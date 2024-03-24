Jett Lawrence on Seattle | Vital MX Interview Jett Lawrence on Seattle | Vital MX Interview Vital MX Play Again PostRace Jett Lawrence was unbelievably good in Seattle, round 11 of 2024 Monster Energy Supercross, despite a handful of mistakes that cost him the win. Here, he breaks down all of those highs and lows. Credit: Lewis Phillips Related: Jett Lawrence Seattle 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter SeanOgden 3/24/2024 12:44pm Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.