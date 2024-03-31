RJ Hampshire on St. Louis | Vital MX Interview

PostRace

4-4-2 scores left RJ Hampshire in fourth overall and searching for answers at round 12 of 2024 Monster Energy Supercross, St. Louis. Here, Hampshire speaks candidly about the steps that are needed in order for him to become a champion.

Credit: Lewis Phillips
