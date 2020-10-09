Fox Racing Launches MX21 Collection

Irvine, CA, Sept 10, 2020 - Fox Racing, the global leader in motocross apparel and protection technology is proud to launch their highly anticipated MX21 collection. The range features new racewear and complete updates to the purpose built Legion Off-Road collection. A revitalized commitment to safety and protection is seen with the MIPS rotational management system being placed in all franchises of helmets, including the all-new premium V3 RS helmet. The '21 line pushes innovation and performance to all-new levels for Fox through a “rider first” mentality aimed toward providing the best experiences for our consumers.

Flexair leads the MX21 racewear collection with market-leading breathable mobility. Modern riders who demand the lightest and most unrestricted movement on the bike can count on Flexair to deliver at the highest levels. The legendary 360 racewear sets the standard for premium durability. The use of durable materials in high wear zones makes 360 the choice for even the toughest on and off-track conditions.

Fox’s commitment to safety and protection will see MIPS, the leader in rotational management being used across the entire helmet range, including the V3 RS, V2, V1 and the Youth V1. An all new V3 RS (Race Spec) will lead the helmet collection. Re-engineered with complete Carbon and Aramid fiber shell construction, enhanced fit, reduced weight, emergency release cheek pads, dual density Varizob EPS liner, Eject compatible internal recess and side shear visor screws, the V3 RS is the most complete approach to safety and performance in the Fox helmet lineup.

D3O, the leader in impact protection will be used in key guards in the range including the Raceframe SB roost deflector which features a low-profile design with a CE Certified D30 back insert. D3O will also be added into our base layer guards category. The back protector, shoulders, and elbows will move to D3O in Baseframe Pro D3O, and shoulder and elbow protection in Baseframe D3O.

Innovative product improvements have made their way into our redesigned Legion Off-Road collection. Durability, versatility, and utility are the key ingredients to the most comprehensive off-road collection Fox has ever created. The line includes the Legion packable waterproof jacket, the ultra-durable and convertible Legion jacket, and the mobile, warm Legion soft-shell jacket. All new for 21 is the Tac-Vest, featuring 9 pockets to evenly distribute weight on your body and to carry hydration, tools and essentials for a long day on the trail.

For more information and to view the full MX21 range of Fox products, visit a local Fox Dealer or www.foxracing.com.

The Fox MX21 collection is globally tested and proven by premier Fox Team athletes Ken Roczen, Adam Cianciarulo, Austin Forkner, Tim Gajser, Chad Reed, Taddy Blazusiak, Manuel Lettenbichler and Ricky Carmichael.