Alex Ray and Devin Raper Fight in Indianapolis - Both Racers Disqualified!

Vital MX's Take: Well, here's one way to load up for bikes early for the night. After a collision in their heat race, Alex Ray pushes Devin Raper which starts a typical motocross racer fight. Which includes a little pushing, helmet grabbing...hurt feelings...and some laughs from the crowd. Oh yeah, and neither racer was allowed to line up for the LCQ. The first post below has the tv replay and below that you can swipe over or click the arrow in that IG post to see the fight video in full.