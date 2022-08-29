2023 AMA National Numbers Projections

The season is almost over and with one round to go, we've jumped the gun a little and decided to round up the points and try to estimate the 2023 AMA National Numbers list! Below you'll find two variations of the list. First up is the one we think is the closest to be correct with the #13 being skipped (AMA allows a ride who has earned #13 to deny it and move to the next available number). The second list has a racer in the #13 spot. Both lists have a total of five career numbers that we believe will be held for those riders in 2023. These are signified with a *** next to the name. The AMA does allow holds on a career number if the rider was unable to race due to injury or other unique circumstances. These five include Zach Osborne's #16, Broc Tickle's #20, Chad Reed's #22, Colt Nichols' #45, and Justin Hill's #46. At this point, we believe that the first four of those will be held. Only Justin Hill's is a question mark for us as of now.

Career numbers are granted to riders that finish top ten in combined points during a season and this year the only rider who's in the top ten combined but hasn't previously had a career number is Christian Craig. Meaning he's the only new pick for the year and he'll take on #28. Single digit numbers are only selectable by AMA National Champions. Meaning the 450 Supercross, 450 Pro Motocross, and 250 Pro Motocross champs can select single digits, while an AMA Regional Supercross Champ (250 West or 250 East) doesn't fall into that category. If Chase Sexton manages to unthrone Eli Tomac at the final round, he could pick a single digit but we suspect he will stay with the #23. Jett Lawrence had the option last year to take a single digit and is likely to earn that right again this year, but will forgo so to keep his #18.

Lastly, as is obvious, the final round of the series hasn't yet taken place. Some of these positions are so close that the final round points will effect rider's number. We've added a note next to the riders who are racing Fox Raceway 2 and stand to move up if they score where they're expected.

Projected Career Numbers if #13 Was Vacated

*Career Number

** New Career Number

*** Requesting Hold On Their Current Career Number (explanation in above intro)

#1 Champions Defending | Jett Lawrence 1E | Christian Craig 1W (will not defend) and Eli Tomac 1

#2 Cooper Webb*

#3 Eli Tomac*

#4 (Vacant)

#5 Ryan Dungey*

#6 Jeremy Martin*

#7 Aaron Plessinger*

#8 (Vacant)

#9 Adam Cianciarulo*

#10 Justin Brayton*

#11 Kyle Chisholm*

#12 Shane McElrath*

#13 (Vacant)

#14 Dylan Ferrandis*

#15 Dean Wilson*

#16 Zach Osborne***

#17 Joey Savatgy*

#18 Jett Lawrence*

#19 Justin Bogle*

#20 Broc Tickle***

#21 Jason Anderson*

#22 Chad Reed***

#23 Chase Sexton*

#24 RJ Hampshire*

#25 Marvin Musquin*

#26 Alex Martin*

#27 Malcolm Stewart*

#28 Christian Craig**

#29 Michael Mosiman

#30 Jo Shimoda*

#31 Nate Thrasher

#32 Justin Cooper*

#33 Pierce Brown

#34 Garrett Marchbanks

#35 Max Vohland

#36 Seth Hammaker

#37 Brandon Hartranft

#38 Vince Friese

#39 Jalek Swoll

#40 Stilez Robertson

#41 Derek Kelley

#42 Josh Varize

#43 Levi Kitchen

#44 Mitchell Oldenburg

#45 Colt Nichols***

#46 Justin Hill***

#47 Freddie Noren (Could move up or down after Fox 2)

#48 Cameron McAdoo (Could move up or down after Fox 2)

#49 Benny Bloss (Could move up or down after Fox 2)

#50 Marshal Weltin (Could move up or down after Fox 2)

#51 Justin Barcia*

#52 Derek Drake (Could move up or down after Fox 2)

#53 Carson Mumford

#54 Nick Romano

#55 Austin Forkner

#56 Enzo Lopes

#57 Chris Blose

#58 Jordan Smith

#59 Robbie Wageman

#60 Justin Starling

#61 Ryan Breece

#62 Jace Owen

#63 Max Anstie

#64 Carson Brown

#65 Antonio Cairoli

#66 Henry Miller

#67 Cullin Park

#68 Cade Clason

#69 Phil Nicoletti

#70 Preston Kilroy (Could move up after Fox 2)

#71 Justin Rodbell (Could move up after Fox 2)

#72 Matt LeBlanc

#73 Logan Karnow

#74 John Short

#75 Nique Thury

#76 Ryan Surratt

#77 Ryder DiFrancesco (Could move up after Fox 2)

#78 Ty Masterpool

#79 Kevin Moranz

#80 Dylan Walsh

#81 Josh Gilbert

#82 Cole Thompson

#83 Mitchell Harrison

#84 Dillan Schwartz

#85 Josiah Natzke

#86 Chris Canning

#87 Guillem Farres (Could move up after Fox 2)

#88 Kaeden Amerine

#89 Grant Harlan (Could move up or down after Fox 2)

#90 Jarrett Frye

#91 Jeremy Hand (Could move up or down after Fox 2)

#92 Jerry Robin (Could move up at Fox 2)

#93 Lance Kobusch

#94 Ken Roczen*

#95 Devin Harriman

#96 Hunter Lawrence*

#97 Geran Stapelton

#98 Hardy Munoz (Could move up or down after Fox 2)

#99 Tristan Lane

Projected Career Numbers if #13 Is Taken

* Career Number

** New Career Number

*** Requesting Hold On Their Current Career Number

#1 Defending Champions: Jett Lawrence 1E if he race East | Christian Craig 1W if he races West (will not defend) | Eli Tomac 1 in 450

#2 Cooper Webb*

#3 Eli Tomac*

#4 (Vacant)

#5 Ryan Dungey*

#6 Jeremy Martin*

#7 Aaron Plessinger*

#8 (Vacant)

#9 Adam Cianciarulo*

#10 Justin Brayton*

#11 Kyle Chisholm*

#12 Shane McElrath*

#13 Michael Mosiman

#14 Dylan Ferrandis*

#15 Dean Wilson*

#16 Zach Osborne***

#17 Joey Savatgy*

#18 Jett Lawrence*

#19 Justin Bogle*

#20 Broc Tickle***

#21 Jason Anderson*

#22 Chad Reed***

#23 Chase Sexton*

#24 RJ Hampshire*

#25 Marvin Musquin*

#26 Alex Martin*

#27 Malcolm Stewart*

#28 Christian Craig**

#29 Nate Thrasher

#30 Jo Shimoda*

#31 Pierce Brown

#32 Justin Cooper*

#33 Garrett Marchbanks

#34 Max Vohland

#35 Seth Hammaker

#36 Brandon Hartranft

#37 Vince Friese

#38 Jalek Swoll

#39 Stilez Robertson

#40 Derek Kelley (Could move up or down after Fox 2)

#41 Josh Varize (Could move up or down after Fox 2)

#42 Levi Kitchen (Could move up after Fox 2)

#43 Mitchell Oldenburg

#44 Freddie Noren (Could move up or down after Fox 2)

#45 Colt Nichols***

#46 Justin Hill***

#47 Cameron McAdoo (Could move up or down after Fox 2)

#48 Benny Bloss (Could move up or down after Fox 2)

#49 Marshal Weltin (Could move up or down after Fox 2)

#50 Derek Drake (Could move up or down after Fox 2)

#51 Justin Barcia*

#52 Carson Mumford (Could move up or down after Fox 2)

#53 Nick Romano

#54 Austin Forkner

#55 Enzo Lopes

#56 Chris Blose

#57 Jordan Smith

#58 Robbie Wageman

#59 Justin Starling

#60 Ryan Breece

#61 Jace Owen

#62 Max Anstie

#63 Carson Brown

#64 Antonio Cairoli

#65 Henry Miller

#66 Cullin Park

#67 Cade Clason

#68 Phil Nicoletti

#69 Preston Kilroy (Could move up or down after Fox 2)

#70 Justin Rodbell (Could move up after Fox 2)

#71 Matt LeBlanc

#72 Logan Karnow

#73 John Short

#74 Nique Thury

#75 Ryan Surratt

#76 Ryder DiFrancesco (Could move up after Fox 2)

#77 Ty Masterpool

#78 Kevin Moranz

#79 Dylan Walsh

#80 Josh Gilbert

#81 Cole Thompson

#82 Mitchell Harrison

#83 Dillan Schwartz

#84 Josiah Natzke

#85 Chris Canning

#86 Guillem Farres (Could move up after Fox 2)

#87 Kaeden Amerine

#88 Grant Harlan (Could move up or down after Fox 2)

#89 Jarrett Frye

#90 Jeremy Hand (Could move up or down after Fox 2)

#91 Jerry Robin

#92 Lance Kobusch

#93 Devin Harriman

#94 Ken Roczen*

#95 Geran Stapelton

#96 Hunter Lawrence*

#97 Hardy Munoz (Could move up or down after Fox 2)

#98 Tristan Lane

#99 Brandon Ray







