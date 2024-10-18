2024 World Supercross Team Lineups

With the 2024 FIM World Supercross series starting in just over a week, let's talk a little bit about the teams and riders that will lineup for all four rounds of Championship. First off, ClubMX, MDK, and Nils Honda have exited the series and will not field teams in 2024 and beyond. The series has not replaced these teams, meaning there will be seven organizations instead of ten for this coming season. The seven existing have all remained the same, with no change in ownerships having taken place.

With seven teams entering this year, that brings the per round locked in lineup to 14 riders per class, with each team still fielding two riders in the WSX and the SX2 class. This opens the series for up to eight wildcards per class at each venue. However, we'd lean towards something closer to only two to six wildcards per class at each round.

Early Wildcards for the Canadian GP: Max Anstie (SX2), Cade Clason (WSX), Preston Boespflug (SX2), and Lucas Dunka (WSX)

*Max Anstie, the SX2 defending champion will not compete in the full series. As of now, he's set to be a wildcard for only the Canadian round.

The series schedule is as follows:

Round One - Vancouver, Canada | October 26th

Round Two - Perth, Australia | November 23rd

Round Three - Perth, Australia | November 24th

Round Four - Yas Island, Abu Dhabi | December 4th

Pipes Motorsports Group - Suzuki

WSX Class: Ken Roczen and Colt Nichols

SX2 Class: Derek Kelley and Kyle Chisholm

The overall lineup at PMG is similar to what we've seen in past years. Ken Roczen remains their top rider and holds the number one plate heading into 2024. Colt Nichols is new to their WSX lineup but not new to the series, as he competed in WSX last year with the Rick Ware Racing operation. Finally, Kyle Chisholm and Derek Kelley have both competed in this series before in SX2 for the PMG team.

Craig Dack Racing - Yamaha

WSX Class: Eli Tomac and Matt Moss

SX2: Kaleb Barham and Ryder Kingsford

CDR's lineup has completely flopped from prior years, with no returning riders. Australian indoors legend, Matt Moss, has joined the team for Australian and World Supercross...and he's paired with the shock of the series Eli Tomac. Tomac will actually be aboard a Yamaha Star Racing YZ450F and maintain his personal sponsors, but is entered under the CDR banner. On the SX2 side, Dack has backed two young Australian riders who both race for Yamaha's official 250 team in Australian Nationals and Supercross.

Firepower/Froth Racing - Honda

WSX Class: Dean Wilson and Joey Savatgy

SX2 Class: Cole Thompson and Shane McElrath

Yarrive's global Honda effort has a mix of talent but are all AMA based this year. While all four of his riders are racing Australian Supercross for him, two of them are normally on his roster and two are new for this winter block of racing. Dean Wilson has been with Yarrive for over a year now and he's joined by Joey Savatgy who is taking his full-time 450 place on their US-based team in 2025. On the 250 side are two riders for hire, as Cole Thompson and Shane McElrath have been drafted for Aus SX and WSX this year. Hopefully for the team's sake, Thompson and McElrath will stay away from each other come the Canadian GP.

Rick Ware Racing - Kawasaki (WSX) and Yamaha (SX2)

WSX Class: Mitchell Oldenburg and Luke Clout

SX2 Class: Enzo Lopes and Coty Schock

Another all-new lineup, when compared to 2023, as Mitchell Oldenburg and Luke Clout are racing Pro Circuit prepped KX450s for Rick Ware Racing. Clout races for the official Kawasaki team in Australia, but Oldenburg is just stopping off here between his MCR duties from 2023 and earlier 2024, before joing Beta Racing in the US for 2025. On the 205 side, the team has stuck with Twisted Development prepped Yamaha YZ250Fs and they picked two riders who know those packages well. One current ClubMX rider, Coty Schock, and one ex-ClubMX rider with Enzo Lopes.

MotoConcepts Racing - Honda

WSX Class: Vince Friese and Ryan Breece

SX2 Class: Noah Viney and Cullin Park

MCR has a different look coming into 2024 with the only returning rider being lifer Vince Friese. Joining him in WSX is Ryan Breece, who has competed in the series before in 2022 on a Yamaha with Rick Ware Racing. In the SX2 class the team has brought aboard Cullin Park just to contest WSX, while the team's rider in development Noah Viney will race the full season as well.

GSM - Yamaha

WSX Class: Boris Mallard and Greg Aranda

SX2 Class: Maxime Desprey and Julien Lebeau

GSM has returned with an all-French lineup and returning rider with Greg Aranda and Maxime Desprey, while Julien Lebeau and Boris Mallard are new additions for 2024.

BUD Racing - Kawasaki

WSX Class: Anthony Bourdon and Cedric Soubeyras

SX2 Class: Brice Maylin and Calvin Fonvieille

Similar to GSM, the BUD Racing squad has elected for an all-French squad. Soubeyras and Bourdon return to the team, with Bourdon moving from SX2 to WSX. While Brice Maylin and Calvin Fonvieille are newcomers to the lineup for 2024.