Boyesen Boyesen

Orange Dreamsicle 3

1 of 3995
(3 people)
trich88
12/16/2022 5:30am
Bike of the Day 12/16/22
General Info
Additional Info

General Info

Model Year
2019
Model Year:
2019
Brand
KTM
Brand:
KTM
Model
Other
Model:
Other
Engine Size
Other
Engine Size:
Other
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info

Parts

Graphics
Other
EZ designs
Graphics: Other EZ designs
Plastic
Acerbis
Plastic: Acerbis
Handlebar
Mika Metals
CR high
Handlebar: Mika Metals CR high
Grips
ODI
Full waffle
Grips: ODI Full waffle
Clutch Lever
ASV
Clutch Lever: ASV
Brake Lever
ASV
Brake Lever: ASV
Seat
Other
Seat Concepts
Seat: Other Seat Concepts
Footpegs
Fastway
Air EXT
Footpegs: Fastway Air EXT
Exhaust
FMF
Gold Series Fatty Pipe
Exhaust: FMF Gold Series Fatty Pipe
Clutch
Hinson
Clutch: Hinson
Piston
Vertex
Piston: Vertex
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Fork
WP
Fork: WP
Rear Shock
WP
Rear Shock: WP
Tires
Kenda
Tires: Kenda
Rims
Warp 9
Rims: Warp 9
Hubs
Warp 9
Hubs: Warp 9
Sprockets
Iron Man
Sprockets: Iron Man
Brakes
Brembo
Brakes: Brembo
Brake Rotors
Braking
Brake Rotors: Braking
Oils Lubes
Shell Rotella
Oils Lubes: Shell Rotella
Additional Info
Additional Info:
trich88
12/16/2022 5:30am
1 of 3995
3 comments

View replies to: Orange Dreamsicle

SidewayzMike
10 minutes ago

Damn that looks sweet.  I’d exchange the blue outline on the shrouds with black, but that’s just me.  I Really like how you did that frame.  Nice build my friend 

ALuv4Fun
1 hour ago

