2022 Vented Motocross Gear Guide

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is kicked off last weekend, which for motocross fans, is the official start of summer. That also means that temps are rising and trying to stay cool and comfy while hammering out mid-day motos is true challenge. In alphabetical order, here are some of the latest kits from all the major gear brands, including the 2022.5 Fly Kinetic Mesh gear that was just released last week.
Most brands offer more coloways that what is pictured. For all the options, click the links to their websites.
Acerbis
J-Windy One Vented Jersey: $50.95
- Technical polyester fabric: natural stretch, soft, comfortable, breathable, and vented. Quick dry.
- Jersey completely vented
- Slim-fit to wear the garment with or without protections
- Weight 160gr
K-Windy Vented Pants: $126.95
- OFF-ROAD fit
- Pants studied to use with all kinds of knee protectors
- Foam padding in the knee area
- Laser Perforation in pants for perfect ventilation
- Waist regulation
- Snap, hook, closure, and fly-cam adjustment in plastic
- Weight 700 gr
acerbisusa.com
Fasthouse
Originals Air cooled Jersey: $65
- 100% Dyed Polyester For True Long Lasting Color
- High Quality Silk Screened Graphic On Chest & Arms
- Moisture Wicking Finish On All Materials Keeps You Dry
- Mesh Vent Material Throughout For Superior Breathability
- Drop Tail On Back Panel To Keep Jersey Tucked In & Secure
- Athletic Fit, Moderately Slim Throughout Body & Sleeves
- Overlocked Stitching For Superior Durability & Longevity
A/C Elrod Pant: $190
- Air-cooled polyester construction
- 450D reinforced panels
- 600D saddle
- Lightweight TPR embellishments
- Articulated yoke rear panel
- Air-cooled stretch calf panel
- Full grain leather inner knee panels
- Zipper fly
- Ratchet closure
- Hook-and-loop side adjusters
fasthouse.com
Fly Racing
Kinetic Mesh Jersey: $39.95
- Tagless comfort-stretch collar
- Relaxed shorty elastic sleeve cuffs
- Integrated dual-mesh construction allows massive airflow and filters out dirt
- Multi-panel construction for maximum performance and comfortable fit
- Extended tail helps keep jersey tucked in
- Standard fit: not too tight, not too loose
Kinetic Mesh Pants: $129.95
- Comfort mesh liner helps with comfort and ventilation
- Multi-directional stretch rip-stop panels for flexibility
- Internal pocket inside the waistband
- Ultra-durable multi-panel 900D construction with laser-cut perforations for advanced ventilation
- Leather heat shield panels
- Soft-flex protective rubber badging creates massive vents for airflow
- Ergonomically pre-shaped knee works with most guards
- Full-floating seat surrounded by stretch rip-stop material moves with your body
- Ratcheting closure with zipper lock system keeps pants closed and secure
- FLY’s unique Adaptive Waist System (AWS) provides a custom fit
Fox Racing
Airline Jersey: $59.95
Now you see it, now you don't. The Reepz collection is a must have, and one you're going to want to get your hands on pronto. Get this killer gear before it disappears before your very eyes.
Heat and humidity test the endurance of you and your gear-so we developed Airline to help our pro motocross athletes thrive in the warmer months of the motocross season. The Airline Reepz Jersey features lightweight fabric with moisture wicking TruDri® fabric keeps you cool, dry and comfortable. The back and side panels use vented mesh for superior ventilation. The combination of breathability and moisture wicking means the jersey dries quickly and won't weigh you down.
Airline Pants: $159.95
Now you see it, now you don't. The Reepz collection is a must have, and one you're going to want to get your hands on pronto. Get this killer gear before it disappears before your very eyes.
The Airline Reepz Pants are made for riding and racing in hot and humid conditions. Heat and humidity test the endurance of you and your gear-so we developed Airline to help our pro athletes thrive in the warmer months of the motocross season. Our latest model adjusts the closure system for improved comfort and offers superior ergonomics for a more tailored fit.
To keep you comfortable in the hot summer months, the pants have a ton of vents throughout to channel a huge amount of air through them. These are the motocross pants to reach for when the temperatures rise, and the ones are pro riders turn to during the summer motocross season.
foxracing.com
FXR
Helium MX Jersey: $79.99
- Lightweight polyester-spandex mesh for increased breathability and rider comfort
- Athletic fit with ultra-lightweight construction
- Bonded sleeve cuffs for reduced friction
- Shaped front collar for improved comfort
- Moisture-wicking yarns provide quick-dry performance
- Drop-tail hem and long length protect midriff exposure
- Fade-free sublimation prints
Helium MX Pant: $219.99
- Updated M-2 chassis design to give the rider class leading fit & mobility
- Athletic fit
- Main shell constructed of lightweight perforated 4-way stretch fabric to offer high levels of flexibility, strength and ventilation
- Metal ratchet waist closure system offers a precise and secure fit
- Slim fit knee design with added pre-curve provides less restriction and positive contact area
- Updated rear yoke panel for improved mobility
- Dual layer knee fabric with full grain leather and abrasion resistant inner fabric
- Lightweight breathable mesh inserts on back of leg for added ventilation
- Triple topstitching in critical areas for extra strength and durability
- Adjustable hook and loop side waist system for personalized fit
- Silicone printed inner elastic waist for extra grip and security
- Polyester mesh lining for breathability and comfort
- Internal key pocket
- Fade-free sublimation prints
fxrracing.com
Klim
Mojave Jersey $69.99
- Highly ventilated jersey w/ durable stretch sleeve fabric
- Full open mesh torso and inner sleeves for excellent airflow
- Fits over elbow cups or low profile padding
- Compatible with klim tactical shirt
- Silicone print on hem helps keep jersey tucked in
- Hybrid open mesh + durable mesh sleeves for non-restrictive full range of motion
- Durable stretch mesh sleeve material (same as in dakar jersey)
- Aggressive moisture-wicking properties
- Body-mapped fabric placement for hot weather comfort and durability
Mojave Pant: $209.99
- Highly durable Karbonite™ mesh industrial grade high-strength mesh panels
- Abrasion-resistant 840d Cordura® knee and seat for durability
- Genuine leather on inner knees for grip/protection
- Durable material inside knee resists knee brace wear
- Breathable stretch-woven panels above knees, back of legs and in crotch
- Vented tpu accents on knees
- Full-time vented mesh chassis
- 2 zippered thigh pockets
- Silicone waistband to keep pants up and jersey tucked in
- Side waist adjustments
- Moisture-wicking breathable liner with stretch zones
- Lighter color options reduce sun heat absorption
klim.com
Leatt
4.5 X-Flow Jersey: $44.99
- Classic fit
- Lightweight MoistureCool X-Flow mesh
- Overlock stitched seams for comfort
- Collar design for use with or without a neck brace
- Tailored fit for riding with or without body armor
- Silicone pant grip
- Size: S-XXL
leatt.com
Moose
Sahara Jersey: $44.95
- Lightweight ventilated polyester mesh
- Non-fading sublimated graphics
- Performance enhancing airflow
- Stretch comfort collar
- Athletic fit
- Pro-rider tested
- Available in sizes SM – 3X
Sahara Pant: $129.95
- High density screen printed durable knee panels
- Pre-curved leg for ergonomic riding position
- Lightweight ventilated polyester mesh
- Full grain leather inner knee panels
- Reinforced high denier rip-stop seat and knee
- 3-point waist adjustment system
- Non-fading sublimated graphics
- YKK® auto locking zipper
- Athletic-fit stretch panels
- Pro-rider tested
- Available in sizes 28” – 42”
mooseracing.com
O’Neal
Hardwear Air Jersey: $54.99
- Our most advanced jersey ever, featuring ‘Pro-Lite’ Performance Fabric with 4-way stretch
- The lightest jersey in our history at only 6oz (size L)
- Closed-cell vented panels under the arms, wrists, and back
- Sublimated no fade graphic
- High quality moisture wicking materials
- Extended tail with cooling mesh
- Clear silicone printing on lower back to help keep jersey tucked in
- Vented and Tagless neck design
- Laser cut venting on the upper chest and back for added cooling
- Micro cuff decreases restriction
Hardwear Air Pant: $189.99
- Vented construction featuring fully breathable lightweight materials keeps you cool and dry
- Durable denier fabrics with carefully integrated stretch panels
- Ergonomic pre-curved leg design conforms to the ideal riding position
- 4-way stretch knees and calves, sized for knee brace compatibility
- 360-degree adjustable belt keeps pants in place
- Silicone printing on the inner waistband with soft feel technology
- Premium leather heat shield on both knees
- Hidden external zippered hip pocket
- Cross stitched seat padding for added comfort and grip
- Triple stitched in critical areas for durability
- Ultra soft no pull half liner, stops at the knee
oneal.com
Renen
S622 AIR-V Jersey: $70
- Built by RENEN in the USA
- COLOR: White, Green Camo, custom name/number option in Neon Orange
- FIT: Athletic motocross
- FABRICATION: 100% performance DRYCYCLE™ polyester
renenusa.com
Seven
Vox Vented Staple Jersey: $34
- Advanced Engineering For Fit And Function
sevenmx.com
Thor
Pulse Air Jersey: $39.95
- Polyester mesh main fabric allows maximum air flow
- Dimple mesh paneling
- Durable polyester main fabric
- 4-way stretch cuff and collar
- Performance fit
- Hybrid set-in sleeve
- Performance construction
- Moisture wicking materials
Pulse Air Pant: $119.95
- Designed to offer the optimal balance between mobility and durability
- Constructed with power knit polyester mesh
- In-Motion panels improve flexibility and durability throughout
- Full grain leather inner knee panels for improved grip and durability
- Nylon saddle construction
- Double stitching throughout
- Dual side cinch system
- Button and zipper closure
- Pre curved chassis design
- Athletic mesh comfort liner
thormx.com
Troy Lee Designs
SE PRO Air Jersey: $69
- Racer Fit
- Blue Sign Certified TLD Air Mesh
- Neckline Welded Construction
- Wicking & Quick Dry Finishes
- Silicone Troy Lee Designs Signature on Tail
GP Air Jersey: $42
- Ride Fit
- Blue Sign Certified TLD Air Knit
- Silicone "Troy Lee Designs" Signature on Tail
- Wicking & Quick Dry Finishes
GP Air Pant: $125
- Ride Fit
- Blue Sign Certified 320D Mesh & 600D
- TLD A.K.T (Articulated Knee Technology)
- Inside Knee Leather Panels
- Silicone on Inside Waistband
- Ratchet System
troyleedesigns.com