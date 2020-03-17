MX Sports Pro Racing Provides Statement on COVID-19 Coronavirus

Update: COVID-19 Coronavirus

A letter to the entire community of American motocross:

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold, MX Sports Pro Racing is carefully monitoring the impact of the illness across the country and recognizes the proactive measures that professional sports leagues and sporting events in the United States are taking in an effort to minimize its spread. With the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship approaching, MX Sports Pro Racing is conducting discussions with our series partners to determine what actions might be required for currently scheduled series events. Each day presents new information in regards to the coronavirus, and that newfound knowledge will be taken into consideration as we continue to prepare for the new season, as will any actions taken by local and state governments where our venues are located, or any precautionary measures issued by the national government.

Thank you,

MX Sports Pro Racing

