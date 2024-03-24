Jett Lawrence on Seattle | Vital MX Interview

Jett Lawrence was unbelievably good in Seattle, round 11 of 2024 Monster Energy Supercross, despite a handful of mistakes that cost him the win. Here, he breaks down all of those highs and lows.

Credit: Lewis Phillips
