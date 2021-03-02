Tokyo Mods ECU Remap

Most modern motocross engine tuners will tell you one of the simplest ways to get more out of your stock dirt bike is to get an aftermarket ECU. And while this is true and even easier than swapping out the pipe for some beautiful ti/carbon system, aftermarket ECUs are not cheap by any means. This is where Tokyo Mods comes in. For our 2021 Kawasaki KX450, we asked for an extra ECU so that we could have one remapped by Tokyo Mods and leave the other stock to ride them back to back on the same day at the same track. At $149, this option is a fraction of the cost of a new ECU. Click play to see how we got along with the remapped unit.