2021 Beta 300 RX

RX Right Side_LR
Beta
Bike Test: 2021 Beta 300 RX Review

The the world of off-road, Beta has a long and successful track record with world titles in many enduro racing disciplines. But in motocross, they’ve never offered a specific moto machine for the track. Until now... The 2021 Beta 300 RX is their first moto bike and we get the pleasure of testing it for a couple months. This video is after our first day of riding and we were primarily just getting acquainted with all the different components on the machine. More to come so stay tuned.

2021 Beta 300 RX


KYB fork
Exhaust made by Arrow
Sachs shock
19-in rear wheel
Map selector
Push button seat removal
Nissin brakes
V-Force reed cage
Specifications
Product Beta 300 RX
Model Year 2021
Engine Size Other
Engine Type Two-Stroke
Engine Displacement 293.1cc
Bore x Stroke 72mm
Compression Ratio 72mm
Fuel System Keihin PWK 38mm
Ignition AC-CDI Kokusan
Transmission 6-speed
Final Drive O-ring chain
Suspension Front 48 mm KYB AOS Closed Cartridge fork, adjustable compression & rebound.
Suspension Rear Aluminum Body Sachs shock w/adjustable rebound and hi/low speed compression
Brakes Front 260mm floating rotor
Brakes Rear 240mm rotor
Tires Front Michelin Starcross
Tires Rear Michelin Starcross
Overall Length N/A
Overall Width N/A
Overall Height N/A
Seat Height 37.3 in.
Wheelbase 58.3 in.
Ground Clearance 12.9 in.
Rake/Trail N/A
Fuel Capacity 2.55
Curb Weight 219 lb (DRY WEIGHT)
Features
Miscellaneous
Price $9,199
More Info

www.betausa.com
