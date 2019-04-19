+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types

Works 250SX 6

2 of 2910

Vital MX member ShredGraphic 70371 ShredGraphic https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70371/avatar/c50_s1_1555718251.jpg?1555718084 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ShredGraphic,70371/all 03/25/19 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ShredGraphic,70371/setup 2 4
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2019
Brand KTM
Model SX
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other www.shredgraphic.com www.shredgraphic.com
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Seat Other
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods Pro Circuit
Triple Clamps Xtrig
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock WP
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Sprockets Renthal
Brake Pads Braking
Brake Rotors Brembo
Oils/Lubes Motorex
Additional Info as close to a actual works bike my wife is ever gonna let me buy custom ceramic coated engine.
6 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest