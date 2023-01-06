MotoXpod Show Ep 272 | Ft. Aaron Plessinger, Ricky Russell, and Derek Radel

This week we have Red Bull Factory KTM’s Aaron Plessinger joining to talk about his fourth at Fox Raceway, how close the bike it to what he’s looking for, and more. Next up it’s GNCC XC1 rider, AmPro Yamaha’s Ricky Russell to tell us about his recent win at Tiger Run and how this season is going so far. We wrap up with 6D Helmet’s Marketing Manager, Derek Radel, to talk about their line of products, what his roles are, and more. We also have all out regular segments and banter. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Race Tech and Boyesen.

