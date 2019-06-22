2020 AMA National Numbers Projections, Round 1

The AMA national number system can seem confusing to some people who are new to our sport or don't keep up with it every week. So I'm going to lay out some general information about the system before getting to the first projection list of the year. If you already know how everything works, you can skip to the projection list.

- Every year, the AMA combines 250 East/West Supercross, 450 Supercross, 250 motocross, and 450 motocross points into one big list.

- If a rider wins a 450 championship or the 250 motocross championship, he can pick a single-digit as their career number.

- If a rider wins a 250 Supercross championship, he can pick a two-digit career number.

- The top 10 riders in the combined list can choose a two-digit career number if they don't already have one.

- When a rider earns a career number, they will keep that number until they retire, or fail to score 25 points in a season.

- The rest of the riders are assigned a number based on where they rank in the list. The higher they are ranked, the lower their assigned number will be.

Notes about this year (so far):

- Dylan Ferrandis will be eligible to pick a two-digit career number at the end of this year since he won a 250 Supercross title.

- I have decided not to include a list with #13 included, primarily because it is extremely unlikely whichever rider ends up in that slot will elect to run it in 2020.

- I have left Broc Tickle in at #20 for now, with the expectation that the AMA will let him retain his career number for the 2020 racing season. At this time, though, I have no idea which way the AMA will go with this situation.

Projected Numbers:

* = Career Number

** = New Career Number

2* - Cooper Webb

3* - Eli Tomac

4* - Blake Baggett

6* - Jeremy Martin

7* - Aaron Plessinger

10* - Justin Brayton

11* - Kyle Chisholm

12* - Shane McElrath

14* - Cole Seely

15* - Dean Wilson

16* - Zach Osborne

17* - Joey Savatgy

18* - Weston Peick

19* - Justin Bogle

20* - Broc Tickle

21* - Jason Anderson

22* - Chad Reed

23* - Chase Sexton

24** - Dylan Ferrandis

25* - Marvin Musquin

26* - Alex Martin

27* - Malcolm Stewart

28** - Justin Cooper

29** - Colt Nichols

30 - RJ Hampshire

31 - Michael Mosiman

32 - Martin Davalos

33* - Josh Grant

34 - Tyler Bowers

35 - Garrett Marchbanks

36 - Cameron McAdoo

37 - Brandon Hartranft

38 - Chris Blose

39 - Austin Forkner

40 - Ben Lamay

41 - Kyle Peters

42 - Mitchell Oldenburg

43 - Jimmy Decotis

44 - Jacob Hayes

45 - Jordan Bailey

46 - Hunter Lawrence

47 - Kyle Cunningham

48 - Jordon Smith

49 - Lorenzo Locurcio

50 - Dean Ferris

51* - Justin Barcia

52 - Martin Castelo

53 - Justin Starling

54 - Fredrik Noren

55 - Alex Ray

56 - Henry Miller

57 - Sean Cantrell

58 - John Short

59 - Josh Osby

60 - Jess Pettis

61 - Vince Friese

62 - Wilson Todd

63 - Ty Masterpool

64 - Carlen Gardner

65 - Christian Craig

66 - Enzo Lopes

67 - Derek Drake

68 - Dylan Merriam

69 - Ryan Breece

70 - Todd Waters

71 - Mitchell Falk

72 - Robbie Wageman

73 - Chase Marquier

74 - Mitchell Harrison

75 - Jerry Robin

76 - Mike Alessi

77 - Jake Masterpool

78 - Anthony Rodriguez

79 - Thomas Covington

80 - Cole Martinez

81 - Joshua Cartwright

82 - Cade Autenrieth

83 - Mathias Jorgensen

84 - Logan Karnow

85 - Killian Auberson

86 - Ryan Sipes

87 - Austin Politelli

88 - Blake Wharton

89 - Carson Brown

90 - Chris Howell

91 - Steven Clarke

92* - Adam Cianciarulo

93 - Bradley Lionnet

94* - Ken Roczen

95 - Benny Bloss

96 - Brandan Leith

97 - Adam Enticknap

98 - Scott Champion

99 - Justin Thompson



