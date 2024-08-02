MotoXpod Show Ep301 | Ft. Daxton Bennick, Gavin Towers, and Josh Strang

This week Star Racing Yamaha’s Daxton Bennick calls in to discuss getting on the podium in his first professional Supercross and if his expectations have changed after just one race. His teammate, Gavin Towers, will be on the line next to talk about his second place finish at A2 in the Futures race and how quickly his progression has been while training with his team. Then Josh Strang will join to tell us about racing the upcoming GNCC season with his own program and Sherco support. As always we'll have our Pro-X Highs and Lows, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Wednesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.