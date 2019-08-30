2020 AMA National Numbers Projections, Round 2

The season is over! And, as always, everyone is curious to see what number each rider will have next season. I wasn't going to release a final projection list of my own this year since Pulp MX released one shortly after Ironman, and mine was going to be the exact same since I compared my list with the guys (MXerDW and Dan Truman) that the Pulp list is based off of. With some new info from GuyB, though, I've decided to put out a projection list that could end up very right or very wrong.

Notes about this year:

- Based on info GuyB received from the Star Racing guys, it sounds like Justin Cooper has talked with Cole Seely and will take #14. It also sounds like Dylan Ferrandis will end up with #18 if Weston Peick retires. This would leave RJ Hampshire with the option of taking #24, which is a number he has expressed interest in. Things could change and none of this ends up happening (AMA could tell Cooper that #14 has to sit for a year, Peick could hang on to #18), but what's the harm in seeing how things would look if this is how it plays out?

- I've also listed Adam Cianciarulo at #9, although I'd still put my money on him keeping #92.

Projected Numbers:

* = Career Number

** = New Career Number

2* - Cooper Webb

3* - Eli Tomac

4* - Blake Baggett

6* - Jeremy Martin

7* - Aaron Plessinger

9** - Adam Cianciarulo

10* - Justin Brayton

11* - Kyle Chisholm

12* - Shane McElrath

14** - Justin Cooper

15* - Dean Wilson

16* - Zach Osborne

17* - Joey Savatgy

18** - Dylan Ferrandis

19* - Justin Bogle

20* - Broc Tickle

21* - Jason Anderson

22* - Chad Reed

23* - Chase Sexton

24** - RJ Hampshire

25* - Marvin Musquin

26* - Alex Martin

27* - Malcolm Stewart

28 - Colt Nichols

29 - Michael Mosiman

30 - Cameron McAdoo

31 - Brandon Hartranft

32 - Fredrik Noren

33* - Josh Grant

34 - Tyler Bowers

35 - Hunter Lawrence

36 - Garrett Marchbanks

37 - Martin Davalos

38 - Jordan Bailey

39 - Kyle Peters

40 - Mitchell Oldenburg

41 - Ty Masterpool

42 - Ben Lamay

43 - John Short

44 - Kyle Cunningham

45 - Jacob Hayes

46* - Justin Hill

47 - Lorenzo Locurcio

48 - Henry Miller

49 - Chris Blose

50 - Benny Bloss

51* - Justin Barcia

52 - Austin Forkner

53 - Dean Ferris

54 - Jimmy Decotis

55 - Jordon Smith

56 - Martin Castelo

57 - Justin Starling

58 - Derek Drake

59 - Sean Cantrell

60 - Josh Osby

61 - Mitchell Falk

62 - Alex Ray

63 - Christian Craig

64 - Jess Pettis

65 - Vince Friese

66 - James Weeks

67 - Enzo Lopes

68 - Jerry Robin

69 - Nick Gaines

70 - Wilson Todd

71 - Carlen Gardner

72 - Dylan Merriam

73 - Ryan Breece

74 - Todd Waters

75 - Chase Marquier

76 - Robbie Wageman

77 - Coty Schock

78 - Mitchell Harrison

79 - Mike Alessi

80 - Kevin Moranz

81 - Jake Masterpool

82 - Isaac Teasdale

83 - Thomas Covington

84 - Anthony Rodriguez

85 - Jo Shimoda

86 - Jett Lawrence

87 - Cade Autenrieth

88 - Cole Martinez

89 - Mathias Jorgensen

90 - Joshua Cartwright

91 - Ramyller Alves

92 - Logan Karnow

93 - Marshal Weltin

94* - Ken Roczen

95 - Killian Auberson

96 - Austin Politelli

97 - Ryan Sipes

98 - Blake Wharton

99 - Carson Brown



