2019 AMA Motocross/Supercross National Rider Numbers

Where'd everyone land for 2019?
The AMA national number system can seem confusing to some people who are new to our sport or don't keep up with it every week. So we're going to lay out some general information about the system before we dive into this year's list. If you already know how everything works, you can skip to the official list.
- Every year, the AMA combines 250 East/West Supercross, 450 Supercross, 250 motocross, and 450 motocross points into one big list.
- If a rider wins a 450 championship or the 250 motocross championship, he can pick a single-digit as their career number.
- If a rider wins a 250 Supercross championship, he can pick a two-digit career number.
- The top 10 riders in the combined list can choose a two-digit career number if they don't already have one.
- When a rider earns a career number, they will keep that number until they retire, or fail to score 25 points in a season.
- The rest of the riders are assigned a number based on where they rank in the list. The higher they are ranked, the lower their assigned number will be.
Notes about this year:
- Jake Weimer announced his retirement earlier this week so #12 became available for someone else to take, and Shane McElrath has chosen it as his new career number.
- Other new career numbers: Aaron Plessinger (#7), Weston Peick (#18), and Chase Sexton (#23).
* = Career Number
** = New Career Number
|Number:
|Rider Name:
|2*
|Cooper Webb
|3*
(1 450MX)
|Eli Tomac
|4*
|Blake Baggett
|5
|6*
|Jeremy Martin
|7**
(1 250WSX, 1 250MX)
|Aaron Plessinger
|8
|9
|10*
|Justin Brayton
|11*
|Kyle Chisholm
|12**
|Shane McElrath
|14*
|Cole Seely
|15*
|Dean Wilson
|16*
(1 250ESX)
|Zach Osborne
|17*
|Joey Savatgy
|18**
|Weston Peick
|19*
|Justin Bogle
|20*
|Broc Tickle
|21*
(1 450SX)
|Jason Anderson
|22*
|Chad Reed
|23**
|Chase Sexton
|24
|Austin Forkner
|25*
|Marvin Musquin
|26*
|Alex Martin
|27*
|Malcolm Stewart
|28
|Jordon Smith
|29
|Benny Bloss
|30
|Phil Nicoletti
|31
|RJ Hampshire
|32
|Justin Cooper
|33*
|Josh Grant
|34
|Dylan Ferrandis
|35
|Mitchell Harrison
|36
|Michael Mosiman
|37
|Kyle Cunningham
|38
|Christian Craig
|39
|Colt Nichols
|40
|Sean Cantrell
|41
|Ben Lamay
|42
|Vince Friese
|43
|Tyler Bowers
|44
|Cameron McAdoo
|45
|Brandon Hartranft
|46*
|Justin Hill
|47
|Hayden Mellross
|48
|Cody Cooper
|49
|Henry Miller
|50
|Luke Renzland
|51*
|Justin Barcia
|52
|Jordan Bailey
|53
|Dakota Alix
|54
|Dylan Merriam
|55
|Kyle Peters
|56
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|57
|Bradley Taft
|58
|Brandon Scharer
|59
|Nick Gaines
|60
|Justin Starling
|61
|Garrett Marchbanks
|62
|Alex Ray
|63
|John Short
|64
|Jimmy Decotis
|65
|Anthony Rodriguez
|66
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|67
|Enzo Lopes
|68
|Brandan Leith
|69
|Jake Masterpool
|70
|Josh Osby
|71
|Cole Martinez
|72
|Martin Castelo
|73
|Martin Davalos
|74
|Cade Autenrieth
|75
|Cody Vanbiskirk
|76
|Jacob Williamson
|77
|Challen Tennant
|78
|Ramyller Alves
|79
|Jean Ramos
|80
|Heath Harrison
|81
|Josh Cartwright
|82
|Justin Hoeft
|83
|Killian Auberson
|84
|Tyler Medaglia
|85
|Dave DeMartile
|86
|Ryan Breece
|87
|Dakota Tedder
|88
|Chris Canning
|89
|Joey Crown
|90
|Jeremy Hand
|91
|Zack Williams
|92*
|Adam Cianciarulo
|93
|Blake Wharton
|94*
|Ken Roczen
|95
|Jake Nicholls
|96
|Chase Marquier
|97
|Adam Enticknap
|98
|Wilson Fleming
|99
|Austin Politelli