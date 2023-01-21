San Diego Supercross 2023 - RAW Qualifying San Diego Supercross 2023 - RAW Qualifying Vital MX Play Again Check out the qualifying action from the 2023 San Diego Supercross. Featuring the top three in each class doing their thing. Credit: Dylan Kelley Related: RAW 2023 Monster Energy Supercross San Diego Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter ML512 1/21/2023 5:57pm Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related Justin Bogle on Barcia's Takeout and His Retaliation | "Somebody finally did something about it" 8 CRASH - Alex Ray Obliterates Himself at San Diego Supercross 1 Onboard - Justin Barcia Takes Out Justin Bogle at San Diego Antonio Cairoli is Stateside! RAW Laps from Perris Raceway 17 Who is Ken Roczen Racing for in 2023? Or Where? | AMA or World Supercross for Kenny 11 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.