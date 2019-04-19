- 2
- 219
- 0
2 of 2910
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2019
|Brand
|KTM
|Model
|SX
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|www.shredgraphic.com
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Seat
|Other
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Moto Tassinari
|Engine Mods
|Pro Circuit
|Triple Clamps
|Xtrig
|Fork
|Kayaba
|Rear Shock
|WP
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Brake Pads
|Braking
|Brake Rotors
|Brembo
|Oils/Lubes
|Motorex
|Additional Info
|as close to a actual works bike my wife is ever gonna let me buy custom ceramic coated engine.
Underground
4/19/2019 4:19 PM
Wife = hand brake.
Underground
4/19/2019 4:18 PM
Grey/black really makes the Kash pop. Nice work
Press516
4/19/2019 1:16 PM
That's a beauty!
JWACK
4/19/2019 12:24 PM
Fantastic!
IanMac138
4/19/2019 12:21 PM
So dope!
truebanchi
4/19/2019 12:20 PM
Small world, I saw this on Reddit yesterday.