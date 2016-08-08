Cary Hart's Tanks For Troops 1

Carey Hart is just a plain ol' good dude. After going to a ton of V-twin events, he recognized the connection between the big-bike crowd and active and veteran military personnel and wanted to give back. Carey gathered up all of his artist connections to create the Good Ride Rally Tanks For Troops Charity Auction. Indian motorcycle tanks are painted by helmet painters, custom bike painters and tattoo artists (and one by Carey's daughter Willow) to be auctioned off for a great cause.

