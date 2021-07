Ride Engineering Inc. gave us the opportunity to test their Showa 24mm steering dampener and new steering head stabilizer bracket kit. Our good pal Willy Simons Jr. just completed his personal build with a 2020 Husqvarna FC350 so we decided to bring him out for a day of testing at Fox Raceway. Click play to see how the Ride Engineering steering dampener and bracket kit made the Husqvarna FC350 just that much better.