2022 Vented Motocross Gear Guide

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is kicked off last weekend, which for motocross fans, is the official start of summer. That also means that temps are rising and trying to stay cool and comfy while hammering out mid-day motos is true challenge. In alphabetical order, here are some of the latest kits from all the major gear brands, including the 2022.5 Fly Kinetic Mesh gear that was just released last week.

Most brands offer more coloways that what is pictured. For all the options, click the links to their websites.





Acerbis

J-Windy One Vented Jersey: $50.95

Technical polyester fabric: natural stretch, soft, comfortable, breathable, and vented. Quick dry.

Jersey completely vented

Slim-fit to wear the garment with or without protections

Weight 160gr





K-Windy Vented Pants: $126.95

OFF-ROAD fit

Pants studied to use with all kinds of knee protectors

Foam padding in the knee area

Laser Perforation in pants for perfect ventilation

Waist regulation

Snap, hook, closure, and fly-cam adjustment in plastic

Weight 700 gr





acerbisusa.com

Fasthouse

Originals Air cooled Jersey: $65

100% Dyed Polyester For True Long Lasting Color

High Quality Silk Screened Graphic On Chest & Arms

Moisture Wicking Finish On All Materials Keeps You Dry

Mesh Vent Material Throughout For Superior Breathability

Drop Tail On Back Panel To Keep Jersey Tucked In & Secure

Athletic Fit, Moderately Slim Throughout Body & Sleeves

Overlocked Stitching For Superior Durability & Longevity





A/C Elrod Pant: $190

Air-cooled polyester construction

450D reinforced panels

600D saddle

Lightweight TPR embellishments

Articulated yoke rear panel

Air-cooled stretch calf panel

Full grain leather inner knee panels

Zipper fly

Ratchet closure

Hook-and-loop side adjusters





fasthouse.com

Fly Racing

Kinetic Mesh Jersey: $39.95

Tagless comfort-stretch collar

Relaxed shorty elastic sleeve cuffs

Integrated dual-mesh construction allows massive airflow and filters out dirt

Multi-panel construction for maximum performance and comfortable fit

Extended tail helps keep jersey tucked in

Standard fit: not too tight, not too loose

Kinetic Mesh Pants: $129.95

Comfort mesh liner helps with comfort and ventilation

Multi-directional stretch rip-stop panels for flexibility

Internal pocket inside the waistband

Ultra-durable multi-panel 900D construction with laser-cut perforations for advanced ventilation

Leather heat shield panels

Soft-flex protective rubber badging creates massive vents for airflow

Ergonomically pre-shaped knee works with most guards

Full-floating seat surrounded by stretch rip-stop material moves with your body

Ratcheting closure with zipper lock system keeps pants closed and secure

FLY’s unique Adaptive Waist System (AWS) provides a custom fit





Fox Racing

Airline Jersey: $59.95

Now you see it, now you don't. The Reepz collection is a must have, and one you're going to want to get your hands on pronto. Get this killer gear before it disappears before your very eyes.

Heat and humidity test the endurance of you and your gear-so we developed Airline to help our pro motocross athletes thrive in the warmer months of the motocross season. The Airline Reepz Jersey features lightweight fabric with moisture wicking TruDri® fabric keeps you cool, dry and comfortable. The back and side panels use vented mesh for superior ventilation. The combination of breathability and moisture wicking means the jersey dries quickly and won't weigh you down.





Airline Pants: $159.95

Now you see it, now you don't. The Reepz collection is a must have, and one you're going to want to get your hands on pronto. Get this killer gear before it disappears before your very eyes.

The Airline Reepz Pants are made for riding and racing in hot and humid conditions. Heat and humidity test the endurance of you and your gear-so we developed Airline to help our pro athletes thrive in the warmer months of the motocross season. Our latest model adjusts the closure system for improved comfort and offers superior ergonomics for a more tailored fit.

To keep you comfortable in the hot summer months, the pants have a ton of vents throughout to channel a huge amount of air through them. These are the motocross pants to reach for when the temperatures rise, and the ones are pro riders turn to during the summer motocross season.





foxracing.com

FXR

Helium MX Jersey: $79.99

Lightweight polyester-spandex mesh for increased breathability and rider comfort

Athletic fit with ultra-lightweight construction

Bonded sleeve cuffs for reduced friction

Shaped front collar for improved comfort

Moisture-wicking yarns provide quick-dry performance

Drop-tail hem and long length protect midriff exposure

Fade-free sublimation prints





Helium MX Pant: $219.99

Updated M-2 chassis design to give the rider class leading fit & mobility

Athletic fit

Main shell constructed of lightweight perforated 4-way stretch fabric to offer high levels of flexibility, strength and ventilation

Metal ratchet waist closure system offers a precise and secure fit

Slim fit knee design with added pre-curve provides less restriction and positive contact area

Updated rear yoke panel for improved mobility

Dual layer knee fabric with full grain leather and abrasion resistant inner fabric

Lightweight breathable mesh inserts on back of leg for added ventilation

Triple topstitching in critical areas for extra strength and durability

Adjustable hook and loop side waist system for personalized fit

Silicone printed inner elastic waist for extra grip and security

Polyester mesh lining for breathability and comfort

Internal key pocket

Fade-free sublimation prints

fxrracing.com

Klim

Mojave Jersey $69.99

Highly ventilated jersey w/ durable stretch sleeve fabric

Full open mesh torso and inner sleeves for excellent airflow

Fits over elbow cups or low profile padding

Compatible with klim tactical shirt

Silicone print on hem helps keep jersey tucked in

Hybrid open mesh + durable mesh sleeves for non-restrictive full range of motion

Durable stretch mesh sleeve material (same as in dakar jersey)

Aggressive moisture-wicking properties

Body-mapped fabric placement for hot weather comfort and durability





Mojave Pant: $209.99

Highly durable Karbonite™ mesh industrial grade high-strength mesh panels

Abrasion-resistant 840d Cordura® knee and seat for durability

Genuine leather on inner knees for grip/protection

Durable material inside knee resists knee brace wear

Breathable stretch-woven panels above knees, back of legs and in crotch

Vented tpu accents on knees

Full-time vented mesh chassis

2 zippered thigh pockets

Silicone waistband to keep pants up and jersey tucked in

Side waist adjustments

Moisture-wicking breathable liner with stretch zones

Lighter color options reduce sun heat absorption





klim.com

Leatt

4.5 X-Flow Jersey: $44.99

Classic fit

Lightweight MoistureCool X-Flow mesh

Overlock stitched seams for comfort

Collar design for use with or without a neck brace

Tailored fit for riding with or without body armor

Silicone pant grip

Size: S-XXL





leatt.com

Moose

Sahara Jersey: $44.95

Lightweight ventilated polyester mesh

Non-fading sublimated graphics

Performance enhancing airflow

Stretch comfort collar

Athletic fit

Pro-rider tested

Available in sizes SM – 3X





Sahara Pant: $129.95

High density screen printed durable knee panels

Pre-curved leg for ergonomic riding position

Lightweight ventilated polyester mesh

Full grain leather inner knee panels

Reinforced high denier rip-stop seat and knee

3-point waist adjustment system

Non-fading sublimated graphics

YKK® auto locking zipper

Athletic-fit stretch panels

Pro-rider tested

Available in sizes 28” – 42”





mooseracing.com

O’Neal

Hardwear Air Jersey: $54.99

Our most advanced jersey ever, featuring ‘Pro-Lite’ Performance Fabric with 4-way stretch

The lightest jersey in our history at only 6oz (size L)

Closed-cell vented panels under the arms, wrists, and back

Sublimated no fade graphic

High quality moisture wicking materials

Extended tail with cooling mesh

Clear silicone printing on lower back to help keep jersey tucked in

Vented and Tagless neck design

Laser cut venting on the upper chest and back for added cooling

Micro cuff decreases restriction





Hardwear Air Pant: $189.99

Vented construction featuring fully breathable lightweight materials keeps you cool and dry

Durable denier fabrics with carefully integrated stretch panels

Ergonomic pre-curved leg design conforms to the ideal riding position

4-way stretch knees and calves, sized for knee brace compatibility

360-degree adjustable belt keeps pants in place

Silicone printing on the inner waistband with soft feel technology

Premium leather heat shield on both knees

Hidden external zippered hip pocket

Cross stitched seat padding for added comfort and grip

Triple stitched in critical areas for durability

Ultra soft no pull half liner, stops at the knee





oneal.com

Renen

S622 AIR-V Jersey: $70

Built by RENEN in the USA

COLOR: White, Green Camo, custom name/number option in Neon Orange

FIT: Athletic motocross

FABRICATION: 100% performance DRYCYCLE™ polyester





renenusa.com

Seven

Vox Vented Staple Jersey: $34

Advanced Engineering For Fit And Function





sevenmx.com

Thor

Pulse Air Jersey: $39.95

Polyester mesh main fabric allows maximum air flow

Dimple mesh paneling

Durable polyester main fabric

4-way stretch cuff and collar

Performance fit

Hybrid set-in sleeve

Performance construction

Moisture wicking materials





Pulse Air Pant: $119.95

Designed to offer the optimal balance between mobility and durability

Constructed with power knit polyester mesh

In-Motion panels improve flexibility and durability throughout

Full grain leather inner knee panels for improved grip and durability

Nylon saddle construction

Double stitching throughout

Dual side cinch system

Button and zipper closure

Pre curved chassis design

Athletic mesh comfort liner





thormx.com





Troy Lee Designs

SE PRO Air Jersey: $69

Racer Fit

Blue Sign Certified TLD Air Mesh

Neckline Welded Construction

Wicking & Quick Dry Finishes

Silicone Troy Lee Designs Signature on Tail





GP Air Jersey: $42

Ride Fit

Blue Sign Certified TLD Air Knit

Silicone "Troy Lee Designs" Signature on Tail

Wicking & Quick Dry Finishes

GP Air Pant: $125

Ride Fit

Blue Sign Certified 320D Mesh & 600D

TLD A.K.T (Articulated Knee Technology)

Inside Knee Leather Panels

Silicone on Inside Waistband

Ratchet System

troyleedesigns.com



