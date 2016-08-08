The Time Stefan Everts Raced A US National - Unadilla 1997

Check out Stefan Everts fly over to the US and race the 1997 Unadilla Outdoor National. Before this ,Everts had raced some Supercross races but found them challenging as it is much different than motocross. However, Stefan seemed determined to prove that he was the best Motocross rider in the world. Jeff Emig was on a tear this year dethroning Jeremy McGrath in Supercross and looking to defend his Motocross Title. Can Everts prove he's the best in the world? Find out for yourself! This is The Time Stefan Everts Raced A US National.