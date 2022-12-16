Orange Dreamsicle 3
Bike of the Day 12/16/22
General Info
Additional Info
2019
2019
KTM
KTM
Other
Other
Other
Other
2-Stroke
2-Stroke
Graphics
Other
EZ designs
Plastic
Acerbis
Handlebar
Mika Metals
CR high
Grips
ODI
Full waffle
Clutch Lever
ASV
Brake Lever
ASV
Seat
Other
Seat Concepts
Footpegs
Fastway
Air EXT
Exhaust
FMF
Gold Series Fatty Pipe
Clutch
Hinson
Piston
Vertex
Air Filter
Twin Air
Fork
WP
Rear Shock
WP
Tires
Kenda
Rims
Warp 9
Hubs
Warp 9
Sprockets
Iron Man
Brakes
Brembo
Brake Rotors
Braking
Oils Lubes
Shell Rotella
Additional Info
