southwick - 21st: Suzuki $200 / KTM $400 / GasGas $400 / Husqvarna $400 / Kawasaki $400 / Honda $200 / Yamaha $0
  • Spring Creek - 19th: Suzuki $400 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $350 / Yamaha $250
  • Washougal - 20th: Suzuki $400 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $500 / Honda $300 / Yamaha $250
  • Unadilla - 15th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $550 / Yamaha $350
  • Budds Creek - 11th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $700 / GasGas $700 / Husqvarna $700 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $750 / Yamaha $350
  • Ironman - 14th: Suzuki $500 / KTM $600 / GasGas $600 / Husqvarna $600 / Kawasaki $750 / Honda $600 / Yamaha $350
  • Fox Raceway 2 - 8th: Suzuki $750 / KTM $1,000 / GasGas $1,000 / Husqvarna $1,000 / Kawi $1,000 / Honda $900 / Yamaha $500
  • Hangtown - 8th: Suzuki $750 / KTM $1,000 / GasGas $1,000 / Husqvarna $1,000 / Kawasaki $1,000 / Honda $900 / Yamaha $500

Total: Suzuki $4,900 / KTM $7,700 / GasGas $7,700 / Husqvarna $7,700 / Kawasaki $7,550 / Honda $5,000 / Yamaha $3,300

2021 250 Supercross and 250 Nationals Combined Payout:

1st: Kawasaki = $22,750

2nd-4th: KTM/Husqvarna/GasGas = $18,800

5th: Honda = $13,350

6th: Suzuki = $8,350

7th: Yamaha = $6,600

Conclusion

This feature was inspired by an article Kris Keefer created a couple years back, for comparison of how pro payout has changed from then to now, check here: PAY THE MAN! CONTINGENCY AND WHAT IT’S ALL ABOUT

Obviously, Kawasaki has the strongest program in each class. This is mostly due to their indoor payouts and the extra $300 per night show that's an additional payout on top of their main event placements. They're the only OEM that has anything like this and with their generally strong numbers, it's quite rewarding to go with Team Green.

KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas finally have the same payouts! For years, Husky and KTM had different payouts but now it all matches up, so pick a color and go. Their program is a little behind Kawasaki's payouts indoors but is right on point come outdoors. In general, the Austrian brands are very rewarding, especially inside the top ten. Similar to Kawasaki, the payouts in thee back half of the field are the same for multiple spots.

Honda has the most unique payout in the group in terms of jumps in pay per position. Every other OEM tends to lump 4-5 positions in the same pay range but the Red Riders group has a little bit different payout for almost every position. They're a little off Kawi and the Austrian group in terms of overall payout, but definitely a ways ahead of Suzuki and Yamaha.

Suzuki's payout is a little all over the place. Payouts are decent inside the top ten, but a bit weaker down the field. For some riders on this list their RM Army bucks are more noticeable than Yamaha's pay, but for others it wasn't that much of a difference.

Hmmm, Yamaha... With it being considered the best stock 250 in the class, it make it a tempting platform to go with if you're doing 250 Supercross. But, sadly, the payout is so low there's some sacrifice there in terms of return.

Check out below for each OEM's complete payout charts!

Suzuki's Contingency Payout:

250 Supercross

  • 1st: $12,000
  • 2nd: $6,000
  • 3rd: $3,000
  • 4th: $1,500
  • 5th: $800
  • 6th-10th: $500
  • 11th-15th: $400
  • 16th-22nd: $250

450 Supercross

  • 1st: $12,000
  • 2nd: $6,000
  • 3rd: $3,000
  • 4th: $1,500
  • 5th: $800
  • 6th-10th: $500
  • 11th-15th: $400
  • 16th-22nd: $250

250 Motocross Nationals

  • 1st: $10,000
  • 2nd: $5,000
  • 3rd: $3,000
  • 4th: $1,500
  • 5th: $1,000
  • 6th-10th: $750
  • 11th-15th: $500
  • 16th-20th: $400
  • 21st-40th: $200

450 Motocross Nationals

  • 1st: $10,000
  • 2nd: $5,000
  • 3rd: $3,000
  • 4th: $1,500
  • 5th: $1,000
  • 6th-10th: $750
  • 11th-15th: $500
  • 16th-20th: $400
  • 21st-40th: $200

KTM Contingency

250 Supercross

  • 1st: $15,000
  • 2nd: $10,000
  • 3rd: $7,500
  • 4th: $5,000
  • 5th: $4,000
  • 6th: $3,000
  • 7th: $2,000
  • 8th: $1,000
  • 9th: $900
  • 10th: $800
  • 11th-15th: $500
  • 16th-22nd: $400

450 Supercross

  • 1st: $15,000
  • 2nd: $10,000
  • 3rd: $7,500
  • 4th: $5,000
  • 5th: $4,000
  • 6th: $3,000
  • 7th: $2,000
  • 8th: $1,000
  • 9th: $900
  • 10th: $800
  • 11th-15th: $500
  • 16th-22nd: $400

250 Motocross Nationals

  • 1st: $15,000
  • 2nd: $10,000
  • 3rd: $7,500
  • 4th: $5,000
  • 5th: $4,000
  • 6th: $3,000
  • 7th: $2,000
  • 8th: $1,000
  • 9th: $900
  • 10th: $800
  • 11th: $700
  • 12th-20th: $600
  • 21st-40th: $400

450 Motocross Nationals

  • 1st: $15,000
  • 2nd: $10,000
  • 3rd: $7,500
  • 4th: $5,000
  • 5th: $4,000
  • 6th: $3,000
  • 7th: $2,000
  • 8th: $1,000
  • 9th: $900
  • 10th: $800
  • 11th: $700
  • 12th-20th: $600
  • 21st-40th: $400

Husqvarna Contingency

250 Supercross

  • 1st: $15,000
  • 2nd: $10,000
  • 3rd: $7,500
  • 4th: $5,000
  • 5th: $4,000
  • 6th: $3,000
  • 7th: $2,000
  • 8th: $1,000
  • 9th: $900
  • 10th: $800
  • 11th-15th: $500
  • 16th-22nd: $400

450 Supercross

  • 1st: $15,000
  • 2nd: $10,000
  • 3rd: $7,500
  • 4th: $5,000
  • 5th: $4,000
  • 6th: $3,000
  • 7th: $2,000
  • 8th: $1,000
  • 9th: $900
  • 10th: $800
  • 11th-15th: $500
  • 16th-22nd: $400

250 Motocross Nationals

  • 1st: $15,000
  • 2nd: $10,000
  • 3rd: $7,500
  • 4th: $5,000
  • 5th: $4,000
  • 6th: $3,000
  • 7th: $2,000
  • 8th: $1,000
  • 9th: $900
  • 10th: $800
  • 11th: $700
  • 12th-20th: $600
  • 21st-40th: $400

450 Motocross Nationals

  • 1st: $15,000
  • 2nd: $10,000
  • 3rd: $7,500
  • 4th: $5,000
  • 5th: $4,000
  • 6th: $3,000
  • 7th: $2,000
  • 8th: $1,000
  • 9th: $900
  • 10th: $800
  • 11th: $700
  • 12th-20th: $600
  • 21st-40th: $400

GasGas Contingency

250 Supercross

  • 1st: $15,000
  • 2nd: $10,000
  • 3rd: $7,500
  • 4th: $5,000
  • 5th: $4,000
  • 6th: $3,000
  • 7th: $2,000
  • 8th: $1,000
  • 9th: $900
  • 10th: $800
  • 11th-15th: $500
  • 16th-22nd: $400

450 Supercross

  • 1st: $15,000
  • 2nd: $10,000
  • 3rd: $7,500
  • 4th: $5,000
  • 5th: $4,000
  • 6th: $3,000
  • 7th: $2,000
  • 8th: $1,000
  • 9th: $900
  • 10th: $800
  • 11th-15th: $500
  • 16th-22nd: $400

250 Motocross Nationals

  • 1st: $15,000
  • 2nd: $10,000
  • 3rd: $7,500
  • 4th: $5,000
  • 5th: $4,000
  • 6th: $3,000
  • 7th: $2,000
  • 8th: $1,000
  • 9th: $900
  • 10th: $800
  • 11th: $700
  • 12th-20th: $600
  • 21st-40th: $400

450 Motocross Nationals

  • 1st: $15,000
  • 2nd: $10,000
  • 3rd: $7,500
  • 4th: $5,000
  • 5th: $4,000
  • 6th: $3,000
  • 7th: $2,000
  • 8th: $1,000
  • 9th: $900
  • 10th: $800
  • 11th: $700
  • 12th-20th: $600
  • 21st-40th: $400

Kawasaki Contingency

250 Supercross

  • 1st: $15,000
  • 2nd: $10,000
  • 3rd: $7,500
  • 4th: $5,000
  • 5th: $4,000
  • 6th: $3,000
  • 7th: $2,000
  • 8th-15th: $1000
  • 16th-22nd: $500
  • 250 Supercross Night Show 1st-40th Bonus: $300 (additional on top of above amounts)

450 Supercross

  • 1st: $15,000
  • 2nd: $10,000
  • 3rd: $7,500
  • 4th: $5,000
  • 5th: $4,000
  • 6th: $3,000
  • 7th: $2,000
  • 8th-15th: $1000
  • 16th-22nd: $500
  • 450 Supercross Night Show 1st-40th Bonus: $300 (additional on top of above amounts)

250 Motocross Nationals

  • 1st: $15,000
  • 2nd: $10,000
  • 3rd: $7,500
  • 4th: $5,000
  • 5th: $4,000
  • 6th: $3,000
  • 7th: $2,000
  • 8th-10th: $750
  • 11th-15th: $400
  • 16th-20th: $500
  • 21st-30th: $400
  • 21st-40th: $300

450 Motocross Nationals

  • 1st: $15,000
  • 2nd: $10,000
  • 3rd: $7,500
  • 4th: $5,000
  • 5th: $4,000
  • 6th: $3,000
  • 7th: $2,000
  • 8th-10th: $750
  • 11th-15th: $400
  • 16th-20th: $500
  • 21st-30th: $400
  • 21st-40th: $300

Honda Contingency

250 Supercross

  • 1st: $10,000
  • 2nd: $5,000
  • 3rd: $3,000
  • 4th: $2,000
  • 5th: $1,750
  • 6th: $1,500
  • 7th: $1,250
  • 8th: $1,000
  • 9th: $900
  • 10th: $800
  • 11th: $700
  • 12th: $650
  • 13th: $600
  • 14th: $550
  • 15th-19th: $450
  • 20th-22nd: $350

450 Supercross

  • 1st: $15,000
  • 2nd: $7,500
  • 3rd: $5,000
  • 4th: $3,000
  • 5th: $2,500
  • 6th: $2,000
  • 7th: $1,750
  • 8th: $1,500
  • 9th: $1,250
  • 10th: $1,000
  • 11th-14th: $600
  • 15th-19th: $500
  • 20th-22nd: $400

250 Motocross Nationals

  • 1st: $5,000
  • 2nd: $3,000
  • 3rd: $2,000
  • 4th: $1,750
  • 5th: $1,500
  • 6th: $1,250
  • 7th: $1,000
  • 8th: $900
  • 9th: $850
  • 10th: $800
  • 11th: $750
  • 12th: $700
  • 13th: $650
  • 14th: $600
  • 15th: $550
  • 16th: $500
  • 17th: $450
  • 18th: $400
  • 19th: $350
  • 20th: $300
  • 21st-30th: $200
  • 31st-40th: $150

450 Motocross Nationals

  • 1st: $5,000
  • 2nd: $3,000
  • 3rd: $2,000
  • 4th: $1,750
  • 5th: $1,500
  • 6th: $1,250
  • 7th: $1,000
  • 8th: $900
  • 9th: $850
  • 10th: $800
  • 11th: $750
  • 12th: $700
  • 13th: $650
  • 14th: $600
  • 15th: $550
  • 16th: $500
  • 17th: $450
  • 18th: $400
  • 19th: $350
  • 20th: $300
  • 21st-30th: $200
  • 31st-40th: $150

Yamaha Contingency

250 Supercross

  • 1st: $15,000
  • 2nd: $10,000
  • 3rd: $7,500
  • 4th: $5,000
  • 5th: $4,000
  • 6th: $3,000
  • 7th: $2,000
  • 8th: $1,000
  • 9th: $900
  • 10th: $800
  • 11th-15th: $500
  • 16th-22nd: $400

450 Supercross

  • 1st: $15,000
  • 2nd: $10,000
  • 3rd: $7,500
  • 4th: $5,000
  • 5th: $4,000
  • 6th: $3,000
  • 7th: $2,000
  • 8th: $1,000
  • 9th: $900
  • 10th: $800
  • 11th-15th: $500
  • 16th-22nd: $400

250 Motocross Nationals

  • 1st: $15,000
  • 2nd: $10,000
  • 3rd: $7,500
  • 4th: $5,000
  • 5th: $4,000
  • 6th: $3,000
  • 7th: $2,000
  • 8th: $1,000
  • 9th: $900
  • 10th: $800
  • 11th: $700
  • 12th-20th: $600
  • 21st-40th: $400

450 Motocross Nationals

  • 1st: $15,000
  • 2nd: $10,000
  • 3rd: $7,500
  • 4th: $5,000
  • 5th: $4,000
  • 6th: $3,000
  • 7th: $2,000
  • 8th: $1,000
  • 9th: $900
  • 10th: $800
  • 11th: $700
  • 12th-20th: $600
  • 21st-40th: $400

Article - Michael "ML512" Lindsay

Photos - Steve "GuyB" Giberson

