Watch: 2018 Red Bull Knock Out - Full Event

Red Bull: In summer, the beach at Scheveningen in The Hague, Netherlands is a heaven for beach volleyball, kiting and sandcastle-building contests. As winter arrives however and frigid winds blow in across the North Sea, it becomes the scene of the biggest, toughest beach race in the world, Red Bull Knock Out. In order to race at Red Bull Knock Out, riders have to be brave, tough and quick. Now part of the new World Enduro Super Series, the event will see a mix of determined motorcross, enduro, rally raid and hard enduro riders descend on the beach to tackle the punishing track and see who will still be left standing to collect the 2018 Red Bull Knock Out crown.