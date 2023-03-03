March 3rd, 2023 – Inspired by perpetual motion, the new Alpinestars Limited Edition ‘Daytona’ collection, featuring Techstar Gear, SM10 Helmet, and Tech 10 Boots, visually brings Daytona to life through vibrant orange, fuchsia, and purple colors that exude the feeling and radiance of the city which hosts one of the most iconic raceways in the world. The full collection is available now at Alpinestars.com and leading retailers around the globe.

If you'll take a look below, you'll find product images of everything you can purchase for yourself from this collection. You'll also find some photos of Jason Anderson rocking the collection. Again, you can find the full collection at Alpinestars.com and plenty of retailers around the world.

Full set.

SM10 Helmet.

Techstar jersey.

Techstar pant.

Tech 10 boots.

Jason Anderson in action.

Visit Alpinestars.com for more information.