Detroit Supercross Links

Detroit - Round 10

Check out the Vital MX Content Hub.

Animated Track Map
Tickets
Venue / Track Info
Season TV Schedule

Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 10:30 AM Pacific, 12:30 PM Central, 1:30 PM Eastern
The Night Show LIVE on Peacock at 4:00 PM Pacific, 6:00 PM Central, 7:00 PM Eastern
DELAYED Broadcast on March 19th/20th on CNBC at 10:00 PM Pacific (March 19th), 12:00 AM Central (March 20th), 1:00 AM Eastern (March 20th)

250 East Entry List
450 Entry List

Live Timing
Results / Standings

Race Day Schedule (Eastern Time):
Well I don't think any banks went tits up today, so the CNBC broadcast should not be canceled like it was last week. Sad  Did CNBC EVER rebroadcast the Indy SX?  I found nothing on my cable guide.

1

