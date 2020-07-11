Cage Match | Getting Tight & Technical in Endurocross

Ah yes, 2020 has been a challenge for every race season to complete, and that included the technical wizards that compete in the Endurocross series. Initially, the six-round series was supposed to feature four rounds at Glen Helen (after being moved from Fox Raceway), and then a pair of events in Idaho. But after Covid-19 restrictions made the Idaho rounds impossible to do, the entirety of the schedule was completed at Glen Helen Raceway. Shaeffer Tracks was enlisted to build the courses, and they got a substantial makeover every couple of rounds.

Of course, the courses featured most of the usual obstacles, including the log matrix, wood pit, and rock gardens. While the traditional waterhole was missing for this season, they made up for it with plenty of log, tire, and K-Rail obstacles. With some races on back-to-back days, this was a tough one on the riders. We heard plenty of stories about bulging discs, fingernails getting dislodged, should injuries, stitched required between rounds, and more. One thing is for sure, these guys are tough. Here's some of what we saw.

Super (Pro) Round 1

1. Colton Haaker (Husqvarna) 1-3-1

2. Cody Webb (Sherco) 2-2-2

3. Cooper Abbott (KTM) 4-1-4

4. Trystan Hart (KTM) 3-8-3

5. Cory Graffunder (Yamaha) 5-4-5

6. Noah Kepple (Husqvarna) 7-6-6

7. Max Gerston (Beta) 6-9-7

8. Benjamin Herrera (Beta) 8-7-8

9. Ty Cullins (TM) 12-5-10

10. William Riordan (KTM) 9-10-9

Championship Points After Round 1

1. Colton Haaker 25

2. Cody Webb 22

3. Cooper Abbott 20

4. Trystan Hart 18

5. Cory Graffunder 16

Super (Pro) Round 2

1. Colton Haaker (Husqvarna) 3-1-1

2. Trystan Hart (KTM) 1-4-2

3. Cody Webb (Sherco) 2-2-3

4. Cory Graffunder (Yamaha) 5-3-5

5. Cooper Abbott (KTM) 4-5-7

6. Benjamin Herrera (Beta) 7-6-4

7. Noah Kepple (Husqvarna) 8-8-6

8. Ryder Leblond (KTM) 6-7-10

9. Anthony Johnson (KTM) 10-9-8

10. William Riordan (KTM) 9-10-11

Championship Points After Round 2

1. Colton Haaker 50

2. Cody Webb 42

3. Trystan Hart 40

4. Cooper Abbott 36

5. Cory Graffunder 34

Super (Pro) Round 3

1. Trystan Hart (KTM) 2-2-1

2. Colton Haaker (Husqvarna) 1-3-2

3. Cody Webb (Sherco) 3-1-3

4. Cooper Abbott (KTM) 4-5-5

5. Max Gerston (Beta) 5-6-4

6. Benjamin Herrera (Beta) 6-8-7

7. Noah Kepple (Husqvarna) 9-4-9

8. Cory Graffunder (Yamaha) 7-12-6

9. William Riordan (KTM) 12-11-8

10. Spencer Walton (KTM) 14-7-10

Championship Points After Round 3

1. Colton Haaker 72

2. Trystan Hart 65

3. Cody Webb 62

4. Cooper Abbott 54

5. Cory Graffunder 47

Super (Pro) Round 4

1. Colton Haaker (Husqvarna) 3-1-1

2. Cody Webb (Sherco) 2-2-2

3. Trystan Hart (KTM) 1-3-3

4. Cooper Abbott (KTM) 4-4-6

5. Max Gerston (Beta) 6-5-4

6. Cory Graffunder (Yamaha) 5-6-5

7. Noah Kepple (Husqvarna) 8-10-7

8. Ty Cullins (TM) 7-9-9

9. Spenser Wilton (KTM) 9-7-10

10. Ryder Leblond (KTM) 14-8-8

Championship Points After Round 4

1. Colton Haaker 97

2. Trystan Hart 85

3. Cody Webb 84

4. Cooper Abbott 72

5. Cory Graffunder 62

Super (Pro) Round 5

1. Cody Webb (Sherco) 3-1-2

2. Colton Haaker (Husqvarna) 1-6-1

3. Trystan Hart (KTM) 2-3-4

4. Cooper Abbott (KTM) 7-2-3

5. Max Gerston (Beta) 4-4-5

6. Noah Kepple (Husqvarna) 5-5-8

7. Cory Graffunder (Yamaha) 8-8-6

8. Ty Cullins (TM) 6-11-7

9. Spenser Wilton (KTM) 13-7-9

10. Ryder Leblond (KTM) 10-9-10

Championship Points After Round 5

1. Colton Haaker 119

2. Cody Webb 109

3. Trystan Hart 105

4. Cooper Abbott 90

5. Cory Graffunder 76

Super (Pro) Round 6

1. Trystan Hart (KTM) 1-2-1

2. Cody Webb (Sherco) 2-1-2

3. Colton Haaker (Husqvarna) 3-3-3

4. Max Gerston (Beta) 4-4-6

5. Noah Kepple (Husqvarna) 7-5-4

6. Cooper Abbott (KTM) 5-7-5

7. Cory Graffunder (Yamaha) 6-6-7

8. William Riordan (KTM) 8-9-9

9. Ryder Leblond (KTM) 10-8-10

10. Ty Cullins (TM) 11-10-8

Final Super (Pro) Championship Points

1. Colton Haaker 139 (3 wins)

2. Cody Webb 131 (1 win)

3. Trystan Hart 130 (2 wins)

4. Cooper Abbott 105

5. Cory Graffunder 90

6. Noah Kepple 88

7. Max Gerston 54

8. Ty Cullins 68

9. William Riordan 67

10. Ryder Leblond 61

10. Spencer Wilton 61

Final Pro Women Championship Points

1. Shelby Turner (KTM) 147 (5 wins)

2. Morgan Tanke (Beta) 129 (1 win)

3. Louise Forsley (Sherco) 126

4. Cydney Reinen (Husqvarna) 50

5. Allie Stambaugh (KTM) 36