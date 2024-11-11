Boyesen Boyesen

2006 SUZUKI RM 250 "RC" EDITION REVISED.. 2

4 of 4620
(20 people)
On The Box
11/11/2024 5:31am
Bike of the Day 11/11/24
Bike of the Day 11/11/24
s1600 040
I have black and yellow rear fenders..
I have black and yellow rear fenders..
s1600 bikes 010
s1600 bikes 016
These wheels rock - never seen this color combo on a RM before..
These wheels rock - never seen this color combo on a RM before..
Just upgraded the clutch perch
Just upgraded the clutch perch
s1600 052
s1600 bikes 014
s1600 bikes 032
s1600 bikes 015
s1600 bikes 039
Bike of the Day 11/11/24
Bike of the Day 11/11/24
Bike of the Day 11/11/24 c90 040 I have black and yellow rear fenders.. c90 bikes 010 c90 bikes 016 These wheels rock - never seen this color combo on a RM before.. Just upgraded the clutch perch c90 052 c90 bikes 014 c90 bikes 032 c90 bikes 015 c90 bikes 039
Related:
Bike of the Day
General Info
Additional Info

General Info

Model Year
2006
Model Year:
2006
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info

Parts

Plastic
Acerbis
Plastic: Acerbis
Handlebar
Pro Taper
Handlebar: Pro Taper
Grips
Renthal
Grips: Renthal
Clutch Lever
Streamline Industries
Clutch Lever: Streamline Industries
Seat
Other
Seat: Other
Exhaust
FMF
Exhaust: FMF
Clutch
Barnett
Clutch: Barnett
Piston
Vertex
Piston: Vertex
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Engine Mods
Other
Engine Mods: Other
Suspension Mods
Race Tech
Suspension Mods: Race Tech
Tires
Pirelli
Tires: Pirelli
Rims
Other
Rims: Other
Hubs
Other
Hubs: Other
Sprockets
Renthal
Sprockets: Renthal
Chain
RK
Chain: RK
Brakes
Nissin
Brakes: Nissin
Brake Pads
EBC
Brake Pads: EBC
Brake Rotors
Other
Brake Rotors: Other
Oils Lubes
Castrol
Oils Lubes: Castrol
Additional Info

For Sale:
http://www.ebay.com/itm/172643862777?ssPageName=STRK:MESELX:IT&_trksid=…

Additional Info:

For Sale:
http://www.ebay.com/itm/172643862777?ssPageName=STRK:MESELX:IT&_trksid=…
On The Box
11/11/2024 5:31am
4 of 4620
2 comments

View replies to: 2006 SUZUKI RM 250 "RC" EDITION REVISED..

c50 image 1493208942
Cooper 688
7 years ago
Thing is spotless! Looks like a great set up with some nice little details, good job.
Bet it's a blast to ride.

The Shop

See All »