2020 AMA National Numbers Projections, Round 1

An early look at next year's rider numbers.
The AMA national number system can seem confusing to some people who are new to our sport or don't keep up with it every week. So I'm going to lay out some general information about the system before getting to the first projection list of the year. If you already know how everything works, you can skip to the projection list.
- Every year, the AMA combines 250 East/West Supercross, 450 Supercross, 250 motocross, and 450 motocross points into one big list.
- If a rider wins a 450 championship or the 250 motocross championship, he can pick a single-digit as their career number.
- If a rider wins a 250 Supercross championship, he can pick a two-digit career number.
- The top 10 riders in the combined list can choose a two-digit career number if they don't already have one.
- When a rider earns a career number, they will keep that number until they retire, or fail to score 25 points in a season.
- The rest of the riders are assigned a number based on where they rank in the list. The higher they are ranked, the lower their assigned number will be.
Notes about this year (so far):
- Dylan Ferrandis will be eligible to pick a two-digit career number at the end of this year since he won a 250 Supercross title.
- I have decided not to include a list with #13 included, primarily because it is extremely unlikely whichever rider ends up in that slot will elect to run it in 2020.
- I have left Broc Tickle in at #20 for now, with the expectation that the AMA will let him retain his career number for the 2020 racing season. At this time, though, I have no idea which way the AMA will go with this situation.
Projected Numbers:
* = Career Number
** = New Career Number
2* - Cooper Webb
3* - Eli Tomac
4* - Blake Baggett
6* - Jeremy Martin
7* - Aaron Plessinger
10* - Justin Brayton
11* - Kyle Chisholm
12* - Shane McElrath
14* - Cole Seely
15* - Dean Wilson
16* - Zach Osborne
17* - Joey Savatgy
18* - Weston Peick
19* - Justin Bogle
20* - Broc Tickle
21* - Jason Anderson
22* - Chad Reed
23* - Chase Sexton
24** - Dylan Ferrandis
25* - Marvin Musquin
26* - Alex Martin
27* - Malcolm Stewart
28** - Justin Cooper
29** - Colt Nichols
30 - RJ Hampshire
31 - Michael Mosiman
32 - Martin Davalos
33* - Josh Grant
34 - Tyler Bowers
35 - Garrett Marchbanks
36 - Cameron McAdoo
37 - Brandon Hartranft
38 - Chris Blose
39 - Austin Forkner
40 - Ben Lamay
41 - Kyle Peters
42 - Mitchell Oldenburg
43 - Jimmy Decotis
44 - Jacob Hayes
45 - Jordan Bailey
46 - Hunter Lawrence
47 - Kyle Cunningham
48 - Jordon Smith
49 - Lorenzo Locurcio
50 - Dean Ferris
51* - Justin Barcia
52 - Martin Castelo
53 - Justin Starling
54 - Fredrik Noren
55 - Alex Ray
56 - Henry Miller
57 - Sean Cantrell
58 - John Short
59 - Josh Osby
60 - Jess Pettis
61 - Vince Friese
62 - Wilson Todd
63 - Ty Masterpool
64 - Carlen Gardner
65 - Christian Craig
66 - Enzo Lopes
67 - Derek Drake
68 - Dylan Merriam
69 - Ryan Breece
70 - Todd Waters
71 - Mitchell Falk
72 - Robbie Wageman
73 - Chase Marquier
74 - Mitchell Harrison
75 - Jerry Robin
76 - Mike Alessi
77 - Jake Masterpool
78 - Anthony Rodriguez
79 - Thomas Covington
80 - Cole Martinez
81 - Joshua Cartwright
82 - Cade Autenrieth
83 - Mathias Jorgensen
84 - Logan Karnow
85 - Killian Auberson
86 - Ryan Sipes
87 - Austin Politelli
88 - Blake Wharton
89 - Carson Brown
90 - Chris Howell
91 - Steven Clarke
92* - Adam Cianciarulo
93 - Bradley Lionnet
94* - Ken Roczen
95 - Benny Bloss
96 - Brandan Leith
97 - Adam Enticknap
98 - Scott Champion
99 - Justin Thompson