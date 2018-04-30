Results Sheet: 2018 Reno Arenacross

- Home
Results from round 11 of the 2018 AMSOIL Arenacross Championship.
Standings:
1. Chris Blose - 135 Points
2. Jacob Hayes - 134 Points
3. Travis Sewell - 99 Points
4. Daniel Harrlein - 97 Points
5. Gared Steinke - 96 Points
6. Heath Harrison - 81 Points
7. Kyle Bitterman - 64 Points
8. Gavin Faith - 10 Points
9. Shane Sewell - 4 Points
10. Jacob Williamson - 3 Points
Overall Results:
1. Daniel Herrlein (3-1)
2. Travis Sewell (2-2)
3. Jacob Hayes (1-3)
4. Chris Blose (4-4)
5. Gared Steinke (5-5)
6. Kyle Bitterman (6-7)
7. Ryan Breece (8-6)
8. Kevin Moranz (7-9)
9. Steven Mages (9-8)
10. Dare Demartile (10-10)
11. Heath Harrison (12-12)
12. Mason Kerr (11-14)
13. Devin Harriman (15-11)
14. Johnny Garcia (14-13)
15. Hunter Schlosser (13-15)
16. Connor Pearson (16-DNS)
Standings:
1. Ryan Breece - 78 Points
2. Kevin Moranz - 65 Points
3. Caron Brown - 64 Points
4. Devin Harriman - 41 Points
5. Johnny Garcia - 31 Points
6. Mason Kerr - 27 Points
7. Preston Taylor - 27 Points
8. Dare Demartile - 23 Points
9. Hunter Hilton - 23 Points
10. Blaine Silveira - 22 Points
Main Event Results:
1. Ryan Breece
2. Kevin Moranz
3. Carson Brown
4. Mitchell Falk
5. Devin Harriman
6. Richard Jackson
7. Dare Demartile
8. Dawson Newby
9. Hunter Schlosser
10. Derek Drake
11. Connor Pearson
12. Renton Minuto
13. Blaine Silveira
14. Hunter Hilton
15. Mason Kerr
16. Johnny Garcia
Bdawg73
4/30/2018 9:18 AM
Anywhere to watch the highlights of this round?