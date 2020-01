If you've seen any motocross or supercross racing from Downunder, then you know that Penrite Honda is one of the top teams in Australia. Mitch Oldenburg has been racing for them this "off-season" and the whole team decided to fulfill a dream and come race AMA Monster Energy Supercross in The States. We also talk with Yarrive Konsky, Penrite Honda Team Owner, about bringing his team to the US.