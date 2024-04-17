Tested: Fox Raceframe Impact CE Chest Guard

Little needs to be said about Fox Racing that isn't already known. The brand has been around since 1974 and has always been a leader in protection, design, and innovation. I reached out to Fox to try their Raceframe Impact CE Chest Guard after having it suggested as an option to better protect my ribs after having broken some and later bruising them in a separate incident.

Fox Raceframe Impact CE Chest Guard

Articulated design for a exceptional fit

Removable chest and back plate armor inserts

Highly vented for maximum comfort

Low profile allows for versatile use under or over the jersey

Articulated design hugs the body and is highly vented for maximum comfort

Removable chest and back plate armor inserts provides race-level impact protection

Low profile bonded construction allow for versatile use under or over the jersey

Adjustable shoulder straps and waistband with fast-action concealed buckles for secure and easy fit adjustments Certifications CE EN 1621-2 level 1 certified full back protection CE prEN 1621-3 level 1 certified chest protection

MSRP $169.95

First Impressions

The first thing I noticed was the Fox Raceframe's weight. It was significantly heavier than the Alpinestars A1 chest pro I've been wearing for years. There is a noticeable difference and I was concerned I'd notice it once I was on the bike and riding. As I inspected the design of the chest protector the first thing I really focused on was the side protection. It has minimal more protection than the A1 and I wondered if it would actually make much of a difference in a crash. If things go well I won't have to test that out. The Raceframe Impact also has a removable chest armor insert and back plate. The upper straps attach and adjust by a velcro closure system. The side straps clip to the front plate and lock securely. The back plate is made up of what looks and feels like a gel like material called D30. D30 is designed to absorb and dissipate energy from impacts. There is no plastic cover on the back plate with this model, but there is a model with a plastic back plate available. It's designed to be worn under or over the jersey and CE-certified. CE is French for European Conformity which means the product meets standards set by the European Union for the health and safety of the public.

On the Track

When I first put the Raceframe on I did notice the weight a bit. Most of the weight comes from the back plate. I could also feel where the inner armor plate is velcro'ed in place due to how thick that area is. It provided a small amount of pressure on the side of my ribs. Those small factors aside, I did not notice the weight or any discomfort when actually on the track. It's a slim fitting chest pro and wraps around the body nicely. The only time I was aware I had it on was when I was getting passed by faster riders and got blasted with roost. It protected my entire front side and took the impact of the dirt nicely. Thankfully, I haven't had to test the side protection in a crash, but it most certainly adds some protection against roost in that area. It's been warming up here in Texas and the Raceframe is heavily vented in the front which has helped keep it relatively cool. You could remove the inner armor plate and receive a bit more ventilation, but I opted for the added protection. The back plate also has minimal venting. I don't want to be constricted by a chest protector and the Fox Raceframe allowed for easy movement and no restrictions because it is designed to articulate your body. The upper and side straps didn't dig in or cause any discomfort and I believe they won't stretch out too much over time.

Durability

Durability is always tough to rate when doing these shorter term reviews. I would need to use this item for many months and up to a year to give a true assessment of how it will hold up. I've worn it for over a month and rode in it about ten times. I've noticed no issues with the material tearing, wearing, or anything to concern me. Having the ability to remove the inner chest armor plate and back plate to clean and let dry properly will help with the longevity in my opinion. As stated above, the straps are of a good material and should hold up with lots of usage.

Final Thoughts

For the most part I like the Fox Raceframe CE Chest Guard. It's comfortable under riding conditions and the slight extra side protection is enough for me to go back to it often. I am a little concerned that if I have a crash and have a front impact the spots on the sides where the front armor plate attaches might actually cause some bruising. If I'm lucky I won't find out. The CE protection is also a positive that puts it at the top of the list when I grab a chest pro. It comes in S/M and L/XL and is only available in Dark Shadow Grey. As of now, I do like the Alpinestars A1 a bit more, but I'm torn due to the slight added side protection of the Raceframe Impact. I will probably continue to go back and forth for awhile and see if my mind changes any.