In-Depth 2022 250 Shootout: 2022 GasGas MC 250F

We just wrapped up our 2022 250 Shootout and in doing so we wanted to dive deep into the pros and cons of each bike individually. Take a listen as we discuss how the 2022 GASGAS MC 250F placed as its first time in our 250 Shootout and why.



We will have three different versions of our 2022 250 Shootout: a complete article on VitalMX.com, a short and sweet video where we briefly cover how all seven bikes are placed, and these bike-specific videos. Make sure to keep an eye out as we release the rest of the line-up as the week goes on.