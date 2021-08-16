Bike Test: 2022 KTM 450 SX-F Review

The 2021 KTM 450 SX-F was a top contender in our 2021 450 Shootout and this year may be no different. The 2022 KTM 450 SX-F model has very minor changes such as bold new graphics and an orange-colored frame. All other components remain the same as the 2021 model. Click play and hear what Ping has to say as we put some seat time on this orange machine at Perris Raceway.



