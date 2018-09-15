Toggle

2019 AMA Motocross/Supercross National Rider Numbers

Where'd everyone land for 2019?

GD2
9/15/2018 7:59 AM

2019 AMA Motocross/Supercross National Rider Numbers

The AMA national number system can seem confusing to some people who are new to our sport or don't keep up with it every week. So we're going to lay out some general information about the system before we dive into this year's list. If you already know how everything works, you can skip to the official list. 

- Every year, the AMA combines 250 East/West Supercross, 450 Supercross, 250 motocross, and 450 motocross points into one big list.

- If a rider wins a 450 championship or the 250 motocross championship, he can pick a single-digit as their career number.

- If a rider wins a 250 Supercross championship, he can pick a two-digit career number.

- The top 10 riders in the combined list can choose a two-digit career number if they don't already have one.

- When a rider earns a career number, they will keep that number until they retire, or fail to score 25 points in a season.

- The rest of the riders are assigned a number based on where they rank in the list. The higher they are ranked, the lower their assigned number will be.

Notes about this year:

- Jake Weimer announced his retirement earlier this week so #12 became available for someone else to take, and Shane McElrath has chosen it as his new career number.

- Other new career numbers: Aaron Plessinger (#7), Weston Peick (#18), and Chase Sexton (#23). 

2019 National Numbers

* = Career Number

** = New Career Number

Number: Rider Name:
2* Cooper Webb
3*
(1 450MX)		 Eli Tomac
4* Blake Baggett
5
6* Jeremy Martin
7**
(1 250WSX, 1 250MX)		 Aaron Plessinger
8
9
10* Justin Brayton
11* Kyle Chisholm
12** Shane McElrath
14* Cole Seely
15* Dean Wilson
16*
(1 250ESX)
 Zach Osborne
17* Joey Savatgy
18** Weston Peick
19* Justin Bogle
20* Broc Tickle
21*
(1 450SX)		 Jason Anderson
22* Chad Reed
23** Chase Sexton
24 Austin Forkner
25* Marvin Musquin
26* Alex Martin
27* Malcolm Stewart
28 Jordon Smith
29 Benny Bloss
30 Phil Nicoletti
31 RJ Hampshire
32 Justin Cooper
33* Josh Grant
34 Dylan Ferrandis
35 Mitchell Harrison
36 Michael Mosiman
37 Kyle Cunningham
38 Christian Craig
39 Colt Nichols
40 Sean Cantrell
41 Ben Lamay
42 Vince Friese
43 Tyler Bowers
44 Cameron McAdoo
45 Brandon Hartranft
46*
 Justin Hill
47 Hayden Mellross
48 Cody Cooper
49 Henry Miller
50 Luke Renzland
51* Justin Barcia
52 Jordan Bailey
53 Dakota Alix
54 Dylan Merriam
55 Kyle Peters
56 Lorenzo Locurcio
57 Bradley Taft
58 Brandon Scharer
59 Nick Gaines
60 Justin Starling
61 Garrett Marchbanks
62 Alex Ray
63 John Short
64 Jimmy Decotis
65 Anthony Rodriguez
66 Mitchell Oldenburg
67 Enzo Lopes
68 Brandan Leith
69 Jake Masterpool
70 Josh Osby
71 Cole Martinez
72 Martin Castelo
73 Martin Davalos
74 Cade Autenrieth
75 Cody Vanbiskirk
76 Jacob Williamson
77 Challen Tennant
78 Ramyller Alves
79 Jean Ramos
80 Heath Harrison
81 Josh Cartwright
82 Justin Hoeft
83 Killian Auberson
84 Tyler Medaglia
85 Dave DeMartile
86 Ryan Breece
87 Dakota Tedder
88 Chris Canning
89 Joey Crown
90 Jeremy Hand
91 Zack Williams
92* Adam Cianciarulo
93 Blake Wharton
94* Ken Roczen
95 Jake Nicholls
96 Chase Marquier
97 Adam Enticknap
98 Wilson Fleming
99 Austin Politelli






