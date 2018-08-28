100% Launches 2019 Moto Collection

New goggles, gloves and casual apparel available now

San Diego, CA (August 28, 2018) - 100% is proud to introduce the latest collection of goggles, gloves and casual apparel.

The 2019 goggle range includes a plethora of new designs and color ways in the Racecraft Plus+, Racecraft and championship-proven Accuri line that Aaron Plessinger wore to the 250MX and 250SX West Regional AMA titles this year. Additionally the all-new mud-specific Strata Forecast goggle marries the premium Forecast Film System with the economical Strata goggle to provide a high performance mud goggle at an extraordinary price point. Not to be outdone, the youth line enjoys multiple fresh color ways and two new film-equipped goggles to complete the already robust offering. View goggles.

The entire 100% glove lineup has been completely redeveloped and redesigned for 2019. The fit, function and construction have all been refined to offer the most comprehensive glove collection to date. The assortment offers eight unique chassis with features specifically tailored to accommodate all riding styles, disciplines and conditions. All-new for 2019 is the Cognito glove, boasting ultimate knuckle protection via strategically placed D3O armor without sacrificing comfort on the track or trail. The ultra-popular Brisker glove returns with enhancements to the cuff and fit, while maintaining the perfect balance of cold weather insulation and exceptional dexterity to control your bike. Adjustable closure, slip-on, waterproof, vented, youth, women-specific – 100% has purpose-built a glove for every rider. Find gloves.

In addition to industry-leading goggles and gloves, the 2019 product line encompasses a vast assortment of men’s, women’s and youth casual apparel to outfit the entire family. Shop casual apparel.

View the complete 2019 collection now at www.ride100percent.com

About 100%

The 100% brand has always been synonymous with motocross Americana and has been linked to many iconic moments that have built the roots and history of what is modern motocross.

Today, as the brand's awareness grows again in Motocross, on Downhill slopes, and BMX tracks, 100% is inspiring a whole new generation of racers and asking them the original tag line, "How much effort do you give?"

Based in San Diego, California, 100% produces a collection of premium goggles, eyewear, helmets, gloves, and sportswear that is designed specifically for today's demanding racer.

100%. The Spirit Of Racing.

For more information, contact info@ride100percent.com