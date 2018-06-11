Championship Material

It's always fun to get a chance to check in with a team before the start of a new season, and it's especially fun when it's a low-pressure event, and you have a cast of characters like the Rockstar Energy Racing Husqvarna crew. They'd been busy the morning of this day, working on their 2019 photo shoot, and we grabbed each guy for a quick chat.

They had quite the interesting 2018 season, with Supercross championship for Jason Anderson and Zach Osborne, but both of those guys went out early in the outdoor season with injuries. They're joined for '19 by returning riders Michael Mosiman and Jordan Bailey, and newcomer Thomas Covington, who's spent the last few years honing his skills while riding for the Husqvarna factory squad on the GP circuit.



Jason Anderson

Listen in to hear why your new Supercross champ doesn't like running the number one, and what he's doing to get ready for his title defense.

Zach Osborne

With a newly rebuilt shoulder, and a switch to the 450 class, 2019 should be an interesting year for Zach.



Jordan Bailey

Jordan got his feet wet in the outdoor series last year, and will take his first crack at Supercross in '19.



Thomas Covington

After returning from a successful stint on the GP scene in Europe, Thomas is getting Supercross figured out. It's an all-new learning experience.

Michael Mosiman

Check in with him before the start of his '19 (sophomore) season.

Bobby Hewitt

Bobby covers the highs and lows of team ownership, and how he lays down the law with his riders...at least once in a while.