Fox Racing Vue Goggle

Over the decades, Fox has created some great riding gear. But in the distant past, some of their other items didn't quite match up to the level of the pants and jerseys, which made it slightly tough for racers to think of them as a head-to-toe brand. Fortunately, we've seen excellent quality helmets from them for over a decade now, and high-end boots for over five years. But goggles were an area that had been a bit lacking, especially as the market moved toward a wider field of vision and molded lenses for added safety. For 2018, Fox rounded out their total package with the Vue goggles. They claim these were developed by and for Ken Roczen, who had raced in another brand's high-end eyewear for a few seasons.

Fox Vue Goggle Features:

Designed and developed exclusively with Ken Roczen.

Injected polycarbonate lens.

Features a quick change/locking outrigger system to secure the lens (TruLock).

45mm strap with backing silicone stripe for extra helmet grip.

Dual compound frame - Soft TPR faceplate conforms to the rider's face with a durable ABS/nylon outer frame to resist roost.

Three-layer molded face foam.

Five-pack of non-laminated tear-offs included.

Roll-Off system and laminated tear-offs sold separately.

MSRP: $119.95 - $129.95

First Impressions

Unboxing the Vue was sort of like opening an iPhone box, as Fox took a bit extra effort in packaging, like Apple does with most of their products. Once out of the box, you'll find what's common with most goggles...the eyewear itself, a few tear-offs, and a soft baggy that doubles as a carrying bag and lens wipe. The initial launch version (white and black) came with a smoked lens, while the later one we received came with their "spark" lens (the fill red goggle with the tinted/colored lens).

The standout feature, which isn't so obvious, is the TruLock system. It basically allows the outriggers and strap to be removed from the frame, which releases the molded lens from its stationary position. This keeps things concealed and clean looking for design purposes, but it can take a few minutes to decipher without instructions. The system itself is cool, but not quite as quick as some others we've seen on the market. You also have to be careful when placing the lens back in, making sure the edge of the lens goes behind the ridge of the nose bridge, otherwise the lens won't sit flush on the gaskets inside the frame, allowing debris inside if you can even get the outriggers back on, as it holds the lens up a bit.

The goggle is both rigid and flexible. The outer frame is quite stiff, and has almost no give, but the faceplate behind the frame is soft and flexible, and forms to the face when the goggle is put on. Once in place, vision is fairly clear, with no obstructions and a field of view that rivals the best in the business.

On the Track

Putting these goggles on had a very familiar feeling, I'll just be honest here, I thought I'd put on a pair of Oakley Airbrakes. The frame and faceplate design is very similar, which results in a similar on track experience. Being that goggle is one of my all-time favorites, it's easy to see why I was instantly in love.

Due to the flexible faceplate, there foam seems to make contact all along the lines of my face and due to a very soft first layer, it's quite comfortable even when there's a bit of pressure. Another positive I noticed relates to the top of the frame, which is smooth and flat, with no ridges. I've found some goggles in this wide frame arena have extra aesthetic material on top which can push the goggle own or effect the sealing in helmets with a tighter face hole, but not with the Vue.

Now granted, we started off testing the Vue in the middle of winter but in recent weeks we've had some peaks in warm temperature and I've been stoked on how well the Vue keeps dust and other small particles out...but I've also noticed it being a tad bit warmer than some other goggles I've been running. Due to the flat area I mentioned about the frame, it seals well, but I also feel like the top of the frame is so tight against the top of the helmet that it doesn't allow as much air as I'd like to come through the top. Overall, I'm just noticing things being a bit warmer than I'd prefer. As for the tear-offs, the laminates are solid, but the singles are a little loose, with dust easily making their way behind them on a dry Southern California day.

As for the cold mornings, I tend to struggle with fogging on most goggles. I've been told it's due to pronounced brow area of my face, thick eyebrows and short bridge on my nose...I'm not really sure what to point the finger at, but it's been a problem with goggles in the past. The Fox Vue doesn't escape this as I experienced fogging on cold/wet mornings. Lastly, I have another small issue. Inside of the frame, the faceplate is bright red, I've never been a fan of goggles than run bright colors or white inside the lens area as it can be a bit distracting when light bounces off of it. I really wish the inside are of the goggle was black.

Long-Term Durability

On one pair, I have just under 20 hours of use with no problems. Personally, I really like the goggle to feel snug on my face so I tend to overtighten the straps of almost any goggle and with certain pairs I feel like I'm always re-adjusting due to the stretch factor over time. So far, I'm pleased to say I haven't had to readjust the strap on the Vue, as it seems to be the same length as when I started. So far my only real negative for durability has been the lenses. Yes, lenses scratch sometimes when hit by debris...but in the case of the Vue it seems like I've gone through lenses a little quicker than normal.

I've learned you have to be careful when changing the lenses with their TruLock system, as you can easily swipe your finger or the bottom edge of the outrigger across the lens when opening it. Also, for my debris comment, I haven't noticed as much scratching from oncoming roost and such...but I do see a little bit of pitting in the lens. As for replacement lenses, they're not too expensive when it comes to price in this new injected era. A clear will run you around $20, while certain tints (Spark in their lingo) will cost around $40.

The Last Word

Fox's Vue does exactly what it was meant to do, cap off Fox's head-to-toe line of high-end products. It checks all the boxes for current high-end goggles with a retained and injection molded lenses, which is held in place with a locking style system. It has a wide field of vision, while still fitting in a full range of helmets, and it's quite comfortable.

Overall, I quite like the new Fox Vue in terms of riding use. It fits well in a multitude of helmets I've tried it with (including Fox, 6D, Bell, Shoei, and TLD). The rigid frame with flexible faceplate offers a range of fit for different faces, and the overall quality is quite good. However, in my opinion, it could flow a bit more air and ultimately I wish there were more options. The Vue goggle just came out so it'll be a bit before there are more than the three colorways to choose from... On the bright side, the TruLock system does offer the ability to mix and match frame to outrigger/strap colors in the future. Speaking of the TruLock system, while I like how integrated it is, It's not the quickest system to use when compared to some options out there. There are other brands reaching this $100 and just above range that don't offer as comfortable as product in my opinion, so overall I feel like the price is justified.

For the price and features, I'd recommend Fox's Vue, but as you might see through my review, I still think there are a couple little things that could be better and at these higher price points...the small snags hurt the rating just a bit. A slightly easier to use locking system or a better quality tear off would bump it up just a bit for me.

Vital MX Rating: 4 Stars - Excellent

About the Test Rider

Michael Lindsay - is a born-and-raised moto freak and gearhead from the heart of motocross in Southern California. First swinging a leg over a bike at the age of five, he immediately caught the racing bug, spending nearly every weekend behind a gate…and a lot of time on the couch while injured. While swinging back and forth between moto and the off-road scene, giving him a wide range of experience on the bike. Of course, all of this led to one thing: Lindsay loves working on his bikes almost as much as he loves talking about them. When he’s not in the Vital MX forum or writing his latest product review, you can find him out at the track taking dirt naps, snapping some pictures, or drooling over the latest parts for his bike. With an outspoken personality, gearhead background, and as Vital MX’s guru for product, Michael is here to share his unbiased opinion.

