The the world of off-road, Beta has a long and successful track record with world titles in many enduro racing disciplines. But in motocross, they’ve never offered a specific moto machine for the track. Until now... The 2021 Beta 300 RX is their first moto bike and we get the pleasure of testing it for a couple months. This video is after our first day of riding and we were primarily just getting acquainted with all the different components on the machine. More to come so stay tuned.



