2005 Yamaha YZ125
was bought in 2005 but takes her first ride in 2013
General Info
Additional Info
Model Year
Model Year
2005
Model Year:
Model Year
2005
Brand
Yamaha
Brand:
Yamaha
Model
YZ
Model:
YZ
Engine Size
125
Engine Size:
125
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info
Plastic
UFO
Plastic: UFO
Handlebar
Renthal
Handlebar: Renthal
Grips
Renthal
Grips: Renthal
Clutch Lever
ASV
Clutch Lever: ASV
Brake Lever
ASV
Brake Lever: ASV
Seat
Other
GYTR
GYTR
Seat: Other GYTR. Misc: GYTR
Footpegs
Other
stock
stock
Footpegs: Other stock. Misc: stock
Shifter
Other
stock
stock
Shifter: Other stock. Misc: stock
Exhaust
GYTR
Exhaust: GYTR
Clutch
GYTR
Clutch: GYTR
Piston
Other
OEM
OEM
Piston: Other OEM. Misc: OEM
Air Filter
Other
HiFlo
HiFlo
Air Filter: Other HiFlo. Misc: HiFlo
Air Intake
Boysesen
Air Intake: Boysesen
Triple Clamps
Other
Factory Connection
Factory Connection
Triple Clamps: Other Factory Connection. Misc: Factory Connection
Fork
Kayaba
Fork: Kayaba
Rear Shock
Kayaba
Rear Shock: Kayaba
Tires
Dunlop
Tires: Dunlop
Rims
Excel
Rims: Excel
Hubs
Talon
Hubs: Talon
Sprockets
Talon
Sprockets: Talon
Chain
EK
Chain: EK
Brakes
Nissin
Brakes: Nissin
Brake Rotors
Braking
Brake Rotors: Braking
Oils Lubes
Bel-Ray
Oils Lubes: Bel-Ray
Additional Info
Additional Info:
0 comments
To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.
More Bike Checks
18 Photos
Updated: 28/11/2022
13
1447
1
18 Photos
Updated: 05/09/2022
14
2294
8
18 Photos
Updated: 09/03/2023
1
54
18 Photos
Updated: 01/03/2023
16
1033
4
18 Photos
Updated: 19/04/2023
37
18 Photos
Updated: 30/08/2022
94
1988 Yamaha YZ250
vetmotoxer34
18 Photos
Updated: 02/03/2023
6
122
2007 Yamaha YZ250
BraapBraap250
18 Photos
Updated: 27/05/2022
7
772
Maxime Fortin's 2005 YZ 125
Maxime Fortin
18 Photos
Updated: 16/11/2022
1
208
18 Photos
Updated: 18/04/2023
16
18 Photos
Updated: 14/01/2023
2
568
18 Photos
Updated: 25/01/2023
2
655