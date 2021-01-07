MX Locker announces the launch of a new website and app on iOS/Android allowing users to buy and sell riding gear, bike parts and dirt bikes.

How MX Locker started:

“Before starting MX Locker, I always found myself buying and selling anything I could get my hands on. At the age of 4, my dad put me on a dirt bike and it’s been my favorite thing to do ever since. It didn't take long for me to put my two passions together and start MX Locker. When I got to college, I realized how expensive the sport was and couldn't afford the top gear or parts. I had trouble finding a central place with like-minded people to locate gently used riding gear, bike parts or dirt bikes, and that is how MX Locker was born. In December of 2019, we launched our first dedicated marketplace for the dirt bike community and really found we were solving a problem for users in the industry. After a little over a year on our old platform, we decided to provide an all new back to front experience, along with a brand new mobile app for both iPhone and Android meeting our customers where they spend their most time."

With their recently launched new website and apps, Ryan explains their vision for the future:

“Our goal has always been to build the best buying and selling experience for the dirt bike community. Since launching the original marketplace in 2019, we have worked closely with our customer base to gain feedback and create a marketplace for the user in mind. The launch of our mobile app and new platform was a huge step for us as a company, and it has made the process of buying and selling that much easier for our users. We continue to add new features everyday, and love the feedback we get from our community to create the best buying and selling experience possible for the dirt bike community.

MX Locker’s all new bikes section:

"Adding a bikes section was something we always wanted to include on MX Locker. We always had riding gear and bike parts, so why not dirt bikes? We launched a hybrid version on our old site to get user insight and see if it was a section our community enjoyed. On the new website and app, we gained inspiration from sites such as Zillow and AirBnB to create an all new dirt bikes for sale section which allows users to use our list view and map view to find local bikes in their area. You can also filter down exactly to what year, make and model bike you are looking for. We have some awesome new features coming to this section in the upcoming months which we’re excited to release!"





Nick, who is part of the MX Locker team touches on his favorite work since the launch of the marketplace:

I myself am a professional motocross racer and spent the majority of my amateur career at training facilities such as MTF, Club MX and GPF. I saw first hand how expensive this sport is and how hard it is to get to the top level of racing. Being able to create a central marketplace for the dirt bike community has made the sport more accessible and affordable to weekend warriors and tons of users around the country. It's awesome to see the impact we have by helping users find discounted dirt bike parts and riding gear, as well as helping privateers sell their old riding gear and bikes parts and use the extra cash towards their program.





Where to find MX Locker?

https://mxlocker.com/

Download on the iOS App Store

Download on the Google Play Store



