2020 AMA National Numbers Projections, Round 2

The season is over! And, as always, everyone is curious to see what number each rider will have next season. I wasn't going to release a final projection list of my own this year since Pulp MX released one shortly after Ironman, and mine was going to be the exact same since I compared my list with the guys (MXerDW and Dan Truman) that the Pulp list is based off of. With some new info from GuyB, though, I've decided to put out a projection list that could end up very right or very wrong.
Notes about this year:
- Based on info GuyB received from the Star Racing guys, it sounds like Justin Cooper has talked with Cole Seely and will take #14. It also sounds like Dylan Ferrandis will end up with #18 if Weston Peick retires. This would leave RJ Hampshire with the option of taking #24, which is a number he has expressed interest in. Things could change and none of this ends up happening (AMA could tell Cooper that #14 has to sit for a year, Peick could hang on to #18), but what's the harm in seeing how things would look if this is how it plays out?
- I've also listed Adam Cianciarulo at #9, although I'd still put my money on him keeping #92.
Projected Numbers:
* = Career Number
** = New Career Number
2* - Cooper Webb
3* - Eli Tomac
4* - Blake Baggett
6* - Jeremy Martin
7* - Aaron Plessinger
9** - Adam Cianciarulo
10* - Justin Brayton
11* - Kyle Chisholm
12* - Shane McElrath
14** - Justin Cooper
15* - Dean Wilson
16* - Zach Osborne
17* - Joey Savatgy
18** - Dylan Ferrandis
19* - Justin Bogle
20* - Broc Tickle
21* - Jason Anderson
22* - Chad Reed
23* - Chase Sexton
24** - RJ Hampshire
25* - Marvin Musquin
26* - Alex Martin
27* - Malcolm Stewart
28 - Colt Nichols
29 - Michael Mosiman
30 - Cameron McAdoo
31 - Brandon Hartranft
32 - Fredrik Noren
33* - Josh Grant
34 - Tyler Bowers
35 - Hunter Lawrence
36 - Garrett Marchbanks
37 - Martin Davalos
38 - Jordan Bailey
39 - Kyle Peters
40 - Mitchell Oldenburg
41 - Ty Masterpool
42 - Ben Lamay
43 - John Short
44 - Kyle Cunningham
45 - Jacob Hayes
46* - Justin Hill
47 - Lorenzo Locurcio
48 - Henry Miller
49 - Chris Blose
50 - Benny Bloss
51* - Justin Barcia
52 - Austin Forkner
53 - Dean Ferris
54 - Jimmy Decotis
55 - Jordon Smith
56 - Martin Castelo
57 - Justin Starling
58 - Derek Drake
59 - Sean Cantrell
60 - Josh Osby
61 - Mitchell Falk
62 - Alex Ray
63 - Christian Craig
64 - Jess Pettis
65 - Vince Friese
66 - James Weeks
67 - Enzo Lopes
68 - Jerry Robin
69 - Nick Gaines
70 - Wilson Todd
71 - Carlen Gardner
72 - Dylan Merriam
73 - Ryan Breece
74 - Todd Waters
75 - Chase Marquier
76 - Robbie Wageman
77 - Coty Schock
78 - Mitchell Harrison
79 - Mike Alessi
80 - Kevin Moranz
81 - Jake Masterpool
82 - Isaac Teasdale
83 - Thomas Covington
84 - Anthony Rodriguez
85 - Jo Shimoda
86 - Jett Lawrence
87 - Cade Autenrieth
88 - Cole Martinez
89 - Mathias Jorgensen
90 - Joshua Cartwright
91 - Ramyller Alves
92 - Logan Karnow
93 - Marshal Weltin
94* - Ken Roczen
95 - Killian Auberson
96 - Austin Politelli
97 - Ryan Sipes
98 - Blake Wharton
99 - Carson Brown
tcallahan707
8/30/2019 10:24 PM
Pretty amazing Forkner hasn't gotten a career number.
LouDog
8/30/2019 5:46 PM
Peick will keep #18
-MAVERICK-
8/30/2019 1:56 PM
Personally, I would love to see Ferrandis take the 13 like his fellow countrymen Tortelli.