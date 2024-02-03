Introducing the Maptuner Nano: Unleashing Unparalleled Performance and Tuning Possibilities

WMR Racing Development, a leading innovator in dirt bike performance optimization, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Maptuner Nano, a revolutionary device developed by Maptun of Sweden that redefines the boundaries of dirt bike tuning and control.

Born from the potent collaboration between WMR Racing Development's deep understanding of dirt bike optimization and Maptun's renowned engine tuning mastery, the Maptuner Nano is a compact powerhouse that unlocks a world of possibilities for dirt bike racing of all levels. Applications include KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS off-road motorcycles.

Effortless Tuning at Your Fingertips

The Maptuner Nano seamlessly integrates with your motorcycle and smartphone through an intuitive app. Powerful features include:

Monitor & log critical engine data

Read & clear error codes

Easy reflash of ECU for racing use.

All stock safety systems are still intact.

Advanced Technology for Unwavering Performance

The Maptuner Nano is not just about tweaking settings; it's about unlocking your machine's true potential. Its advanced hardware and software work in unison to deliver:

Lightning-fast data processing and response times

Seamless integration with modern smartphones for a convenient and intuitive tuning experience

The Ultimate Weapon for Dirt Bike Racing Dominance

Whether you're a professional or amateur racer, the Maptuner Nano is your ultimate weapon. It empowers you to:

Boost power and torque for exhilarating acceleration

Sharpen handling and agility for precision control

Optimize fuel efficiency for longer rides and less downtime

Personalize your ride to match your riding style and track conditions

Embrace the Future of Dirt Bike Tuning

The Maptuner Nano represents a quantum leap in dirt bike tuning technology. It's more than just a device; it's a gateway to a world of performance, control, and endless possibilities.

Visit the WMR Racing Development website today to learn more about the Maptuner Nano and experience the future of dirt bike race tuning.

See the Maptuner Nano here: https://wmr1.com/pages/maptuner-nano

About WMR Racing Development

WMR Racing Development is a passionate team of engineers and motorcycle enthusiasts dedicated to pushing the boundaries of performance. With a relentless focus on innovation and a deep understanding of rider needs, WMR Racing Development develops cutting-edge technologies that empower riders of all levels to unlock the full potential of their machines.

*** THE DEVICE PROVIDES STANDARD MONITORING & DIAGNOSTIC FUNCTIONS AND DOES NOT AFFECT VEHICLE EMISSIONS. OPTIONAL TUNING LICENSE FOR OFF-ROAD COMPETITION USE IN SANCTIONED RACING EVENTS ONLY. TUNING LICENSES ARE NOT LEGAL FOR SALE OR USE IN CALIFORNIA.