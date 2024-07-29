Where They're From | Champions by State (Three Titles)

In the 52-year history of the AMA Pro Motocross series and the 50-year history of Monster Energy Supercross, there have been 103 AMA champions from 27 states within the United States and nine total countries. Which states have the most champions born? Which have the least? You may be surprised which states have zero.

Two states make up the list of places with three major AMA Supercross or Pro Motocross Championships from riders born within their borders.

Ohio

Gary Semics 1974 - 500SX

Aaron Plessinger 2018 - 250W SX

Aaron Plessinger 2018 - 250 MX

Gary Semics

Titles: 1974 - 500SX

Place of Birth: Lisbon, Ohio

Years Pro: 1972 - 1990

In 1974, Gary Semics had the honor of being the first 500cc Supercross champion and went on to finish second in the AMA 500 National series that same year. He finished seventh in the 1982 500cc World Championship Grand Prix series. Gary started the Gary Semics Motocross School nearly 40 years ago and is still going strong with lessons and streaming videos.

RacerX Archives

Aaron Plessinger

Titles: 2018 - 250W SX & 2018 - 250MX

Place of Birth: Hamilton, Ohio

Years Pro: 2015 - Current (2024)

Aaron Plessinger started his racing career in the GNCC off-road series where his dad, Scott, is a two time champion. AP won the Monster Energy Cup All-Stars division in 2014. Aaron got his first 450SX main event win at San Diego in 2024 and is still searching for his first Pro Motocross overall in the premier class. He is also one of the biggest fan favorite riders on the circuit due to his large personality and happy demeanor.

Octopi Media

Oregon

Rick Burgett 1978 - 500MX

Chuck Sun 1980 - 500MX

Justin Hill 2017 - 250W SX

Rick Burgett

Titles: 1978 - 500MX

Place of Birth: Sandy, Oregon

Years Pro: 1973 - 1983

Rick Burgett got comfortable riding big bikes at an early age when his uncles let him race their 250s at the age of 12. He got the nickname "The Lumberjack" due to being from the Oregon woods and 'chopping' down the 500cc motorcycles he rode so well. Yamaha's 1979 ad campaign, "Three Good Reasons to Buy a '79 YZ," included Rick, Bob Hannah, and Broc Glover to highlight their machines.

RacerX Archives

Chuck Sun

Titles: 1980 - 500MX

Years Pro: 1976 - 1983

Chuck earned enough money at the age of 12 from picking beans and strawberries to buy his first bike which was a Cat mini bike from the local auto parts store. He was second American to win the USGP at Carlsbad in 1981. That same year he was part of the winning MXdN Team USA with teammates Johnny O'Mara and Danny LaPorte.

RacerX Archives

Justin Hill

Titles: 2017 - 250W SX

Place of Birth: Yoncalla, Oregon

Years Pro: 2013 - Current (2024)

Justin stepped away from professional racing in 2021 to become a sheriff which was a life long dream of his. Justin also loves and plays music under the name of Jr. Hill. Justin made his return to professional racing with Team Tedder in 2023 and appears to be as happy as ever racing when and how he wants.