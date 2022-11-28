Boyesen Boyesen

2005 Yamaha YZ125

1 of 4144
(7 people)
WODirtCycles
5/8/2023 6:31am
was bought in 2005 but takes her first ride in 2013
was bought in 2005 but takes her first ride in 2013
it have the stock piston until today
it have the stock piston until today
s1600 DSC02190
s1600 DSC02191
s1600 DSC02192
s1600 DSC02194
s1600 DSC02195
s1600 DSC02196
s1600 DSC02193
Bike of the Day 5/8/23
Bike of the Day 5/8/23
was bought in 2005 but takes her first ride in 2013
was bought in 2005 but takes her first ride in 2013
was bought in 2005 but takes her first ride in 2013 it have the stock piston until today c90 DSC02190 c90 DSC02191 c90 DSC02192 c90 DSC02194 c90 DSC02195 c90 DSC02196 c90 DSC02193 Bike of the Day 5/8/23
Related:
Bike of the Day
General Info
Additional Info

General Info

Model Year
2005
Model Year:
2005
Brand
Yamaha
Brand:
Yamaha
Model
YZ
Model:
YZ
Engine Size
125
Engine Size:
125
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info

Parts

Plastic
UFO
Plastic: UFO
Handlebar
Renthal
Handlebar: Renthal
Grips
Renthal
Grips: Renthal
Clutch Lever
ASV
Clutch Lever: ASV
Brake Lever
ASV
Brake Lever: ASV
Seat
Other
GYTR
GYTR
Seat: Other GYTR. Misc: GYTR
Footpegs
Other
stock
stock
Footpegs: Other stock. Misc: stock
Shifter
Other
stock
stock
Shifter: Other stock. Misc: stock
Exhaust
GYTR
Exhaust: GYTR
Clutch
GYTR
Clutch: GYTR
Piston
Other
OEM
OEM
Piston: Other OEM. Misc: OEM
Air Filter
Other
HiFlo
HiFlo
Air Filter: Other HiFlo. Misc: HiFlo
Air Intake
Boysesen
Air Intake: Boysesen
Triple Clamps
Other
Factory Connection
Factory Connection
Triple Clamps: Other Factory Connection. Misc: Factory Connection
Fork
Kayaba
Fork: Kayaba
Rear Shock
Kayaba
Rear Shock: Kayaba
Tires
Dunlop
Tires: Dunlop
Rims
Excel
Rims: Excel
Hubs
Talon
Hubs: Talon
Sprockets
Talon
Sprockets: Talon
Chain
EK
Chain: EK
Brakes
Nissin
Brakes: Nissin
Brake Rotors
Braking
Brake Rotors: Braking
Oils Lubes
Bel-Ray
Oils Lubes: Bel-Ray
Additional Info
Additional Info:
WODirtCycles
5/8/2023 6:31am
1 of 4144
0 comments

More Bike Checks

The Shop

See All »