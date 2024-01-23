Thor Releases Spring 2024 Collection

January 22nd, 2024 – It’s moto season! Whether you and your crew are looking forward to Spring conditions in the Northern hemisphere, or that cooling-off that Fall brings to the Southern half of the world, THOR is ready to come along with some key essentials for your ride.

High-performance racewear never looked so good, with three new graphics in our Prime collection, while the all-new Sentinel Pro chest protector boasts chest and back impact pads to provide comfort and peace of mind. For a little more robust coverage, look no further than the Sentry Stealth protector, a sleek new design featuring a comfortable total-mesh chassis that houses impact padding in key ergonomic positions throughout.

The tracks and trails are calling, it’s time to get out there. We are THOR, and we are Built for This.

Prime Racewear

Prime racewear has served at the forefront of Motocross and Supercross around the globe since 2014 and shows no signs of slowing down. After thousands of test hours and feedback from our elite athletes, we have elevated the construction and flexibility of the Prime Collection. For our Spring 2024 Collection we are offering two designs- the Prime Jazz in Blue/Black

and the Prime Aloha in Black/Gray and Navy/Aqua.

Sentinel Pro Chest Protector

Introducing the next generation in lightweight, performance chest and back protection. The Sentinel Pro is purpose-built to provide extensive coverage and protection while allowing complete rider mobility. Featuring a low-profile CE certified front and back panel design, the Sentinel Pro incorporates a unique press-fit molded and ventilated comfort liner system for maximum airflow. The fully adjustable shoulders and ratchet-style waist closure provide a secure, tailored fit that contours body position.

Sentinel LTD Race Roost Guard

In the heat of battle, roost deflection is the name of the game, and our new and improved Sentinel LTD Race Roost Guard

is all about Player One. This new and improved low-profile and lightweight design features a larger molded biofoam area for increased coverage and comfort, plentiful ventilation for maximum airflow, press-fit molded and sweat-wicking Y-strap back, and dynamic adjustability at the shoulders and waistline for a secure, tailored fit. Designed to be worn either under or over the jersey, the Sentinel LTD Race looks just as good as it performs.

Sentry Stealth

At the intersection of comfort and coverage, there you will find the Sentry Stealth. The main chassis design of soft, breathable, and flexible materials obscures the Sentry Stealth’s truly defensive nature, featuring removeable impact pads for the chest, back, shoulders and elbows. This low-profile design can be worn under the jersey, enhanced by the highly ventilated, moisture-wicking materials to promote a comfortable fit while keeping the rider cool during long rides. The Sentry Stealth - essential protection with just the right amount of subtlety.

