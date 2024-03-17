Tested: GYTR Hydraulic Clutch Kit

Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing (GYTR) parts have been a staple in Yamaha performance upgrades for over forty years. From cylinder heads, high compression piston kits, and clutch baskets, to the signature billet clutch cover, when you see the GYTR logo on a Yamaha you know the parts are built to perform at the highest level. The GYTR Hydraulic Clutch Kit was designed with the same intent and we had a chance to test one recently.

GYTR Hydraulic Clutch Kit

Developed by Yamaha Motors USA accessory engineers and Yamaha test riders

High quality feel of engagement and disengagement with a 10% reduction in lever load

GYTR slave cylinder uses 25mm with Brembo 9.0mm piston master cylinder which provides optimal leverage ratio and clutch controllability

Includes stainless steel braided hydraulic line and hard anodized billet slave cylinder

Adjustable lever position with 22 notches of adjustment. Notch 12 preferred by Yamaha test riders

Quickly switch between OE and GYTR clutch systems with four bolts

GYTR Brembo Clutch Lever replacement #BHR-H3922-V0-00

Fitment: 2023-2024 YZ450F, 2024 YZ450FX, 2024 WR4540F

Part Numbver: BHR-F63A0-V0-00

MSRP $299.99

Jamie Guida

First Impressions

Yamaha came out to Glen Helen Raceway back in January when Vital MX was out there doing some YZ250F comparisons and they gave me the opportuntiy to test the new GYTR (Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing) Hydraulic Clutch Kit on my 2024 YZ450F. As far as a first impression, it's a hydraulic clutch kit. It isn't exactly a part that 'looks cool' or lends itself to a 'wow' factor, but it is a GYTR part which in general is cool. You just know it's going to be well built and tested. The steel braided brake line does add a bit of a cool factor, so there's that. I was just excited to try it. I wasn't sure if it would make a huge difference, but what better place to try it than at the historic Glen Helen while ripping up the hills?

Jamie Guida

Installation

Thankfully, Yamaha brought out their own technician to support Vital MX that day so I didn't have to do the work myself. It was like being a factory rider and that was most certainly cool. The GYTR Hydraulic Clutch kit installs with four bolts. You then need to bleed the line which can take a bit if you don't have a bleeder pump, but it's not that difficult. It took the Yamaha technician about 15 minutes to have the bike ready to go for me.

On the Track

I took off to do some laps around GH and came in after only two. I rode back to the Yamaha van and asked Mike Ulrich (Yamaha's off-road motorcycle media relations manager) if I could keep the hydraulic clutch. For me, it was a night and day difference. The stock cable clutch released almost immediately and I prefer my clutch to release a little farther away from the bars. The GYTR Hydraulic Clutch did just that. It released about halfway through the pull and I felt much more control because I didn't need to pull the lever all the way to the bars. The cable option may have had a bit more area of engagement than the hydraulic one, but it wasn't significant. I feel I can control the power delivery more with the GYTR add-on because of where it releases. For me, this improvement helps with starts, too. On the other hand, it engages earlier in the pull of the lever than the cable. If you have a tendency to pull the lever in slightly when your finger is on it, that could heat the clutch up or cause some slipping. The actual pull of the lever was also incredibly easy. This may be the smoothest pull of a clutch lever I've ever felt. I've now rode with it numerous times over the last few months and I enjoy the fact I don't notice any feeling of fading or it getting hot when I'm riding. I went back to the cable clutch when I raced a stock YZ450F recently and immediately wanted the hydro back.

Jamie Guida

Durability

I have about 10 hours on the GYTR Hydraulic Clutch kit and have not noticed any significant wearing of the clutch plates, but I don't believe I'm exceptionally hard on clutches to begin with. A benefit of the hydraulic clutch is you don't have the need to constantly adjust your clutch cable, so that won't need to be replaced since it's no longer used. Again, it's a GYTR part and is designed and built to function and last.

Final Thoughts

My previous comment of asking Yamaha if I can keep the hydro system is indicative of my thoughts. I knew instantly I liked the hydro better and I do not regret the decision of keeping it installed. I like this addition to the bike and feel much more comfort and control when riding. The $299.99 price tag on the kit seems minimal for the improvement it made. If you are a rider who doesn't use up your clutch quickly you may not want to spend the money, and that's fine. The stock cable option is not bad. I just think the hydraulic is better and I'll be keeping it on the bike for the duration.