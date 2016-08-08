Grit and Grind - Episode 3 - RJ Hampshire

In this third episode of Grit and Grind, we join RJ Hampshire as he takes on the 250SX East category. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing star talks us through how he mixes training and racing with family life, and what keeps him motivated to win.



From his race-ending crash in Texas, RJ bounced back to take his first ever 250SX victory just weeks later with his triple crown victory in St Louis.



Grit and Grind is a docuseries collaboration between Husqvarna Motorcycles North America and Rockstar Energy, giving viewers a immersive look behind the scenes with the five-racer squad over 17 rounds of the AMA Supercross Championship, and the personalities that make up the dynamic team.