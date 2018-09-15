2019 AMA Motocross/Supercross National Rider Numbers

The AMA national number system can seem confusing to some people who are new to our sport or don't keep up with it every week. So we're going to lay out some general information about the system before we dive into this year's list. If you already know how everything works, you can skip to the official list.

- Every year, the AMA combines 250 East/West Supercross, 450 Supercross, 250 motocross, and 450 motocross points into one big list.

- If a rider wins a 450 championship or the 250 motocross championship, he can pick a single-digit as their career number.

- If a rider wins a 250 Supercross championship, he can pick a two-digit career number.

- The top 10 riders in the combined list can choose a two-digit career number if they don't already have one.

- When a rider earns a career number, they will keep that number until they retire, or fail to score 25 points in a season.

- The rest of the riders are assigned a number based on where they rank in the list. The higher they are ranked, the lower their assigned number will be.

Notes about this year:

- Jake Weimer announced his retirement earlier this week so #12 became available for someone else to take, and Shane McElrath has chosen it as his new career number.

- Other new career numbers: Aaron Plessinger (#7), Weston Peick (#18), and Chase Sexton (#23).

2019 National Numbers

* = Career Number

** = New Career Number

Number: Rider Name: 2* Cooper Webb 3*

(1 450MX) Eli Tomac 4* Blake Baggett 5

6* Jeremy Martin 7**

(1 250WSX, 1 250MX) Aaron Plessinger 8

9

10* Justin Brayton 11* Kyle Chisholm 12** Shane McElrath 14* Cole Seely 15* Dean Wilson 16*

(1 250ESX)

Zach Osborne 17* Joey Savatgy 18** Weston Peick 19* Justin Bogle 20* Broc Tickle 21*

(1 450SX) Jason Anderson 22* Chad Reed 23** Chase Sexton 24 Austin Forkner 25* Marvin Musquin 26* Alex Martin 27* Malcolm Stewart 28 Jordon Smith 29 Benny Bloss 30 Phil Nicoletti 31 RJ Hampshire 32 Justin Cooper 33* Josh Grant 34 Dylan Ferrandis 35 Mitchell Harrison 36 Michael Mosiman 37 Kyle Cunningham 38 Christian Craig 39 Colt Nichols 40 Sean Cantrell 41 Ben Lamay 42 Vince Friese 43 Tyler Bowers 44 Cameron McAdoo 45 Brandon Hartranft 46*

Justin Hill 47 Hayden Mellross 48 Cody Cooper 49 Henry Miller 50 Luke Renzland 51* Justin Barcia 52 Jordan Bailey 53 Dakota Alix 54 Dylan Merriam 55 Kyle Peters 56 Lorenzo Locurcio 57 Bradley Taft 58 Brandon Scharer 59 Nick Gaines 60 Justin Starling 61 Garrett Marchbanks 62 Alex Ray 63 John Short 64 Jimmy Decotis 65 Anthony Rodriguez 66 Mitchell Oldenburg 67 Enzo Lopes 68 Brandan Leith 69 Jake Masterpool 70 Josh Osby 71 Cole Martinez 72 Martin Castelo 73 Martin Davalos 74 Cade Autenrieth 75 Cody Vanbiskirk 76 Jacob Williamson 77 Challen Tennant 78 Ramyller Alves 79 Jean Ramos 80 Heath Harrison 81 Josh Cartwright 82 Justin Hoeft 83 Killian Auberson 84 Tyler Medaglia 85 Dave DeMartile 86 Ryan Breece 87 Dakota Tedder 88 Chris Canning 89 Joey Crown 90 Jeremy Hand 91 Zack Williams 92* Adam Cianciarulo 93 Blake Wharton 94* Ken Roczen 95 Jake Nicholls 96 Chase Marquier 97 Adam Enticknap 98 Wilson Fleming 99 Austin Politelli



















