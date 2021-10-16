Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda Announces Three Rider Roster for 2022

Vital MX's Take: MCR is back for 2022 and with a three rider roster that's going to be racing quite a bit. Justin Brayton returns to the team he saw his best ever result with (Daytona SX win 2018) for his farewell tour. Also returning is long-time team member, Vince Friese, splitting his time between 250s and 450s, along with newcomer Mitchell Oldenburg on a similar schedule. It'll be very interesting to see Vince and Mitchell jump back and forth between each class, as they both have very respectable results in both areas.

Spokane, Wash. (October 15, 2021) - MotoConcepts Racing (MCR) is pleased to announce that its extensive plans for the 2022 Supercross series will include a two-rider program in the 250 Class with Vince Friese and Mitchell Oldenburg The two experienced riders will be assigned to compete in the opposing West-East Coast regions and then step up to race the 450 Class alongside teammate Justin Brayton during their division's break. MCR is excited at the potential of this new effort and to see riders chase checkered flags aboard the new 2022 Honda CRF250R motorcycle.

"Our model with Vince and Mitchell riding the 250 Class on one coast and then the 450 Class on the opposite, plus Justin Brayton full-time in the 450 Class, is unique," stated Team Manager Tony Alessi. "The 2022 CRF250R is a new model for this coming season, and we are both excited and committed to developing this bike into a race winner!"

Vince Friese has been part of the rider lineup through multiple iterations of the MCR team and has established himself as a consistent finisher at the highest levels of Supercross through the past ten years. A move to the 250 Class will put the veteran racer against a very competitive field, and his experience and riding style will be an even match against the young talent. "It's great to be with the MotoConcepts team for another year, especially with this plan to split my time between the 250 and 450 Class," said Friese. "Tony and Mike have supported me for years, and I know the team will build a bike that can contend with anything on the starting line."

Mitchell Oldenburg is a new addition to the lineup. A longtime 250 Class rider known for impressive speed and incredible potential, Oldenburg is expected to be a front-runner in the ninth year of his professional career. "I'm really excited to be with the MotoConcepts team for 2022! I wasn't sure what was next for me at the end of last season, but I am beyond grateful for the opportunity Mike and Tony have given me," shared Oldenburg. "I feel like I have a lot to prove in the 250 Class still and am excited to see what I can do in the 450 Class, too."

"We spent a great deal of time strategizing MCR’s 2022 program during the off-season and are excited about this unique approach. We saw the need to maximize our sponsors' investment and got creative. We feel the split-class effort will offer something different for the industry that will be fun and exciting and bring a lot of attention to the team," said team owner Mike Genova. "We carefully selected the riders to align with the program we created and are confident they'll be competitive in their class."

The 2022 Monster Energy Supercross Championship begins its seventeen race tour of the United States with the 2022 Anaheim One Supercross on Saturday, January 8th.

