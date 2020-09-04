Vital MX: This has some serious potential. I haven't played video games since I traded my original XBOX for a Nikon camera to shoot dirt bikes, but I know how popular MX games are. So, if you have Supercross 3 the game, check out all the info on the 2020 General's Cup official website.

The following is from their website: www.racegcsx.com

Racing Information

Race Format

The 2020 General's Cup will consist of 200 entries each week. This will be a first come first serve entry list. Sign ups will open at the discretion of Brian Deegan prior to the event race day. There will be an announcement made during The Deegan's live stream with information on how/when to enter the event.

200 entries are accepted for each event.

There will be a Double Fast Lap Qualifier held to advance riders into the night show on Saturday's live on The Deegan's YouTube channel.

The first Fast Lap Qualifying session will be held on Friday evenings at 9:30PM EST. In this session we will eliminate down to the top 96 overall lap times which will advance to Fast Lap Qualifying session two where times will be reset for all racers.

The second Fast Lap Qualifying session will be held on Saturday's at 12:00PM EST. In this session we will eliminate down to the top 22 overall lap times.

After the Fast Lap sessions the top 22 riders will advance to the night show which will begin at 6PM EST.

The night show will consist of two heat races and an LCQ.

In the heat races the top 4 riders will advance directly to the Main Event. Heat races will be set to medium length. 5th-9th place in the heat races will go to the LCQ.

For the LCQ 10 riders will line up on the gate for their final chance at qualifying for the Main Event. LCQ will be set to short length.

The top 3 finishers from the LCQ will transfer directly to the Main Event.

The Main Event will consist of 11 riders. The length will be set to realistic.

YOU MUST GO THROUGH THE ENTIRE QUALIFYING PROCESS AND END UP IN THE TOP 22 OVERALL TO HAVE A SHOT AT THE NIGHT SHOW WHERE YOU CAN THEN QUALIFY FOR THE MAIN EVENT THAT WILL BROADCAST LIVE ON THE DEEGAN'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

RACERS MUST RACE WITH A CUSTOM BIKE, NO PRESETS ALLOWED.

There will be no refunds issued once a donation is made for entry.

Regulations

Factory Mx Tournament/The General's Cup is not responsible for any and all actions taken during these tournaments. We reserve the right to ban any rider at any time upon discretion of site admins. No stupidity, no entering for races and not showing up, no quitting races early, no nonsense will be tolerated.

Live TV

As a racer you will be taking place in a live event that will broadcast on The Deegan's YouTube channel. By entering for this event you are giving permission for us to use your name, gamertag, live footage, photos and interviews live on The Deegan's YouTube channel.

Information

Fast Lap Qualifying 1 - 9:30PM EST on Friday

Fast Lap Qualifying 2 - 12:00PM EST on Saturday

Heat Races - 6:00PM EST on Saturday

Main Event Live Broadcast - 9PM EST on Saturday

ALL RACERS ENTERING THIS EVENT MUST BE 16 YEAR OF AGE OR OLDER TO BE ELIGIBLE TO RACE

RIDERS UNDER THE AGE OF 18 MUST HAVE PARENTAL CONSENT TO RACE THESE EVENTS



