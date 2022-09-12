Boyesen Boyesen

1976 Husqvarna CR250 6

On The Box
12/9/2022 6:45am
Bike of the Day 12/9/22
I used the CR125 paint scheme for my 250 instead of the stock red scheme.
Bike of the Day! 2-26-18
Ohlins piggyback shocks are about 1978 or 79 models.
Project took about 6 months and a lot of blood sweet and beers..
Black wheels and 125 paint turned out tits..
dded a little bit of foam on the seat where it meets the tank just so she looks a little racier..
She is straight, lean, and mean.
Mikuni carb upgrade,,
Museum quality..
Not a spec of dirt on her.
One of a kind custom exhaust..
Parts

Air Filter
Uni
Air Filter: Uni
Engine Mods
Other
Engine Mods: Other
Chain
RK
Chain: RK
Oils Lubes
Castrol
Oils Lubes: Castrol
Nicest CR250 on the planet..
Nicest CR250 on the planet..
MotoShine719
3 years ago
Wow!!!! She’s a beaut Clark!! Would love to have one in my garage with the rest, great build!
1
Wally777
4 years ago
Hi,
Your husky is a 1978. The tank really turned out nice when I had it painted it was supposed to have the large polished
Pannels but the painter returned it with the small pannels and your seat was build at race tech there was a really talented
Seat builder working there for a while .I just took him the seat base and the foam told him what I wanted , ya looks great.
Anyway if you want to know more about your bike let me know I have the history of the build and history of the bike it self,
P.S. it took more than six months to build.
On The Box
4 years ago
Thanks Wally - I sold her about 2 years ago to a guy who was going to race her. I never rode her except for up and down the block as she was just to pretty..

