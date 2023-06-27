Back-to-back news of injuries have hit the 250 class ahead of the fifth round at RedBud. The latest injury news and surgery update is from Team Honda HRC's Chance Hymas. His team has announced the news, including the injury itself and a surgery update.

“It’s obviously a disappointment,” Hymas said. “I feel like I had found my speed and was making good progress on improving my consistency, so I was really excited to head to RedBud for the next round. This injury is unfortunate, and I actually feel like I could race if I had to. At the same time, it’s better for my health to get it taken care of now, and I’m thankful that my team supports that. I’m in good hands and am super-motivated to come back healthy and show what I can do. In the meantime, I’ll focus on having a successful recovery while I cheer for my teammates from home.”

After leading a moto at the last round in High Point, Chance Hymas was really coming into his own and showing the promise Honda HRC and his entire team sees in his future. This will leave the team with just one 250 rider for the remainder of the Summer, Hunter Lawrence. His brother Jett Lawrence, the team's solo 450 racer the past few rounds, should be rejoined by Chase Sexton. Hymas will miss the remainder of racing in 2023.